 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Universities UK response to government’s ‘triple lock’ pledge for exam results

Details
Hits: 132
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Professor Julia Buckingham CBE, President of Universities UK and Vice-Chancellor of Brunel University London

@UniversitiesUK response to @GavinWilliamson’s #TripleLock pledge for exam results 2020 

Following the new advice issued by the UK Government on 11 August regarding examination grades,

Professor Julia Buckingham CBE, President of Universities UK and Vice-Chancellor of Brunel University London, said:

“On the eve of A-level results, our advice to students is to carry on as planned, which means if you miss out on the grades for your offer don’t panic. Speak to your teachers for their advice and get in touch with your first choice university as soon as possible – universities will be as flexible as they can in these unusual circumstances – and look at the courses available through Clearing.

“This last-minute policy change presents a number of challenges for universities and we are seeking urgent clarification from the Department for Education on a range of issues including the likely scale and timing of appeals.”

Advertisement

Young people need to know all the education routes available to them
Sector News
@CityGuildsGroup - Ahead of A-Level results day this week (13th), Mart
National Careers Service offers top 5 tips for anyone receiving their GCSE or A level results this summer
Sector News
#ResultsDay2020 - The @NationalCareers Service provides free and perso
Education Policy Institute comment on government announcement on using mock exam results to deliver a â€œtriple lockâ€
Sector News
Responding to the government's recent changes to the grading system th

Leave a comment:

Please leave a comment below:

Log in to your FE News account to continue the debate and help share best practice and innovation in the FE sector.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Young people need to know all the education routes available to them
Sector News
@CityGuildsGroup - Ahead of A-Level results day this week (13th), Mart
National Careers Service offers top 5 tips for anyone receiving their GCSE or A level results this summer
Sector News
#ResultsDay2020 - The @NationalCareers Service provides free and perso
Education Policy Institute comment on government announcement on using mock exam results to deliver a “triple lock”
Sector News
Responding to the government's recent changes to the grading system th
Recruitment chatbots will enable hiring managers to capture and target the correct talent pools
Sector News
@Tribepad’s new #chatbot to boost application rates and improve cand
Association of Colleges responds to 'triple lock' process ahead of A Level and GCSE results
Sector News
@AoC_info responds to #TripleLock process ahead of A Level and GCSE #R
Kirklees College release new Adult Course Guide
Sector News
@KirkleesCollege has launched its Adult course guide for the 2020/21 a
Emma Hardy responds to the Sutton Trust poll for University Applicants who are worried about their grades
Sector News
@EmmaHardyMP, Labour’s Shadow Universities Minister, responding to t
University and College Union response to John Swinney’s U-turn on Scottish exam results
Sector News
@ucu response to @JohnSwinney’s U-turn on Scottish exam resultsA U-t
UK Government invests £150,000 in Scottish research projects to boost jobs and create skills
Sector News
Three ambitious Scottish research projects help drive local economic g
Colleges Scotland Comment on Scottish Deputy First Minister’s Statement on Exam Results
Sector News
Commenting on today’s parliamentary statement from the Deputy First
NEU comment on Scotland exam results
Sector News
@MaryBoustedNEU @NEUnion comments on @JohnSwinney’s decision to with
Working with Welsh Government colleagues to reopen Gower College Swnasea at the beginning of September
Sector News
We have now received the final part of the Welsh Government’s guidan

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4822)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page