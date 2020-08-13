 
Rise in top grades as students celebrate A level results

@educationgovuk - Rise in top grades as students celebrate A level results 

  • Over 300,000 students will collect AS, A level and vocational and technical qualification results today
  • 2.5ppt rise in proportion of A and A* grades at A level
  • Analysis shows that students have not been disadvantaged due to their background by this year's awarding process 

Hundreds of thousands of students have had their university places confirmed with more disadvantaged pupils than ever going on to higher education.

Despite the unprecedented circumstances, grades have remained broadly stable with a 2.5 percentage point rise in As and A*s at A level, and a 0.7 percentage point rise in overall passes (A*-E), helping students take their next step.

This year’s results reflect the robust grading system implemented by Ofqual after exams were cancelled to prevent the spread of coronavirus and keep schools, colleges and wider communities safe.  

Results show the right balance has been achieved of making sure students receive the grades they deserve, while being fair to students studying at different schools and colleges across the country through standardisation. 

As a result, this year’s AS, A level and vocational and technical qualification results will hold the same value for universities, colleges and employers, with students able to progress to the next stage of their education or training as they would in any other year. 

Statistics published today show:

  • 98.3% received grades A* to E at A level, up from 97.6% in 2019
  • Increase in As and A*s awarded at A level, up from 25.5% in 2019 to 27.9%
  •  Maths remains the most popular subject at A level with a 2.5% increase in entries this year; entries for 18 year olds increased by 7.7%
  • Entries for English A level increased by 1.8% despite a decrease in cohort size
  • Computing saw an 11.7% increase in entries, with more girls taking up the subject
  • A record number of 18 year olds from the most disadvantaged backgrounds in England have been accepted into university – up 7.3% from last year
  • Almost 60% of grades received by students are exactly the same as those submitted by schools and colleges
  • 96.4% of grades were either the same as the one submitted by schools or colleges or only changed by one grade, testament to the excellent judgement and hard work of teachers
  • Results for vocational and technical qualifications are broadly in line with previous years;

Whilst the grading system is robust, earlier this week the Government announced a new ‘triple lock’ process for exam results to give young people added security and make sure the system is fair to all students.

Students can accept the calculated grade received today, appeal to receive a valid mock result, or sit an exam in the autumn. The triple lock will provide an important safety net for the minority of cases where students feel that the calculated grades do not reflect their achievements.

Schools are also able to appeal if they believe their historic data does not reflect the ability of their current students.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“Receiving your results is always a huge moment, particularly this year after the disruption caused by coronavirus and the uncertainty that came with it, and I hope all students can take pride in their achievements.

“I know how difficult it was for students to find out that they were unable to sit an exam. It wasn’t a decision that was taken lightly.

“The majority of young people will have received a calculated grade today that enables them to progress to the destination they deserve, with the added safety net of being able to appeal on the basis of their mock results, as well as the chance of sitting autumn exams, thanks to our triple lock process to ensure confidence and fairness in the system.

Get your university or work career off to a great start with a course at Borders College, starting this September
Kate Green responds to the confirmation that thousands of pupils' A-level results have been downgraded
Majority of Generation Z Students Believe AI Will Impact Their Careers—and They Feel Unprepared
“I want to congratulate all students, and thank parents, teachers and everyone involved in education for their contribution to making sure all of our young people are able to progress with the next stage of their lives.”

Many students will also go on to one of the UK’s world leading universities, and today’s data shows that over 358,000 UK students have been accepted so far this year, an increase of 3% on last year. There has been a 14% increase in the number of UK students accepted on nursing courses and a 3% increase in UK students accepted on to education and teaching courses. 

Thousands of the students getting their results today will also go on to do an apprenticeship, offering them high-quality training and a wide range of career options. 

The grades students receive today are based on the judgement of their school or college, and have been moderated by exam boards to make sure the same standard is applied for all students, whichever school, college or part of the country they come from. 

Final data published by Ofqual today shows that students have not been disadvantaged due to their background by this year's awarding process. 

For any students who want to sit exams in October and November, the government recently announced an extensive support package for all schools and colleges for the additional costs associated with running exams in the autumn. This is on top of the announcement by Ofqual last week of arrangements for appeals for summer grades. 

 

A level fact sheet

 

How can students pick up their results?

Schools and colleges are able to tell students their AS and A level results any time after 8am on Thursday 13 August. The exact arrangements for telling students their results are up to individual schools and colleges. Whilst results days may feel different this year, schools and colleges can still welcome students in to collect their results if they wish, as long as they observe guidance on protective measures.

Schools and colleges will also be able to confirm the timing and arrangements for collecting results for other qualifications.

