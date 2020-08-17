 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Ofqual's U-Turn on guidance showing that students who appeal on the basis of a valid mock exam may not receive their mock grade

Details
Hits: 132
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

On Saturday 15th August @Ofqual published guidance on the use of mock exams in appealing A Level results.

In this guidance, Ofqual said that, in the case of a successful appeal based on mock exams, where the centre assessed grade is lower than the mock exam result, students will instead receive the centre assessed grade. 
“Successful appeals on this ground will allow the student to receive the mock grade. Mock exams and non-exam assessments do not normally cover the full range of content. Centre assessment grades took into account the student’s performance across the whole course. In circumstances where the centre assessment grade was lower than the mock grade, the student will receive the centre assessment grade.”

Gavin Williamson previously committed to a triple lock in A Level results. The Department for Education said that “Students could receive the higher result out of their calculated grade, valid mock grade, or autumn exam grade to bolster fairness. 

Ofqual’s guidance appeared to suggest that this is not the case. If a student appeals successfully on the basis of a mock result that is higher than their calculated grade, but their centre assessed grade is lower than their mock result, they will not receive the mock result.

Later Ofqual took down the guidance, only published earlier that afternoon, on how A-Level grades could be appealed.

Their new statement simply read: 

“Earlier today we published information about mock exam results in appeals. This policy is being reviewed by the Ofqual Board and further information will be published in due course.”

Schools Minister Nick Gibb MP wrote to school leaders yesterday outlining the appeals system that has now been suspended by Ofqual. School leaders now only have advice from Ministers on an appeals process that is no longer in operation.

Kate Green MP, Labour’s Shadow Secretary of State for Education, said:

“Gavin Williamson promised to give students a triple lock, but instead he left many devastated by unfair exam results, and now his commitment to give them another chance is rapidly unravelling.

“Having promised that students will be able to use a valid mock result, the reality is that many will not receive these grades even if they represent a student’s best result. The latest chaos is the inevitable consequence of this government’s shambolic approach to exams, which saw solutions dreamt up on the back of a cigarette packet and announced barely a day before young people received their results. 

Advertisement

Government has now been forced into a screeching U-turn after days of confusion
Sector News
Keir Starmer, Leader of the @UKLabour Party, responding to the Governm
University and College Union response to Gavin Williamsonâ€™s U-turn on A-level results
Sector News
@UCU - A U-turn from @GavinWilliamson on #ExamResults is to be welcome
PM must apologise over grade award
Sector News
Responding to the announcement that all A level and GCSE pupils in Eng

“This is simply not good enough for young people and their families. Ministers have had months to plan for this and now have a matter of days to take action to ensure that young people are not robbed of their future. Families across the country will be rapidly losing faith that the government is committed to putting things right."

Kate Green MP, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, responding to Ofqual taking down their guidance on A-Level appeals only hours after it was published, said:

“The Tories’ results fiasco is turning from tragedy to farce, and the chaos and incompetence is completely unacceptable when so many students and families have been devastated by it.

“A credible appeals system should have been the Government’s first priority, but three days later there is absolutely no clarity on how young people can challenge their unfair grades.

“Parents and young people needed action in a matter of days, but the Government are now rapidly running out of time. The Prime Minister must get a grip and sort this out.”

Emma Hardy 100x100Emma Hardy MP, Labour’s Shadow Universities Minister, said:

“This chaos cannot continue. Even Tory ministers know that they are presiding over a historic injustice that risks robbing a generation of their future.

“Boris Johnson needs to listen to parents, teachers and young people - and change course.”

Labour calls for the Government to use centre assessed grades for GCSEs and A-levels to end exams fiasco

Labour has today (17 Aug) demanded the government allow pupils to use their centre assessed grades (“CAGs”), the grades that were predicted for them by their teachers, for GCSE and A-level results this year, to bring the exams fiasco to an end.

The call comes ahead of a Government announcement that is expected to be made later today.

With only days to go until schools receive GCSE results for hundreds of thousands of young people, and concerns being repeatedly raised by school leaders and Conservative MPs, the Government have still not announced a plan to ensure that the A-levels fiasco is not repeated.

Labour first called for the Government to use CAGs for A-level once the chaos surrounding results became clear last Thursday. Days later, the Government have still not given any indication to young people that they will change their approach.

The process was plunged into further chaos over the weekend, as Ofqual published new guidance on appealing A-level grades, only to remove it a matter of hours later.

School leaders have warned that relying on a complex and bureaucratic appeals system to address problems in the system could interfere with the full reopening of schools in September. Labour have said that allowing young people to use their predicted will avoid this outcome, and ensure pupils are safely back in school in September.  

