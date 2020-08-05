 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Short-term COVID-19 related pay cuts for some FTSE 100 CEOs fail to address excessive bonus culture

Details
Hits: 88
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Peter Cheese, Chief Executive of the CIPD

Annual @CIPD & @HighPayCentre report finds #FTSE100 CEOs paid average of almost 120 times the median earnings of full time workers in the UK and calls for RemCo reform 

36 FTSE 100 companies have announced cuts to executive pay in response to the COVID-19 crisis and economic downturn, but this doesn’t signal a sea change for reining in excessive incentives, new research from the CIPD and the High Pay Centre finds.   

While most of the 36 companies have used a combination of measures to cut pay, the report suggests these are mainly superficial or short-term. The most common measure, taken by 14 companies, has been to cut salaries at the top by 20%. However, salaries typically only make up a small part of a FTSE 100 CEO’s total pay package.  

11 companies have cancelled Short-Term Incentive Plans (STIPs) for their CEOs while two other firms have deferred salary increases for their CEOs. None of the 36 companies have chosen to reduce their CEO’s Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP), which typically makes up half of a CEO’s total pay package.  

For the financial year ending 2019, the report finds that FTSE 100 CEOs took home a median pay package worth £3.61m, which is 119 times greater than the median earnings of a UK full-time worker (£30,353). This is broadly the same as the median FTSE 100 CEO salary for the financial year ending 2018 (£3.63m) and only represents a 0.5% decrease.   

Performance-related pay policies also continue to pay out as a matter of course: 88 FTSE 100 companies paid their CEO an annual bonus in 2019, with total payments reaching £108.48 million. So-called ‘Long Term Incentive Plans’ (LTIPs) paid out at 81 companies, totalling £238.19m.  

The report argues that when performance-related pay is almost guaranteed – as appears to the be the case when the overwhelming majority of policies pay out every year – its value as a reward or incentive is greatly weakened. Huge incentive payments also risk giving individual executives disproportionate credit for performance dependent on a much wider range of factors, such as the economic context or the contribution of the company’s wider workforce.  

The CIPD and High Pay Centre say the findings underscore the need for reform to the remuneration committees that set executive pay. Building on the amended UK Corporate Governance Code 2018 they want decisions on top pay and bonuses to be more fairly aligned with wider workforce pay, and to incentivise other areas critical to longer term sustainability. This includes investment in training and improvements in company culture and diversity, as well as customer experience and the environment.    

Peter Cheese, Chief Executive of the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, said:   

“It doesn’t look like the pandemic has proven to be an inflection point for executive pay yet. The bulk of cuts made so far appear to be short-term and don’t signify meaningful, long-term change. Pay among the FTSE 100 will probably fall next year, but this is more likely to be due to wider economic circumstances rather than a fundamental change in approach to executive pay.   

“We continue to find a disconnect between the total reward packages of CEOs in the FTSE 100 and their actual contribution to long-term company performance. Too big a share of CEO payments depends on the fluctuating fortunes of the stock market and not enough on whether they are a responsible custodian of the business for all stakeholders, including, of course, the workers who drive long-term value.  

Advertisement

2020â€“21 Advanced Practitioner programme Communities of Practice applications open
Sector News
Applications are now open for the Communities of Practice (CoP) elemen
Barton Peveril Students Continue with DofE Awards Despite Lockdown
Sector News
Two @BartonPeveril Sixth Form College students have successfully conti
Budding artists set to see artwork go on public display in Canterbury City Centre
Sector News
Art and Design students from the Canterbury School of Visual Arts (CSV

“As well as other environmental and social factors, now more than ever, RemCos should be looking at wider workforce issues and organisational cultures to help them determine CEO pay.  Not only would this help incentivise CEOs to improve how their organisation invests and manages its workforce to support long-term performance, but it should make companies fairer and will help rebuild trust in business.”  

Luke Hildyard, Director of the High Pay Centre think tank, said:  

“Very high CEO pay undermines the spirit of solidarity that many companies are trying to project as they battle against the impact of the coronavirus. More pragmatically, multi-million pound pay awards worth over a hundred times the salary of a typical worker seems like an unnecessary extravagance during a period of such economic uncertainty.  

