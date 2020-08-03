£20 million training to improve small business leadership and problem-solving skills in the wake of coronavirus

Two new leadership programmes to help small business leaders grow their companies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic have been launched today (3 August).
- Government investment in small business training, management and productivity
- £20 million commitment at critical time for small businesses dealing with the impact of coronavirus
- interested small business leaders are encouraged to sign up
As the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis spurs British businesses to adopt new ways of working, the government is investing £20 million to improve small businesses’ management, productivity and problem-solving skills through 2 training programmes, at this crucial time in the UK’s economic recovery.
The Small Business Leadership Programme will focus on strengthening decision-makers’ leadership skills, so they are able to address management challenges, some of which, such as remote working, have arisen from coronavirus. The programme will equip business leaders with the confidence and leadership skills to plan for the future of their business, and ensure that they are in a great position to recover from the impacts of coronavirus.
The 10-week programme – which will be delivered virtually by experts from university business schools – will teach participants how to maximise their business’s potential by improving productivity, organisation and efficiency. Business will undertake a series of 90-minute webinars delivered by leading business experts, and will also be required to complete up to two hours of independent study and peer supported learning per week.
Additionally, the Peer Networks Programme will focus on helping business owners improve their problem-solving skills, through a series of guided exercises. Participants will take part in sessions where common coronavirus related business challenges will be discussed, such as finding new customers and using technology such as customer record management and websites to adapt a business model. Members of the programme will be given skills in areas such as leadership and management, sales and marketing that they need to tackle these challenges head-on while growing their business.
Small Business Minister, Paul Scully, said:
I know from my own experience of running small businesses just how valuable the advice and experience of experts and peers can be when you are looking to grow your company.
The strength of small businesses up and down the country will be vital as we begin to bounce back from coronavirus and re-build our economy. These schemes will help equip small business leaders with the leadership, resilience and problem-solving skills they need to grow their firms in the wake of this pandemic.
Anne Kiem, OBE, CEO of Chartered Association of Business Schools and Executive Director of the Small Business Charter, said:
The effects of coronavirus have been particularly damaging for small businesses and providing their leaders with the experience and knowledge to survive and thrive will be essential for the future success of the country. While cash injections are important, for the long-term, business leaders need the skills to ensure they and their businesses are resilient and can grow throughout this period and beyond. Accessing experts from the world-leading business schools we have in this country will be an essential resource for businesses in the months and years to come.
Mark Bretton, LEP network Chair, said:
As business led Local Enterprise Partnerships with 330 business leaders on our boards, we know the positive impact that proven business leadership and exceptional management skills can have on a business, especially as they face the challenges of COVID-19. But not all businesses have ready access to that level of leadership, the Peer Networks offers them that ready access for free just when they need it most.
The Peer Networks project could make all the difference to the survival of a business and boost their bottom line. The expert knowledge and leadership delivered through the 38 LEP Growth Hubs across the country will be the key to its success, allowing businesses to feed off each other’s knowledge can inspire them to adopt new practices and embed new approaches that could be a game changer.
There are 2,000 places available on the Small Business Leadership Programme and 6,000 on the Peer Networks programme.
The Small Business Leadership Programme and Peer Network scheme aim to enhance resilience and recovery from the impact of COVID-19, and enable SMEs to develop their potential for future growth and productivity.
These complementary initiatives are designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in England improve their leadership skills and enable learning with peers. The 2 schemes represent a £20 million investment by BEIS.
Small Business Leadership Programme
The Small Business Leadership Programme is a fully-funded programme delivered by a consortium of leading university business schools. You will develop strategic leadership skills, and the confidence to make informed decisions that boost business performance. The curriculum explores leadership, innovation, employee engagement, operational efficiency, marketing, sustainable practices, and finance.
Programme details
- a free 10 week structured programme that can be managed around busy schedules
- online delivery (initially)
Eligibility
Your business will:
- be based in England
- have been operating for at least one year
- be small to medium sized (an SME) with 5 to 249 employees
Register your interest
Find out more and register your interest in the Small Business Leadership Programme.
Peer Networks
Peer Networks brings together diverse cohorts of business leaders so you can discuss your business challenges with your peers. Delivered through a series of high impact group sessions, you will gain and reflect on valuable feedback from your peers and identify practical solutions to overcome them. From finance and HR to sales and marketing, our expert facilitators will give you the flexibility to create a trusted support network, helping to build and strengthen your business and improve its overall performance.
Programme details
- free, virtual group sessions with a trained facilitator
- delivered locally through local Growth Hubs across England
Eligibility
Your business will:
- be based in England
- have been operating for at least one year
- be small to medium sized (an SME) with 5 to 249 employees
- have a turnover of over £100,000