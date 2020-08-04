 
Bridgwater and Taunton College Trust modernises people management through advanced functionality and automation

Bridgwater and Taunton College Trust (@BTC_Coll), an educational trust running seven academies in the West Country, is set to transform management of its 650 employees by partnering with @MHR_solutions 

Through implementation of MHR’s cutting-edge, cloud-based iTrent HR platform, the trust will centralise core people management processes from a single integrated source, replacing a disparate set of legacy mechanisms.

Selection of iTrent for this important project came after extensive due-diligence research and several visits by trust employees to other iTrent customers in the education sector. MHR has an established record in this space, with over 300 education establishments using iTrent directly and many more who are paid by their local authority using the solution. With all this knowledge in hand, iTrent was the standout choice for the trust.

The project has commenced remotely, overcoming lockdown-related restrictions and ensuring implementation is complete for the start of the new school year. The implementation will automate many processes and free the trust’s HR team to manage employees proactively rather than reactively.

“People are central to our mission in education, which is why we have invested in iTrent to create the best working environment possible,” said Lynne Stanbury, Head of HR, Bridgwater and Taunton College Trust.

“Our steady growth meant our previous ways of working were beginning to creak. We needed to consolidate all our HR data, processes and reporting onto a single cloud-based platform and increase our digital functionality to negotiate the constant evolvement of the education sector and be ready for the future. After researching other providers, it was clear that iTrent was best in breed, and would give us the HR system our employees deserve, underpinning future growth plans.”

The advanced customisation and anytime-anywhere access of MHR’s module-based iTrent platform, enables Bridgwater and Taunton College Trust to replace manual HR reporting from each site.

It will transform onboarding and recruitment, learning and development, performance management and check-ins as well as case management.

Anton Roe, Chief Executive Officer at MHR, said:

“Bridgwater and Taunton College Trust are clearly doing wonderful work in education and we’re very pleased to help them bring all their people processes and HR management up to date. Their adoption of iTrent will enable them to complete tasks more easily and quickly, allowing for more strategic thinking and to continue to focus on what they do best. iTrent is a great platform for the organisation’s future.”

