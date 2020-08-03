 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

£20 million training to improve small business leadership and problem-solving skills in the wake of coronavirus

Details
Hits: 61
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Two new leadership programmes to help small business leaders grow their companies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic have been launched today (3 August).

  • Government investment in small business training, management and productivity
  • £20 million commitment at critical time for small businesses dealing with the impact of coronavirus
  • interested small business leaders are encouraged to sign up

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis spurs British businesses to adopt new ways of working, the government is investing £20 million to improve small businesses’ management, productivity and problem-solving skills through 2 training programmes, at this crucial time in the UK’s economic recovery.

The Small Business Leadership Programme will focus on strengthening decision-makers’ leadership skills, so they are able to address management challenges, some of which, such as remote working, have arisen from coronavirus. The programme will equip business leaders with the confidence and leadership skills to plan for the future of their business, and ensure that they are in a great position to recover from the impacts of coronavirus.

The 10-week programme – which will be delivered virtually by experts from university business schools – will teach participants how to maximise their business’s potential by improving productivity, organisation and efficiency. Business will undertake a series of 90-minute webinars delivered by leading business experts, and will also be required to complete up to two hours of independent study and peer supported learning per week.

Additionally, the Peer Networks Programme will focus on helping business owners improve their problem-solving skills, through a series of guided exercises. Participants will take part in sessions where common coronavirus related business challenges will be discussed, such as finding new customers and using technology such as customer record management and websites to adapt a business model. Members of the programme will be given skills in areas such as leadership and management, sales and marketing that they need to tackle these challenges head-on while growing their business.

Small Business Minister, Paul Scully, said:

I know from my own experience of running small businesses just how valuable the advice and experience of experts and peers can be when you are looking to grow your company.

The strength of small businesses up and down the country will be vital as we begin to bounce back from coronavirus and re-build our economy. These schemes will help equip small business leaders with the leadership, resilience and problem-solving skills they need to grow their firms in the wake of this pandemic.

Anne Kiem, OBE, CEO of Chartered Association of Business Schools and Executive Director of the Small Business Charter, said:

Advertisement

AELP & Ufi to Launch New Post-16 Online Learning Platform
Sector News
The Association of Employment and Learning Providers (@AELPUK) and Ufi
Family businesses are increasingly confident despite coronavirus pandemic
Sector News
New research from @RSMuk and @NyenrodeBU Business University has found
Employability leader given nationwide recognition
Sector News
@FedcapE - A MAN who has devoted his career to readdressing social inj

The effects of coronavirus have been particularly damaging for small businesses and providing their leaders with the experience and knowledge to survive and thrive will be essential for the future success of the country. While cash injections are important, for the long-term, business leaders need the skills to ensure they and their businesses are resilient and can grow throughout this period and beyond. Accessing experts from the world-leading business schools we have in this country will be an essential resource for businesses in the months and years to come.

Mark Bretton, LEP network Chair, said:

As business led Local Enterprise Partnerships with 330 business leaders on our boards, we know the positive impact that proven business leadership and exceptional management skills can have on a business, especially as they face the challenges of COVID-19. But not all businesses have ready access to that level of leadership, the Peer Networks offers them that ready access for free just when they need it most.

The Peer Networks project could make all the difference to the survival of a business and boost their bottom line. The expert knowledge and leadership delivered through the 38 LEP Growth Hubs across the country will be the key to its success, allowing businesses to feed off each other’s knowledge can inspire them to adopt new practices and embed new approaches that could be a game changer.

There are 2,000 places available on the Small Business Leadership Programme and 6,000 on the Peer Networks programme.

The Small Business Leadership Programme and Peer Network scheme aim to enhance resilience and recovery from the impact of COVID-19, and enable SMEs to develop their potential for future growth and productivity.

These complementary initiatives are designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in England improve their leadership skills and enable learning with peers. The 2 schemes represent a £20 million investment by BEIS.

Small Business Leadership Programme

The Small Business Leadership Programme is a fully-funded programme delivered by a consortium of leading university business schools. You will develop strategic leadership skills, and the confidence to make informed decisions that boost business performance. The curriculum explores leadership, innovation, employee engagement, operational efficiency, marketing, sustainable practices, and finance.

Programme details

  • a free 10 week structured programme that can be managed around busy schedules
  • online delivery (initially)

Eligibility

Your business will:

  • be based in England
  • have been operating for at least one year
  • be small to medium sized (an SME) with 5 to 249 employees

Register your interest

Find out more and register your interest in the Small Business Leadership Programme.

Peer Networks

Peer Networks brings together diverse cohorts of business leaders so you can discuss your business challenges with your peers. Delivered through a series of high impact group sessions, you will gain and reflect on valuable feedback from your peers and identify practical solutions to overcome them. From finance and HR to sales and marketing, our expert facilitators will give you the flexibility to create a trusted support network, helping to build and strengthen your business and improve its overall performance.

Programme details

  • free, virtual group sessions with a trained facilitator
  • delivered locally through local Growth Hubs across England

Eligibility

Your business will:

  • be based in England
  • have been operating for at least one year
  • be small to medium sized (an SME) with 5 to 249 employees
  • have a turnover of over £100,000

Register your interest

Find out more and register your interest in Peer Networks.

You may also be interested in these articles:

AELP & Ufi to Launch New Post-16 Online Learning Platform
Sector News
The Association of Employment and Learning Providers (@AELPUK) and Ufi
Family businesses are increasingly confident despite coronavirus pandemic
Sector News
New research from @RSMuk and @NyenrodeBU Business University has found
Employability leader given nationwide recognition
Sector News
@FedcapE - A MAN who has devoted his career to readdressing social inj
Snap! Photography graduates showcase
Sector News
@BarkingCollege celebrated it's 10 year anniversary of its foundation
University of Roehampton launches first Women in Esports scholarship
Sector News
@RoehamptonUni launches first Women in #Esports scholarship: @EsportsR
University of London launches next-gen property rental app for Students
Sector News
@LondonU (UoL) students now have the ability to choose, secure and pay
College Welcomes #EatOutToHelpOut Initiative
Sector News
The Government’s initiative ‘Eat Out to Help Out’, set to run fr
Barton Peveril Subsidise Bus Travel for County’s Students
Sector News
@bartonpeveril will subsidise bus transport for all of its students, w
Rail apprentice nationally and virtually rewarded on his road to success
Sector News
An engineering student @BMetC has been officially named as the “Appr
UPS student adds Assistant to the High Sheriff to his impressive portfolio of achievements
Sector News
@CRC_College Uniformed Public Services student, Dwight Bruno, is appoi
Embrace data to deliver for the public, Chief Secretary tells Whitehall
Sector News
The government must overhaul its use of data to deliver for the public
Chief Secretary to the Treasury delivers his first speech in the role to thinktank Onward
Sector News
Steve Barclay brands Treasury as ‘the new radicals’ in government,

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4802)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page