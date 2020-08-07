 
TSoM launches NCA Preparation Programme for law professionals

Toronto School of Management (TSoM) has announced the launch of the National Committee on Accreditation (NCA) Exam Preparation Programme, a range of courses for trained lawyers and law graduates looking to practice in Canada.

The NCA Programme is designed for international legal professionals and law students who are planning to take the mandatory NCA examinations for accreditation. The NCA exams assess the legal education credentials and relevant professional experience of individuals who obtained their law degrees outside of Canada, certifying their ability to practice in the country.

With this programme, TSoM aims to provide academic and professional support to students, ensuring success in their journeys towards rewarding legal careers. The programme features five courses, each dedicated to preparing students to successfully complete examinations mandated by the NCA. The structure allows students to choose to take one or all of the five courses, depending on their needs and the qualifying exams they are required to take.

Anton Haswell, Director of Canadian Legal Accreditation Training at TSoM, said: “We designed this programme to give our students great flexibility, knowing that every situation and professional path is different. The legal profession is very demanding, and every country has high standards and requirements that need to be met in order to practice.

“Our programme focuses exclusively in preparing lawyers and law graduates to complete their NCA exams successfully and obtain their Certificate of Qualification, so they can pursue their career of choice in Canada.”

The programme has been developed by Rebecca Lockwood, a Canadian licensed barrister and solicitor with more than 10 years of experience in legal education. Thanks to her extensive experience in designing legal programmes, students will have access to high-quality learning resources, taught by an experienced faculty.

TSoM’s NCA Exam Preparation Programme will provide support from expert advisors and dedicated partners with result-oriented programmes, networking opportunities and career support.

All courses will be fully delivered online for even greater flexibility. The first intake for the programme is set to start in September 2020.

