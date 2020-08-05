 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Barton Peveril Students Continue with DofE Awards Despite Lockdown

Details
Hits: 52
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Two @BartonPeveril Sixth Form College students have successfully continued their Silver Duke of Edinburgh (@DofE) Awards, despite the difficulties imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. Oliver Bown and Sophie Wade are now on course to receive their awards as planned this autumn.

The DofE Awards task students aged 14 to 24 with helping the community and environment, becoming fitter, developing new skills, and planning, training for and completing an expedition. Students can complete these tasks at three progressive levels, from Bronze, to Silver, and finally to Gold.

Oliver Bown, who previously attended Wildern School, conquered the limits imposed during lockdown by switching his volunteering efforts from Lifeguarding at a local pool to online home tutoring. 

Former Swanmore College pupil Sophie Wade helped her community, continuing to volunteer at her local horse riding school by implementing and following the new safety measures. Speaking on her efforts, Sophie said:

“The stables put in extra hygiene measures and made us adjust our own tack, which was then wiped before and after lessons. I could social distance in the riding school which has an open side too. I also carried on sewing and learning patchwork, although I couldn't meet my teacher face to face."

Barton Peveril Teacher of Geography and DofE Manager, Elaine Hooton, commented on the students’ continued effort to attain their Silver Awards:

“A huge well done! By being inventive and determined Sophie and Oliver have shown the three key qualities DofE looks for and develops - independence, resilience and confidence. They can now take their experiences and enjoyment forward as they look to build their future applications and show what fantastic skills and attitude they have!”

Both Oliver and Sophie will qualify for the DofE 2020 Certificate of Achievement, this autumn, as a result of their efforts.

Advertisement

Returning to school in September: your questions answered
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/08/04/returning-to-school-in-septemb
University of Bristol students launch international charity scheme
Sector News
The COVID-19 Student Response Network (CSRN), founded by Ameya Vikram,
Impact of coronavirus on projects supporting student mental health: sharing of emerging practice
Sector News
An independent report has been published today (5 Aug) which explores

You may also be interested in these articles:

£1.2m rural college community hub completed in lockdown
Sector News
CONSTRUCTORS completed an innovative £1.2m rural education centre dur
Returning to school in September: your questions answered
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/08/04/returning-to-school-in-septemb
University of Bristol students launch international charity scheme
Sector News
The COVID-19 Student Response Network (CSRN), founded by Ameya Vikram,
Impact of coronavirus on projects supporting student mental health: sharing of emerging practice
Sector News
An independent report has been published today (5 Aug) which explores
Social Mobility Commission report shows that one in eight childcare workers are paid under £5 an hour
Sector News
#EYMatters - A report published today (5 Aug) by the Social Mobility C
For the path less trodden: Fledglink app provides A level students not going to uni with an ‘alternative to clearing’
Sector News
With A level results day 2020 around the corner, early careers disrupt
External quality assurance of apprenticeships - expanded role for Ofqual confirmed
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education has confirme
Prime Minister’s pledge to improve FE colleges met with fast-tracked £200 million boost
Sector News
@GavinWilliamson is also bringing forward £200 million for FE college
Social Switch Project has received £200,000 in funding from London’s Violence Reduction Unit
Sector News
Upskilling young Londoners: @socialswitch_ secures funding from London
First look at Middlesbrough College expansion
Sector News
@ProfBrianCox will open the new @MBroCollege #STEM centre next year A
New Enrolment Day Procedures for Post-16 Courses at SERC
Sector News
There is still time to apply for further education, training, or appre
City and Islington College A Level student wins place on scholarship with global law firm
Sector News
A @Candi6thForm student was judged to be among the best when she won a

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College has published a new article: Barton Peveril Students Continue with DofE Awards Despite Lockdown 8 minutes ago
EKC Group
EKC Group had a status update on Twitter 2 hours 36 minutes ago

Fantastic to see our @EKCFolkestone Level 2 Hair and Media Make-up students continuing to develop their skills at h… https://t.co/EaSocvZuEY
View Original Tweet

Solvendis - updated event, Preparing for a New Provider Monitoring Visit (Zoom Conferencing) 17 hours 3 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4805)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page