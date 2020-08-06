https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/08/06/education-secretary-welcomes-confirmation-of-exam-appeals-process/

Education Secretary welcomes confirmation of exam appeals process

Exams regulator Ofqual has today set out its appeals process for A and AS levels and GCSES after exams were cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The vast majority of students will receive a calculated grade this summer that enables them to move on to the next stage of their education or training. Ofqual has developed a robust process that will take into account a range of evidence, with the primary aim of ensuring grades are as fair as possible for all students.

Ofqual has today set out its grounds for appeal. It means that, contrary to reports in the Telegraph today, students, parents and teachers can feel assured that students will be fairly graded.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“No system could be a perfect substitute for real exams, but I welcome the appeals guidance confirmed by Ofqual today, to make the process as fair as possible and make sure all students get a grade that allows them to progress.

“Grades this year will do for the vast majority of students what they do every year, opening the door to their next step whether that’s college, university, an apprenticeship or the world of work.

“It is vital that students with exceptional circumstances are not held back by the way grades have been calculated – including those who are highly talented in schools that have not in the past had strong results, or where schools have undergone significant changes such as a new leadership team. This appeals process does this.

“And students will also have the opportunity to take exams this autumn if they are unhappy with their grades.”