“If we want to protect as many jobs as possible and give the lower paid workers who have got the country through this crisis the pay rise they deserve, we will need to re-think the balance of pay between those at the top and everybody else.”  

Lucy Powell MP, Shadow Business & Consumer Affairs Minister, said:

“With the looming spectre of mass unemployment Ministers must redouble their efforts to get excessive pay under control and make sure those on low incomes who have worked so hard to keep our country running get the pay they deserve."

Further findings from the FTSE 100 CEO pay in 2019 and during the pandemic report show:   

  • The highest paid FTSE 100 CEO received a total pay package of £58.73 million. This is 1,935 times the median salary of a full-time UK worker  
  • Six firms paid their CEOs more than £10 million in total  
  • 70 companies disclosed the pay ratio between their CEO and the median pay of their UK employees. The highest quoted pay ratio was 2,605:1 and the lowest was 15:1. The median was 84:1  
  • The median pension contribution (or equivalent) given to a CEO is £189,000, representing 24% of their median salary. In comparison, pension contributions for employees represents 7.2% of their wages and salaries 
  • For the first time in the report’s four-year history, there are now more women FTSE 100 CEOs (seven) than there are CEOs called David/Dave (six), Andrew/Andy/André (six) or John (five). However, the mean pay for female CEOs (£4.02 million) is lower than mean pay of male CEOs (£4.74 million)  
  • The under-representation of black CEOs in the FTSE 100 is even more stark than the gender imbalance. While the Corporate Governance Code does not require firms to report the ethnicity of their senior management teams, other sources suggest there are currently no black British CEOs in the FTSE 100.  

The CIPD and High Pay Centre also recommend that:  

  • Pay should be set in a more democratic fashion with the company’s workforce given the opportunity to feed into the process, for example, via an employee representative on the RemCo 
  •  To help all stakeholders understand CEO reward packages more easily, RemCos should use fewer complex financial measures and incorporate more environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals instead 
  • RemCos should ensure that the benefits CEOs and other senior executives enjoy are fair in relationship to what the rest of the workforce receive, such as health benefits and pension contributions 
  • The Corporate Governance Code should be amended to require publicly limited companies to report on the ethnicity of their senior management teams and their direct reports.  

You may also be interested in these articles:

2020–21 Advanced Practitioner programme Communities of Practice applications open
Sector News
Applications are now open for the Communities of Practice (CoP) elemen
Barton Peveril Students Continue with DofE Awards Despite Lockdown
Sector News
Two @BartonPeveril Sixth Form College students have successfully conti
Budding artists set to see artwork go on public display in Canterbury City Centre
Sector News
Art and Design students from the Canterbury School of Visual Arts (CSV
£1.2m rural college community hub completed in lockdown
Sector News
CONSTRUCTORS completed an innovative £1.2m rural education centre dur
Data, chat bots and AI: how we transformed support in the apprenticeship service
Sector News
The @apprenticeship service support team look at service transformatio
Returning to school in September: your questions answered
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/08/04/returning-to-school-in-septemb
CREATIVE INDUSTRIES CAN PLAY KEY ROLE IN THE COVID-19 RECOVERY
Sector News
Councils across the country are backing the creative industries to hel
University of Bristol students launch international charity scheme
Sector News
The COVID-19 Student Response Network (CSRN), founded by Ameya Vikram,
Impact of coronavirus on projects supporting student mental health: sharing of emerging practice
Sector News
An independent report has been published today (5 Aug) which explores
Social Mobility Commission report shows that one in eight childcare workers are paid under £5 an hour
Sector News
#EYMatters - A report published today (5 Aug) by the Social Mobility C
Social Switch Project has received £200,000 in funding from London’s Violence Reduction Unit
Sector News
Upskilling young Londoners: @socialswitch_ secures funding from London
First look at Middlesbrough College expansion
Sector News
@ProfBrianCox will open the new @MBroCollege #STEM centre next year A

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4807)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page