Diweddariad gan y Pennaeth Mark Jones (6 Awst)

Yn ystod y dyddiau diwethaf rydym wedi derbyn canllawiau gan Lywodraeth Cymru ynghylch y trefniadau ar gyfer ailagor colegau addysg bellach a thrafnidiaeth ar gyfer ysgolion a cholegau. 

Mae’r canllaw hwn yn caniatáu i ni ddychwelyd at ddarparu addysgu wyneb yn wyneb i’n myfyrwyr amser llawn, ar yr amod eu bod yn cael eu rheoli mewn carfannau. ‘Cynllun A’ yw enw’r cynllun hwn.

Ar hyn o bryd, rydym yn aros i glywed eglurhad pellach gan Lywodraeth Cymru ar un neu ddau o faterion sy’n gysylltiedig â’r canllawiau hyn - credwn y bydd yr eglurhad yn ein galluogi i addysgu yn y modd hwn. Er enghraifft, darlithwyr (yn hytrach na myfyrwyr) fydd yn symud o ddosbarth i ddosbarth, gyda’r myfyrwyr yn cael seibiannau gyda’u cyd-ddisgyblion fesul dosbarth.

Fodd bynnag, mae gennym hefyd Gynllun B, sy’n seiliedig ar ddull cyfunol o addysgu. Mae’r cynllun hwn yn cynnwys cymysgedd o addysgu wyneb yn wyneb, addysgu ar-lein ynghyd â mynediad at ddeunyddiau/adnoddau. Dyma’r model a ddilynwyd gennym o fis Mawrth i Fehefin, ac fe dderbyniodd adborth cadarnhaol iawn gan rieni a myfyrwyr.

Felly, mae gennym ddau gynllun ar waith, ac rydym yn hyderus y gallwn gyflwyno’r ddau ohonynt yn hyderus.

Ein bwriad yw dechrau gyda Chynllun A, ond os bydd pethau’n newid yn ystod y flwyddyn (fel sy’n debygol o ddigwydd), ac os byddwn yn cael ein gorfodi mewn i gyfnod arall o gyfyngiadau symud, byddwn yn gallu symud yn ddiymdrech i weithredu Cynllun B.

Rydym wedi mabwysiadau’r dull deuol yma oherwydd mai iechyd a diogelwch ein myfyrwyr yw ein prif flaenoriaeth, ond hefyd achos rydym am sicrhau na fydd y myfyrwyr dan unrhyw anfantais wrth gwblhau eu cymwysterau er mwyn symud ymlaen i gam nesaf eu taith unigol.

O ran y canllawiau ar drafnidiaeth, ni fyddant yn effeithio rhyw lawer ar fyfyrwyr sy’n teithio ar fysiau’r Coleg e.e. dim ymbellhau cymdeithasol na gwisgo magiau, ond i’r rhai sy’n teithio i’r Coleg ar fysiau cyhoeddus, mi fydd angen iddynt gydymffurfio â gofyion ychwanegol h.y. gwisgo masgiau, gan y byddant yn teithio ochr yn ochr â phobl eraill. Byddwn yn egluro’r sefyllfa’n fanylach cyn gynted ag y bo modd.

Byddwn yn cadarnhau ein dull cynllunedig ar gyfer myfyrwyr amser llawn cyn gynted ag y gallwn. Ar gyfer myfyrwyr rhan-amser a phrentisiaid, byddwn yn parhau i gynnig dysgu cyfunol iddynt, gan gadw at y mesurau pellhau cymdeithasol.  

Update from Principal Mark Jones (6 August)
Gellir cael gafael ar ragor o fanylion yn gynnar yr wythnos nesaf ar ein Tudalen Covid-19 ac ar ein sianeli tudalennau cyfryngau cymdeithasol.  

Ond am y tro, rydym yn gobeithio bod hyn wedi gwneud y sefyllfa ychydig yn gliriach, mae croeso ichi gysylltu â ni drwy e-bostio This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. neu ffonio 01792 284000. 

