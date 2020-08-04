 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

City and Islington College A Level student wins place on scholarship with global law firm

Details
Hits: 96
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
City and Islington College student, Elisa Crescenzo

A @Candi6thForm student was judged to be among the best when she won a scholarship with global law firm @HSFlegal 

Elisa Crescenzo, 18, secured a place on the Herbert Smith Freehills Networked Scholarship, which includes an internship, five years of mentoring and a £1,000 bursary.

She was one of five students chosen from applicants at eight schools and colleges after attending two workshops including an online panel interview.

Elisa is studying A Levels in French, Politics and Sociology and hopes to go on to study History and International Relations at university next year.

On getting a place on the scholarship, she said: “It’s incredible. It’s the opportunity of a lifetime and will really open doors for me.

“I am so excited, not only to work at such a top law firm, but also to be able to learn from the people who work there and speak to other students with similar ambitions.

“I remember when they told us about the scholarship. I immediately thought I had to apply for this right away. It will be an amazing experience. It will give me people to talk to as mentors and networks that will help me find out where I want to be in the future and help me get there.”

Elisa hopes to eventually work in the City and is looking towards a career in law but is keen to learn about other areas of business on her scholarship.

“I’ve a long way to go. Being able to speak to lawyers about how they made it to the position they are in will be amazing,” she said.

“I want to talk to as many people as I can in the company in case there is something else I might want to do in the future. A lot of people my age do not have this kind of opportunity, and I intend to take it. I want to take everything in like a sponge and make the most of the experience.”

Herbert Smith Freehills is one of the world’s leading professional legal services businesses and started its Networked Scholarship in 2010.

The scheme is not aimed at training lawyers but equips students with a range of business skills including teamwork, communications and presentations.

Many students who have completed the scholarship have gone on to gain roles in professional services, investment banks, marketing and technology.

Elisa said: “I have enjoyed my time at CANDI. It’s very different from secondary school. I have a lot more independence, but the support is there if I need it.

Advertisement

External quality assurance of apprenticeships - expanded role for Ofqual confirmed
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education has confirme
Social Switch Project has received Â£200,000 in funding from Londonâ€™s Violence Reduction Unit
Sector News
Upskilling young Londoners: @socialswitch_ secures funding from London
First look at Middlesbrough College expansion
Sector News
@ProfBrianCox will open the new @MBroCollege #STEM centre next year A

“It’s been quite difficult during the pandemic and we’ve all had to adapt. My teachers have been very good at getting things up on Google Classroom and online learning, which a lot of my friends in other schools have not had. It’s given some semblance of normality.

“We’ve also had speakers come and talk to us about the law industry and through CANDI I got this opportunity, and I am incredibly grateful for that.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

For the path less trodden: Fledglink app provides A level students not going to uni with an ‘alternative to clearing’
Sector News
With A level results day 2020 around the corner, early careers disrupt
External quality assurance of apprenticeships - expanded role for Ofqual confirmed
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education has confirme
Social Switch Project has received £200,000 in funding from London’s Violence Reduction Unit
Sector News
Upskilling young Londoners: @socialswitch_ secures funding from London
First look at Middlesbrough College expansion
Sector News
@ProfBrianCox will open the new @MBroCollege #STEM centre next year A
New Enrolment Day Procedures for Post-16 Courses at SERC
Sector News
There is still time to apply for further education, training, or appre
Bridgwater and Taunton College Trust modernises people management through advanced functionality and automation
Sector News
Bridgwater and Taunton College Trust (@BTC_Coll), an educational trust
NUS Scotland comments on SQA results day
Sector News
@NUSScotland comments on @sqanews results day Commenting, Matt Crilly
Additional investment in the College Sector in Scotland
Sector News
@CollegesScot - Commenting on the announcement that the college sector
UCW offers $455,000 to international students needing to self-isolate
Sector News
University Canada West (@UCanWest) is stepping up to provide $455,000
Training leader helps mum Katie start dream nursing course
Sector News
A Cumbria mum has been accepted to university to pursue her dream care
Young talent drives North East digital workforce
Sector News
North East businesses are accelerating #DigitalTransformation in respo
Aspiring astronaut Suzie Imber introduces Space theme for Summer of STEM Challenge Week 2
Sector News
#ScienceAtHome - Space Scientist, Mountaineer and Explorer @SuzieImber

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4805)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page