How have students’ grades been calculated this year? 

This year, exams were cancelled to prevent the spread of coronavirus and keep schools, colleges and wider communities safe.

For A and AS levels, Ofqual, the independent exams watchdog, developed a method for calculating grades which considers how well students were expected to do if exams had gone ahead. This involved asking schools and colleges to submit the grade they thought each student would have achieved in each subject if exams had gone ahead, taking into account things like coursework, class performance, mock exams and homework. They were also asked to say how their likely performance compared to others in their class.

These grades submitted by teachers have now been standardised – a process that ensures grades are fair and consistent across the country and in comparison to previous years. Standardisation draws on multiple evidence sources, including the previous performance of the year’s students and the historic performance at individual schools and colleges, to determine whether the grades submitted by schools and colleges are more severe or generous than expected.

As a result of standardisation, many grades submitted by schools and colleges have been adjusted, which means that the grades students ultimately receive may be different from the grades submitted by schools and colleges.

Awarding organisations have put in place similar arrangements for other qualifications with results being released this week, such as several BTECs and Cambridge Technicals.

Are the grades comparable to other years? 

Ofqual and awarding organisations have standardised grades to ensure they are consistent and fair. This means adjusting the grades submitted by schools and colleges to keep the final results similar to previous years, when students sat national exams.

If grades were not standardised, Ofqual has confirmed that A level results would have shot up at a national level this year, which would undermine their value because universities, colleges and employers would be far less likely to trust them.

This means the results pupils receive this year will be comparable to other years and should hold the same weight in the eyes of universities, colleges and employers.

Why are some grades different to what teachers submitted? 

The circumstances this year meant that schools and colleges did not have the opportunity to develop a common approach to grading in advance, so it is likely that some centres will be more generous in their judging, and others more severe – standardising grades ensures results are consistent and fair across the country.

What is the ‘triple lock’ and how does it work?

 

The new ‘triple lock’ process will give young people added security as they receive their grades this year.

 

Students could accept their calculated grade, appeal to receive a valid mock result, or sit autumn exams to ensure the achievements of young people are recognised.

 

Ofqual has been asked to determine how and when valid mock results can be used to calculate grades.

 

All outcomes will hold the same value for universities, colleges and employers, building on the significant number of students who will still progress as a result of their calculated grades. Similar arrangements will apply to vocational and technical qualifications if necessary.

 

Why was it introduced now?

 

We are determined that no student should be disadvantaged as a result of the decision to cancel exams this year. It will ensure all students will be able to feel their grades are a fair representation of their attainment.

How will exams this autumn work?  

Students will have the opportunity to take AS and A levels, as well as GCSEs in all subjects, with A levels taking place in October and GCSEs in November and pupils will then be able to keep the higher of the two grades they have been given either from the autumn series or their previous grade. These autumn exams, barring art and design, will be based on exam performance alone, rather than coursework. These exams will still be subject to reviews and appeal in the normal way. Entry for the autumn series will be limited to students who had entered for the summer exams (or who made a compelling case to the exam board about their intention to have entered for the summer series).

How will clearing work if students are retaking exams or waiting for the result of an appeal? How do they take up a university place?

We want our universities, colleges, apprenticeship providers and employers to make sure all young people can progress by considering all aspects of students’ applications. That is not because their grades will be any less valid than in previous years but because we know there will be a small number of students who were unable to receive grades or who think they would have done better had they sat exams.

Awarding organisations will do their best to process any appeals as quickly as possible and we have encouraged universities to hold places open until 7 September where the place is dependent on a student’s grade and that grade is subject to an appeal. Some universities may also be able to accept students who take autumn exams onto courses starting in January.

In a letter to all Vice Chancellors, Universities Minister Michelle Donelan has asked institutions to hold places for students appealing their grades until they receive the outcome of the appeal, where possible. The Minister has also said universities should take into account a range of evidence when admitting students to courses.

Minister Donelan has made clear that the exam boards are committed to doing all that is possible to resolve appeals for affected candidates by 7 September – the deadline for applicants to meet academic offer conditions.

UCAS has developed a new, personalised Clearing system for students this summer. This includes Clearing Plus, an additional new service that aims to match students to courses based on interest and availability. It looks at the course a student originally applied for and analyses what other students with similar aspirations in previous years went on to study through Clearing. Applicants can use Clearing Plus if they are unplaced, or if they wish to change their firm choice. They will be sent a personalised set of courses that they could take with the grades they have achieved.

Full information on the Clearing Plus service can be found here: https://www.ucas.com/advisers/guides-and-resources/adviser-news/news/clearing-plus-personalised-way-unplaced-students-find-their-place-clearing

 

 

