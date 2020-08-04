 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Training leader helps mum Katie start dream nursing course

Details
Hits: 97
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A Cumbria mum has been accepted to university to pursue her dream career, following support from a leading Barrow training provider @PHXTraining 

Katie Denning, from Hawcoat in Barrow, will start her adult nursing degree with the University of Cumbria in September, after PHX Training helped her secure the qualifications needed to be accepted.

Katie worked in the retail and leisure sectors before the coronavirus lockdown but then used the spare time and inspiration from her son Elijah, to retrain and pass her Level 2 maths qualifications needed so that she could study to become a nurse.

Katie said: “During the Covid-19 pandemic, I’ve been able to work remotely from home, and more recently attend the centre to practice for my exams. I have had telephone support and feedback on my progress, which has helped me develop and gain confidence in this subject.

“I had worked in retail and leisure prior to the lockdown, but the last few months have given me an opportunity to focus on a career that I really want. Being a mum has given me the drive to complete my maths and I have been accepted onto a university course to achieve my chosen career path to become a nurse that is beneficial to me and my little boy.

“Not only have the people at PHX in Barrow helped me to achieve this but they’ve been very accommodating and made studying achievable and enjoyable as a mum.”

Dawn Bolam, business manager at PHX Training, added: “Lots of people used the coronavirus lockdown to reassess what they wanted to do with their lives, and put in the work to learn a new skill or study for a new qualification.

“As we offer a mixture of both online and face to face learning, it means people like Katie can study around their family or work life, making learning easier than ever.”

PHX Training was recently awarded a grant from Ufi VocTech Trust, a charitable organisation who champion the use of digital technologies to help adults in the UK access and develop the skills they need to do their jobs.

The £25,000 awarded to PHX Training came from Ufi’s VocTech Now grant call which was a direct response to challenges facing vocational learning as a result of the pandemic.

PHX Training delivers government-backed initiatives including adult skills – Maths, English and vocational courses, NEET (not in education, employment or training), employability contracts and apprenticeships.

The company specialises in apprenticeship qualifications in business administration skills, offering learners skills for roles such as office executive, office supervisor, membership administrator and personal administrator. Apprenticeships delivered by PHX also include team leading, customer service, hospitality, management and warehousing across the North West.

Advertisement

Bridgwater and Taunton College Trust modernises people management through advanced functionality and automation
Sector News
Bridgwater and Taunton College Trust (@BTC_Coll), an educational trust
UCW offers $455,000 to international students needing to self-isolate
Sector News
University Canada West (@UCanWest) is stepping up to provide $455,000
Young talent drives North East digital workforce
Sector News
North East businesses are accelerating #DigitalTransformation in respo

The PHX team of qualified trainers also offers a diverse range of resources including offline, online and face-to-face services at six training centres in Barrow, Carlisle, Workington, Morecambe, Preston and Blackpool. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Bridgwater and Taunton College Trust modernises people management through advanced functionality and automation
Sector News
Bridgwater and Taunton College Trust (@BTC_Coll), an educational trust
UCW offers $455,000 to international students needing to self-isolate
Sector News
University Canada West (@UCanWest) is stepping up to provide $455,000
Young talent drives North East digital workforce
Sector News
North East businesses are accelerating #DigitalTransformation in respo
Aspiring astronaut Suzie Imber introduces Space theme for Summer of STEM Challenge Week 2
Sector News
#ScienceAtHome - Space Scientist, Mountaineer and Explorer @SuzieImber
Ofqual Launches Consultation on VTQ Assessments in 2021
Sector News
@Ofqual confirms changes to #GCSEs, AS and #Alevels next year, followi
Fuelling a green economic recovery - £1.3 billion investment to upgrade local infrastructure and boost skills
Sector News
Confirmed today (4 August 2020) by Housing Secretary @RobertJenrick, t
Massive Surge in People Undertaking Online Teaching and Programming Courses This Summer To Prepare For COVID-19 Job Market
Sector News
New research from @REEDcoUK has revealed that British workers are prep
AELP & Ufi to Launch New Post-16 Online Learning Platform
Sector News
The Association of Employment and Learning Providers (@AELPUK) and Ufi
£20 million training to improve small business leadership and problem-solving skills in the wake of coronavirus
Sector News
Two new leadership programmes to help small business leaders grow thei
Family businesses are increasingly confident despite coronavirus pandemic
Sector News
New research from @RSMuk and @NyenrodeBU Business University has found
LONDON ACADEMY OF TRADING OFFERS FREE ONLINE COURSE TO WORKERS AFFECTED BY COVID-19
Sector News
The London Academy of Trading (@LATlondon) today announced that it wil
Employability leader given nationwide recognition
Sector News
@FedcapE - A MAN who has devoted his career to readdressing social inj

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4805)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page