Kate Green MP, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, commenting, said:

“The injustice and chaos surrounding A-level and GCSE results must come to an end.

“We gave the Government days, not weeks, to end the crisis but they have still failed to take action.  

“Enough is enough. The Government have failed young people and their families on A Levels and are threatening to do the same with GCSEs. The Government must now allow young people to use the grades their teachers predicted at both A-level and GCSE.

Labour has demanded that Boris Johnson “takes personal responsibility” for fixing the exams fiasco after weeks of “chaos, confusion and incompetence” from the UK Government.

Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, has accused the Prime Minister of “watching from the sidelines while a generation of young people are being robbed of their future.”

She called on Boris Johnson to take personal responsibility for the crisis and to hold a press conference in the next 24 hours to explain to parents, teachers and young people “how he will end this historic injustice.”

Number 10 has previously said that the daily press conferences would only take place if the Government had something “really important to say.”

Labour is warning the UK Government that it must act now to prevent a repeat of the results fiasco affecting GCSE pupils, with results expected this Thursday. Labour has called for an urgent review of the standardisation process to ensure GCSE students do not lose out unfairly.

angela rayner thumbnailAngela Rayner MP, Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, said:

“Gavin Williamson’s handling of this year’s exam results has been a complete and utter fiasco. We have had weeks of chaos, confusion and incompetence.

“And yet, Boris Johnson has been nowhere to be seen. He has been watching from the sidelines while a generation of young people are being robbed of their future.

“We cannot have another week like this. The Prime Minister must now take personal responsibility for this crisis by addressing the country in the next 24 hours to explain precisely how he will end this historic injustice.

“No student should be worse off because of government failure. What we need is a return to teacher assessments for this year’s A-Level results and urgent action to avoid a repeat of the same injustice affecting hundreds of thousands of GCSE students this week.”

Keir Starmer, Leader of the @UKLabour Party, responding to the Government’s U-turn on exams, said:

“The Government has had months to sort out exams and has now been forced into a screeching U-turn after days of confusion. 

“This is a victory for the thousands of young people who have powerfully made their voices heard this past week.

“However, the Tories’ handling of this situation has been a complete fiasco. 

“Incompetence has become this Government’s watchword, whether that is on schools, testing or care homes. 

“Boris Johnson’s failure to lead is holding Britain back.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

A-Level and GCSE students in Wales will receive their centre assessed grades
Sector News
A level, AS, GCSE, Skills Challenge Certificate and Welsh Baccalaureat
North Kent College delighted to welcome staff and students from Hadlow and West Kent Colleges
Sector News
Thomson Snell & Passmore (@PragmaticLawyer) advises North Kent Col
Colleges urge Education Secretary to admit there was bias in A Level grading
Sector News
@AoC_info urge @GavinWilliamson to admit there was bias in #ALevel gra
Health and science apprentices in medical fightback against Covid-19
Sector News
Operations technician apprentice Emilia Reyes is part of a high-profil
NEU comment on Government U-Turn on Exams
Sector News
Commenting on the decision by @Ofqual to make a U-Turn on Exam results
Middlesbrough College welcomes Government U-Turn decision after exams outcry
Sector News
WITH the Government announcing today that the algorithm used to standa
Government has now been forced into a screeching U-turn after days of confusion
Sector News
Keir Starmer, Leader of the @UKLabour Party, responding to the Governm
University and College Union response to Gavin Williamson’s U-turn on A-level results
Sector News
@UCU - A U-turn from @GavinWilliamson on #ExamResults is to be welcome
PM must apologise over grade award
Sector News
Responding to the announcement that all A level and GCSE pupils in Eng
Westminster Kingsway students get their A level grades in a 'unique year'
Sector News
Over 1,000 young people @Westking College – one of central London’
Kirklees College launch Cycle or Walk to College Initiative
Sector News
@KirkleesCollege has launched its new Cycle or Walk to College initiat
Ofsted to visit local authorities and children’s social care providers
Sector News
@Ofsted will begin visits to local authorities and children's social c

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 2 hours ago

RT @FENews: Brockenhurst College's ‘Unmissable’ virtual Freshers’ Week an ‘overwhelming success’: #BrockFreshers - Students joining @BrockC…
View Original Tweet

Kirklees College
Kirklees College has published a new article: Kirklees College launch Cycle or Walk to College Initiative 2 hours 44 minutes ago
Capital City College Group
Capital City College Group has published a new article: Westminster Kingsway students get their A level grades in a 'unique year' 4 hours 11 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4842)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page