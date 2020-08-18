 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Deaf pupils failed by education system for 5th consecutive year

Details
Hits: 900
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

As deaf pupils anxiously await their #ExamResults in 2020, @NDCS_UK fears the gap could grow wider still, as coronavirus severely affects the support available during a crucial period of their education 

The Government now has a “golden opportunity to right generations of injustices” by providing accessible learning and better support immediately.

Deaf children in England have been failed by the education system for the fifth consecutive year, new analysis has revealed. 

The National Deaf Children’s Society says that 2019’s GCSE results show deaf pupils have again achieved an entire grade less than their hearing classmates, with the gap between them now getting wider.

According to the figures, the average Attainment 8 score for deaf children last year was 38.6, compared to 49.9 for hearing children. 

In 2018, it was 39.2 for deaf children and 49.8 among hearing children. All figures have been obtained from analysis of the Department for Education’s 2019 attainment data.

The figures, which go back to the introduction of Attainment 8 in 2015, show a gap of an entire grade every year. The charity has also calculated that the current rate of improvement, it will take at least 24 years for deaf and hearing children to achieve the same results.

The charity says that deafness is not a learning disability, so the gap in results is down to ineffective education policy and the Government’s failure to tackle the key challenges affecting deaf children's education.

Worse still, as deaf pupils anxiously await their grades in 2020, the charity also fears that because coronavirus has severely affected the support available during a crucial period of their education, the gap could grow wider still.

The new data also shows a significant difference in achievement for English and Maths, with less than half of deaf pupils (48.2%) achieving at least a grade 4, compared to almost three quarters of hearing pupils (71%).

The National Deaf Children’s Society says that the problem runs right through the heart of education, with many deaf children finding themselves behind before they even reach secondary school. 

Last year less than half (44%) reached the expected standard for reading, writing and maths at Key Stage 2, compared to three quarters (74%) of hearing children. 

The charity says deaf children have been seriously disadvantaged because the coronavirus pandemic made it much more difficult for them to get support from the key staff they rely on. In addition, despite the best efforts of schools, many resources offered for learning at home were simply not accessible to deaf pupils due to a lack of subtitles and translation into British Sign Language.

Advertisement

Understanding the challenges facing universities to provide as much support as possible
Sector News
The Universities Minister @MichelleDonelan convened a taskforce today
Employers say Generation Covid can do these five things to get ahead
Sector News
@CareerEnt- The three-quarters of a million young people who recieve t
Office for Students highlights need for fairness for all students with centre assessed grades
Sector News
The @OfficeStudents (OfS) has welcomed the certainty that #ALevel stud

As a result, the charity is calling on the Government to urgently re-examine how it’s providing for deaf children and make sure that any tuition or catch-up lessons are fully accessible.

It also wants the Department for Education to introduce a bursary to train hundreds more specialist teachers to provide crucial one-on-one support for deaf children. 

Susan Daniels OBE, Chief Executive of the National Deaf Children’s Society, said:

“This year every child in the country has experienced what it’s like to be excluded from education. For many deaf children, this is the daily reality in a system that is badly designed and consistently lets them down.

“As we build back better, we cannot and must not accept a second rate system for deaf children. No one should be denied a high quality education, but despite successive Governments repeatedly claiming to have the same ambition for every child, deaf children’s GCSE results show that these promises just aren’t being delivered.

“We need our education system to be less combative for parents and more supportive for all, particularly those from low income families, whilst making sure that high quality education is never undermined by the basic challenges deaf children face each and every day, like inaccessible lessons and inadequate communication support.

“This is a golden opportunity to right the injustices deaf children have been facing for generations. The Government must now show it has the guts to take on the challenge and deliver for every deaf child in every corner of the country.”

There are more than 50,000 deaf children in the UK. In England, there are 45,000.

41% of parents are worried their child (11-16) will be behind when schools re-open in September 

Following the worry around homeschooling, education results and children's cognitive progress in lockdown, a study from Rosetta Stone, has revealed parents and children's education concerns. 

 The research of over 2,000 parents and school children in the UK and also revealed:

  • 64% of parents are worried about how to fill their children’s time over the summer break
  • 44% of parents plan to continue homeschooling their children over the summer holidays
  • Language is children's number one choice when it comes to themes of educational games, with 27% saying they’d rather learn phrases in a new language than scientific facts

You may also be interested in these articles:

Ofqual statement on grading of vocational technical qualifications
Sector News
The statistical standardisation approach used in A levels and GCSEs wa
Understanding the challenges facing universities to provide as much support as possible
Sector News
The Universities Minister @MichelleDonelan convened a taskforce today
Employers say Generation Covid can do these five things to get ahead
Sector News
@CareerEnt- The three-quarters of a million young people who recieve t
Education unions set out concerns to Gavin Williamson after exam results fiasco
Sector News
Education unions @ucu and @nusuk set out concerns to Gavin Williamson
Education Policy Institute calls for fully independent review of this year's handling of results
Sector News
@EduPolicyInst calls for fully independent review of this year's handl
Supporting our Community. How we responded to Covid-19
Sector News
@UniNhantsNews (UON) invested more than £2.5 million to financially s
Local Catch22 Microsoft partnership extended
Sector News
@Catch22 extends partnership with @Microsoft to open up digital career
Labour calls for immediate clarity on timing of GCSE results
Sector News
@KateGreenSU - Labour has called for the Education Secretary, @GavinWi
Office for Students highlights need for fairness for all students with centre assessed grades
Sector News
The @OfficeStudents (OfS) has welcomed the certainty that #ALevel stud
The Student Room finds 83.7% of students awaiting their GCSE results have lost all trust in the system
Sector News
@thestudentroom - Following the latest announcement made by Gavin Will
99% pass rate for A Level students studying with ICS Learn
Sector News
@ICSLearn - These grades reflect the hard work and dedication that our
SFJ Awards launch new Custody & Detention qualification supporting consistent high-quality training across England & Wales
Sector News
The role of a Prison Officer is a complex and challenging one, demandi

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 2 hours 53 minutes ago

More than 180 colleges receive share of £200 million to bring building and digital infrastructure up to date: Furth… https://t.co/xET2mdPHRX
View Original Tweet

Peter Ejedewe
Peter Ejedewe has published a new article: Fallout from GCSE results: How are we engaging black and minority students? 3 hours 19 minutes ago
Billy Smith
Billy Smith had a status update on Twitter 9 hours 48 minutes ago

Please dont blame the #algorithm. It isn't the algorithm to blame it is the donut that created it. Algorithms play… https://t.co/qDkRlZtQ6n
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4850)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page