Universities UK reaction to today's A-level results, from Alistair Jarvis

Alistair Jarvis

@AlistairJarvis @UniversitiesUK - Commenting on today’s A-level #ResultsDay:

Alistair Jarvis, Chief Executive of Universities UK, said:

“Students receiving their results today can be incredibly proud of their work and achievements in circumstances no-one could have imagined. It is fantastic to see that in the face of these challenges, record numbers of 18-year-olds have been accepted onto their university course – despite the dip in the 18 year-old population. It is particularly encouraging that more young people from disadvantaged backgrounds than ever have a confirmed university place, and welcome to see that recent events have inspired a wave of interest from the next generation of nursing students. In particularly uncertain economic times, the notable increase in places confirmed by mature students is testament to the important role universities can play in supporting the wider economy through reskilling and retraining.

 “To those who may not have got quite the grades they hoped, our message is please do not panic. University teams are ready and waiting to support you and talk through the many opportunities still available for you in the days and weeks ahead.

 “All students about to take this next step in their education can be confident that universities are ready to welcome them, with detailed plans in place to ensure they benefit from a safe, high quality and positive experience this year, learning new skills and working towards a degree they can be proud of.”

Leave a comment:

