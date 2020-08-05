James Bay to headline online summer prom on the eve of exam results day

#SummerProm2020 - Global star @JamesBayMusic is set to headline a special one-off nationwide Summer Prom on 12th August. This exclusive event will unite thousands of young people across the UK ahead of A-Level and GCSE results, after an unprecedented and challenging school year.

The virtual prom has been created to raise awareness of mental health support available via One Space - a new partnership between Shout 85258, The Mix and Young Minds - for young people struggling with the legacy impact of Lockdown.

#SummerProm2020 has been brought together by acclaimed Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) broadcasting platform United We Stream GM, One Space and music & mental wellbeing festival, Headstock - in partnership with Manchester’s Hits Radio.

Taking into account the recent Greater Manchester restrictions of no mixing of households, this unique, free to access event can be enjoyed by young people in their own homes, and will be live streamed on www.unitedwestream.co.uk across multiple social media channels from 8pm on Wednesday, August 12th, with music performances and artist interviews being broadcast simultaneously across the Hits Radio network.

Hosted by Hits Radio presenter, Jordan Lee, the Summer Prom will feature music from multi award-winning singer-songwriter James Bay, Australian musician Sam Fischer, pop sensation Becky Hill and DJ & producer, Joel Corry - currently #1 in the UK singles chart. The event, which will be broadcast from the Met live music and theatre venue in Bury, will also feature comedy from Bec Hill, Aurie Styla and Lauren Pattison, plus a number of surprise guest appearances.

Hits Radio Presenter Jordan Lee said: “Music and comedy is the ultimate escapism from any of the pre-exam results anxieties and I’m really excited to be working with our partners on creating this unique one-off event. I’m delighted we’ve had such amazing support from our friends in the music industry and can’t wait to hear and watch James Bay, Sam Fischer Becky Hill and Joel Corry – It’s going to be HUGE!”

The Summer Prom has been created by United We Stream GM, Headstock and One Space to support young people, aged 15-18, who are seeking support for their mental health during the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath.

Earlier in the day (11:30am), GP and broadcaster, Dr Radha, will host a special mental health-themed Instagram Live ‘surgery’ on the @onespaceto Instagram page to support young people who may be struggling, and will answering questions and offering tips and advice to anyone experiencing worry or anxiety.

Waiting for exam results is always a stressful time for young people but this year many have also been dealing with anxiety and crisis in isolation, as school and workplace closures meant a lack of structure and disrupted access to friendship and professional networks.

Half (56%) of young people who mentioned coronavirus when contacting One Space partners for help listed anxiety as their main concern*.

A further 80% of young people surveyed said that Coronavirus had made their mental health worse, with 87% reporting feeling lonely and isolated**.

The Summer Prom event will be signposting the age appropriate digital support for any young people who might need it through the mental health campaign One Space at www.OneSpaceto.org**.

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham said: “The United We Stream Summer Prom will be a positive and celebratory broadcast for all young people to enjoy safely in their homes, and is another example of the caring spirit of people in Greater Manchester.

“This is a fantastic idea, to give our young people in the city-region and beyond who are about to get their exam results, something really special to look forward to.

“This can be a pivotal point in a young person’s life, and this particular age group, have missed out on so much because the pandemic forced thousands of children and young people to remain isolated at home, with their schools and colleges staying closed for months.

“The restrictions also meant that school trips and exams had to be cancelled, and the postponement of the traditional end of term disco and official school proms, which so many young people look forward to.

“Thanks to the innovative team of public sector and private business who are behind the Summer Prom concept, the Class of 2020 will have a unique celebration to remember.”

Victoria Hornby, Chief Executive of Shout 85258, on behalf of One Space said:

"We are excited to be working with United We Stream GM and Headstock on the Summer Prom. The build up to exam results is always an incredibly stressful time for young people and this year especially so. The uncertainty is overwhelming for a lot of young people, and the summer ahead will see more challenges with exam results, a tough jobs market, and decisions to be made about University.

“We know that a lot of young people are coping in isolation without access to their usual peer and professional support networks and that is why Shout 85258, The Mix and Young Minds are working together to deliver One Space – a space where under 25s can easily find the information they need and get the support they deserve.”

Headstock Founder, Atheer Al-Salim said:

“At a time when a lot of young people are struggling with the impact of the global pandemic on both their academic and social lives, we have the opportunity through music and shared experience to create an event that will help lift people’s moods. We want people to celebrate their achievements of the past year, but also use the power of music to positively impact young people's mental and emotional wellbeing.

“The Summer Prom will bring young people together – albeit online – and we’re delighted that Headstock is able to play its part in this extremely special event. We’re very much looking forward to creating a summer celebration that young people from Greater Manchester and across the UK will remember for many years to come

“Young people have been part of our planning process from the start to create an event that feels exciting and relevant to them. From the name and duration of the event, to the flyer and genres of music, we wanted to make sure the voices of young people are heard and a space is created for them to celebrate.

“From our survey findings, it became clear that young people want a big celebration that is inclusive, helps them reconnect with their friends, and creates a positive end to this challenging academic year.”

Greater Manchester Night Time Economy Adviser Sacha Lord said:

"Getting exam results and entering University is already a stressful time, but the pandemic has added to the uncertainty and worry that young people across the UK are facing this year as they make big decisions about career choices, university places, moving out of the family home or getting a job.

"The most important thing about results day is not to panic. I struggled at school and left with two Us and an E at A-Level, but I've worked hard to build a career I love. If you feel you haven't done well in your exams, there are many alternative routes you can go down, so please remember it's not the end of the world."

He continued: “United We Stream brought people together throughout the lockdown, and I received countless messages from the public who said that it helped ease anxiety and bring a sense of community to the region. Because of this and acknowledging this stressful time, we wanted to do something for students who are about to get their A level results to give them something fun to look forward to and to take their minds off their looming results – a great party to enjoy safely with their own household."

“This Class of 2020 Summer Prom event has been tailor made for them and I'm grateful to the artists who have given up their time to be involved. It’s going to be an absolutely fantastic show."