Aspiring astronaut Suzie Imber introduces Space theme for Summer of STEM Challenge Week 2

Space Scientist, Mountaineer and Explorer Suzie Imber

#ScienceAtHome - Space Scientist, Mountaineer and Explorer @SuzieImberSpace has kicked off the second week of @STEMLearningUK’s Summer of STEM Challenge, announcing a range of fun and practical science, tech, engineering and maths related activities for kids to enjoy.

Suzie Imber, who is an Associate Professor in Space Physics at the University of Leicester and winner of the 2017 BBC2 series Astronauts: Do You Have What it Takes? has launched a fortnight of Space themed activities to keep young brains and bodies active during the holidays.

Running from today, the Space fortnight encompasses 20 practical challenges which are all easy to resource and do at home.  These include:

  • Creating your own model of the solar system using fruit
  • Learning about missions to Mars and designing space robots and Mars rovers.
  • Baking your own edible meteorites and learn more about them
  • Designing a Moon Base to receive a Moon Camp participation certificate

The full activity pack can be downloaded from https://www.stem.org.uk/home-learning

Suzie Imber said “In two years’ time a Mars rover, the Rosalind Franklin, will be sent to Mars to look for evidence of life. In my own work I’m involved in the European Space Agency’s BepiColombo mission, currently on its way to Mercury. This is a great time to get interested and involved in space and engineering. Who knows, it could lead you to one day working on a mission into space.”

Fran Dainty, Head of Education at STEM Learning, said:

“We chose Space as our second theme, recognising children’s fascination with the topic and to time with the launch of NASA’s Rover to Mars. During the next two weeks, families can complete a series of challenges from designing their own Moon camp, making spaceships out of paper and baking edible meteorites! We’d love to see how everyone gets on and you can tell us by sharing your pictures on social media using #sciencefromhome.”

Through  STEM Learning’s Summer of STEM kids can complete exciting challenges to build their STEM skills and most importantly have fun.  The Challenge started on 20 July 2020, with the first theme concentrating on oceans and the environment and how to take better care of them. (Activity sheet available on www.stem.org.uk/home-learning.)

The third and final fortnight, launching on 17 August 2020, will focus on getting active.  From learning about healthy eating to exercising like an astronaut by joining Mission X, challenges will include coding your own dance routine and designing sports kits and venues. (Challenge pack available on 17th August 2020).

Newsroom Activity

David Hughes
David Hughes commented on FE and Race Equality: A lost decade of carelessness and complicity? 2 minutes ago

Robin – thanks for writing this challenging, helpful and urgent call to action. It reflects the...

STEM Learning
STEM Learning has published a new article: Aspiring astronaut Suzie Imber introduces Space theme for Summer of STEM Challenge Week 2 44 minutes ago
Gateshead College
Gateshead College has published a new article: Young talent drives North East digital workforce 49 minutes ago

