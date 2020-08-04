 
NUS Scotland comments on SQA results day

NUS Scotland logo

@NUSScotland comments on @sqanews results day

 Commenting, Matt Crilly NUS Scotland President, said:

 “Today’s a big day for learners across Scotland, at schools and colleges, who’ve been patiently waiting on their results during the uncertainty and anxiety caused by Covid-19. I’d like to offer my congratulations to all those who’ve received their results today in the toughest of circumstances.

“We remain concerned that many students have been marked down from their predicted grades due to the moderation process. I’d urge anyone who didn’t get the results they’d hope for the speak to a dedicated advisor by calling Skills Development Scotland’s exam helpline. And, for those wishing to discuss an appeal – a process which is free this year – they can speak to their lecturer or teacher. 

“We welcome the modest increase in the proportion of students from Scotland’s most deprived communities gaining a place at university. Fantastic progress has been made to widen access in recent years – with more students from poorer backgrounds getting a place at university. We cannot see this progress undermined as a result of Covid-19.”

Mr Crilly added:

“We're pleased to see that Scotland's reputation as an attractive place to study persists and that we're attracting talented students from around the world, with the number of non-EU international students getting a place at Scottish universities at record levels.

“International students – who apply and secure university places independently from Scottish domiciled students – contribute immeasurably to our campuses and communities. In the current circumstances it is essential that we ensure that Scotland is a welcoming place for them to study and live.

“However, it’s deeply concerning to see the number of EU students applying to Scottish universities plummet this year. NUS Scotland will continue to make the case to protect all students from the disastrous impact of the UK government’s hard Brexit agenda.”

