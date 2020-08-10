 
Significant upturn in SQA exam results for Fife College students

This year’s #SQAResults have seen a significant increase in the percentage of @FifeCollege students getting A-C grades 

Across National 5 and Higher exams there were twelve subject areas that saw a higher pass rate, leading to a near 12% increase overall on the number of students achieving good results.

This included strong showings from students in several STEM subject areas.

The results come after students suffered significant disruption to their teaching schedules thanks to the Coronavirus, with teaching being conducted online after campuses shut down.

Commenting on the results the Vice-Principal of Fife College, Dorothee Leslie acknowledged the tremendous effort of the College’s students to achieve these results despite the disruption to their learning.

Dorothee Leslie said:

“I’m hugely proud of the students at Fife College for achieving these great results.

“This increase in pass rates is a reflection on the incredible work being done at the College by these students and their teachers.

“I’m especially impressed by the way these individuals and everyone at the College has dealt with the challenges that have been thrown at them in the current circumstances.

“Everyone at the College has dealt with the situation admirably, and these results are a just reward for their efforts over the past year.

“We now look forward to building on these results and helping more students achieve the results they need to progress to positive destinations."

