A LEVEL RESULTS AND UNIVERSITY ACCESS 2020

Sir Peter Lampl, founder and chairman of the Sutton Trust

Today (12 Aug) the @SuttonTrust has published new research on university applicants and #ALevel results

It finds that:

  • Three quarters (73%) of applicants are most worried about how the pandemic will impact their ability to take part in university social life, and two thirds are worried about the impact of little or no face to face teaching. Just over half (54%) are worried about the possibility of catching or spreading Covid-19.
  • One third (32%) say the pandemic has made them less likely to begin university this autumn, but many remain undecided before results day
  • Worries about receiving lower grades due to exam cancellations are driving concerns, with 30% saying they are less likely to get into their first-choice university as a result of the pandemic.

Responding to the Government’s announcement on A-level grades, Sir Peter Lampl, founder and chairman of the Sutton Trust, said:

“This year’s grading is grossly imperfect. That’s why it isn’t possible to find a satisfactory solution.

“The Government has decided to use what they call a “triple-lock” which means students’ results  will be the highest of three different measures:  their grades predicted by their teachers; their performance in mock exams; and their performance in an optional written exam in the autumn.   

 “It’s vital that universities make greater use of contextual admissions for students who have narrowly missed out on their grades. They must recognise that students’ grades have been awarded in the most extraordinary of circumstances.

“So that young people have confidence in this year’s system, the appeals process must be fair and accessible to all. Which means fees have to be waived.

This year has highlighted the flaws in our university admissions system which is based on predicted grades. There’s never been a better time to look seriously at reform. With 85% of teacher predictions being wrong we should remove predicted grades from the system entirely by moving to a post-qualification application system.  What we mean by this is students getting their A-level results much earlier and applying to university when they know what their actual grades are.  This is much fairer and far more efficient, not least as it avoids the stress and anxiety of the clearing process.

“To all students receiving their results this week, I wish you the very best of luck. I hope you feel confident that the grades you are awarded reflect your hard work and achievements.”

