10,000 inclusive children’s books to be delivered to schools and nurseries

Details
@RochelleHumes campaign hits target with support from @KPMG 

Little Box of Books has hit its £55,000 Crowdfunder total, enabling the inclusive children’s book company to deliver 10,000 representative books to schools and nurseries in the next academic year.

The Change the Story campaign, fronted by Rochelle Humes, whose children’s book the Mega Magic Teacher Swap, has published this month, will deliver books to the most ethnically diverse and least ethnically diverse parts of the UK. This is so more children see themselves in the books they read, helping them to recognise and realise their potential, and so all children learn to understand, expect, and celebrate diversity.

KPMG UK has provided a donation to the campaign and their support means that 4,400 inclusive children’s books are to be delivered to early years settings all over the UK.

Their donation will accelerate Little Box of Books’ work in diversifying school and nursery bookshelves all of the UK, filling them with stories that better represent the UK population, books that disrupt stereotypes and reflect diversity.

Lynsey Pollard from Little Box of Books says,

“We are so grateful to every single person that has supported Little Box of Books to raise this money, helping us to transform school and nursery libraries all over the UK. We are delighted to be working with KPMG UK to reach thousands of children in early years settings. This will help thousands of children to expect diversity in the books they read from an early age.”

The commitment is part of KPMG’s Reading the Future campaign which celebrates the firm’s 150th anniversary and marks its longstanding commitment to transforming disadvantaged communities and promoting equality, through support for early years development, literacy, education and skills.

Rachel Hopcroft, Head of Corporate Affairs at KPMG says,

“We are delighted to be supporting Little Box of Books’ inclusive children’s books campaign and working with them to diversify the bookshelves in early years settings across the country. We know the importance of all children being able to see themselves in the books they read, and these libraries will provide teachers with the resources they need to bring these books to life for their pupils.”

Change the Story is also supported by publishing partners including Walker Books, Barefoot Books and Bonnier books, who have all donated books in support of the campaign.

The campaign garnered online support from celebrities including Giovanna Fletcher, Emma Willis, Stacey Solomon and Fearne Cotton and was backed by more than 1000 people.

Little Box of Books mission is for every school and early years setting to have a diverse bookshelf. They crowdfunding page will stay open for future fundraising opportunities and last minute donations.

For last minute donations and financial support for Change the Story please head to www.crowdfunder.co.uk/changethestory

