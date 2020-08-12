National Careers Service offers top 5 tips for anyone receiving their GCSE or A level results this summer

#ResultsDay2020 - The @NationalCareers Service provides free and personalised careers information and advice through its Exam Results Helpline, opening today (12 Aug).

The helpline will be available on 0800 100 900 from 8am to 10pm 7 days a week.

The helpline is open to anyone receiving their results, as well as parents/carers. Calls are free from landlines and most mobile numbers.

Callers to the helpline will have direct access to experienced careers advisers who can advise on all the different options available to them including A-levels, GCSEs, BTECs, apprenticeships and other vocational options. All advice is impartial and tailored to the individual, the helpline is preparing to take double the amount of calls this year.

Sophie Graham, Careers Adviser at the National Careers Service gives her top 5 tips explaining the steps students can take to make the day as stress-free as possible, especially given the impact of the current pandemic.

1. Make a plan for the day

This year will be different to most, but once you know your school’s policy on collecting your results think about what you want to do, who do you want to be with when you open results? Avoid putting any unnecessary pressure on yourself by deciding on a game plan and sticking to it.

2. Maximise online communities

Covid-19 and lockdown has moved much of the world online, giving us more direct access to key experts and speakers than ever before. If you want to explore your options further, take advantage of any virtual advice, including career fairs such as the Virtual Careers Fair hosted by the National Careers Service on 24th August and 25th August, to inform and inspire you on any choices you may make.

3. Seek advice from the experts

Family and friends can often be emotionally invested in your future, so it’s a good idea to seek out neutral advice on the options available to you. The Exam Results Helpline (0800 100 900) from the National Careers Service provides free, impartial, and personalised careers information, advice and guidance from expert careers advisers. The helpline is free and will be open 8am-10pm, from Wednesday 12th August until Friday 28th August.

4. Make the most of spending more time at home

If you’re spending more time at home, it’s the perfect opportunity to research your dream career and even work on your CV. It is important to remember that there is often more than one route into most careers. Take some time to look at the option that works best for you.

Visit the National Careers Service website, it offers advice on your options at 16 and 18, as well advice around writing your CV and prepping for interviews.

5. The most important thing is not to panic

Whether you get the results you expect or not, you have options. The best thing you can do is to stay calm and focus your energy on figuring out your next steps, and making the most of the support that’s there for you.

Exam Results Helpline Info

Choices careers info from National Careers Service

Choices information on the National Careers Service website is now live, offering post-16 and post-18 advice, covering everything from exploring options and career routes at 16 and 18, to how to write a CV and how to find job opportunities.