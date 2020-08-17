 
International Baccalaureate to make an adjustment to awarded results

Today (17 Aug), after careful deliberation, the International Baccalaureate (@IBorganization) will be making an adjustment to awarded results for the Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP) May 2020 session, where applicable, using predicted grades and coursework (IA). Given the current unprecedented circumstances, using the IAs as the basis for awarding the updated grades provides an accurate and reliable reflection of an IB student’s performance.

The IA grades are based on student coursework and assessed by trained independent IB examiners. 

The IB confirms that no IB student will incur an overall point score decrease from the originally issued grades as a result of these adjustments. With these adjustments, IB students will have another progression option to tertiary sectors and systems around the world where grade inflations have occurred, or grade comparability has maintained. 

Universities around the world recognize the rigour of an IB education and the preparedness of IB students for further education.  It is for this reason that the IB made this critical adjustment for this year’s graduating students, whilst maintaining the validity and recognition of IB Assessments for the benefit of all students including past and future cohorts. 

In March, prioritizing student safety, the IB rapidly adjusted 50 years of traditional and trusted assessment approaches. The IB knew when making the decision, it would be a formidable task. However, extraordinary times required the IB, and the entire global educational community to adapt.

Since July, the IB has gathered and addressed feedback from IB World Schools. Of the 3020 schools receiving results in for the May 2020 session 700 schools have submitted a review request on behalf of their students. The IB’s review and analysis of the detailed information from schools offered invaluable insights, leading the IB to evaluate and recommend grade adjustments, where applicable. The IB remains steadfast in its support for its schools, students, and families. The IB embraces openness and accountability and has processes in place to ensure student assessments are accurate and fair.

May 2020 Diploma Programme and Career-related Programme results

IB schools and our global community have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. We know that you share our primary concern for our students' health and well-being and educational progression. We are so grateful for our educators and students good work in these challenging times.

Below is an update on the Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP) results review and the changes we are introducing after carefully analysing the data and evidence schools have submitted.

May 2020 Assessment 

Putting the well-being of IB students and educators first, in March, we cancelled the written examinations for DP and CP.  

Following the decision to cancel the examinations, our assessment specialists in collaboration with independent education experts worked to develop a reliable and valid assessment model to award grades. The awarding model used student coursework, school predicted grades and school context for final grade award. The school context was not based on previous cohorts’ performance, but instead the relationship between predicted grade accuracy, performance in coursework versus examination components and final outcomes. 

As is our normal practice, IB assessment specialists, working with a team of international Chief Examiners, applied standards during marking, and awarding to promote fairness. They worked with over 12,000 international examiners who met in over 300 standardization meetings to ensure reliability. 

These experienced and trained IB examiners marked more than 920,000 pieces of student coursework - examining all student work, rather than only moderating or sampling, aiming to maximize the confidence that every student will receive a fair mark overall.  

Results review service 

Following the release of results on 5 July we listened carefully to the concerns raised by some schools, students and their families. On 14 July, in addition to our well-used Enquiry Upon Results Service, we designed and launched our additional results review service whereby schools could provide further evidence that either student, subject or cohort results were not in line with student performance. The deadline for reviews was 14 August.  

Out of the 3,020 schools receiving results in the May 2020 session, around 700 schools submitted a review request on behalf of their students. We recognise the care and attention taken by schools preparing their requests.  

Our review and analysis of the detailed information from schools offered invaluable insights, leading the IB to evaluate and recommend grade adjustments, where applicable, that we believe are fair to all students in the May 2020 session. We will be making an adjustment to awarded results for the DP and CP May 2020 session as below. 

Results update 

After this review, our intent has been to be as supportive of students as we can be while maintaining standards and principles. Many students will be pleased by the outcome of this change. 

In this session, schools marked and submitted internal assessments (IAs) which were then marked by trained IB examiners. The IA grade is therefore a validated data point in determining the final grade. Schools also provided predicted grades (PGs) based on their judgement as to what candidates would have received had they sat the examinations. 

The award of the revised final grade is based on these two data points of IA and PG to ensure the validity and fairness of the final grades. With the IA as evidence of actual student work marked consistently to the global standard by IB examiners and the predicted grades provided by the schools as guidance, we are making the following adjustment: 

No student will receive a lower grade than what was received previously

Students’ subject final grade results will be adjusted to be equal to the internal assessment (IA) result when the predicted grade (PG) was only one grade less, equal to or greater than the IA grade. The student will be awarded their IA grade as their final grade for that subject in these cases.  This will support a large number of students in this session. 

If the PG is higher than the IA grade, then the IA grade will be applied as the final grade. Example:  

Predicted Grade  IA Grade  Current Final Grade  Revised Final Grade 
6 5 4  5

                                                                                             

If the PG is the same as the IA grade, then the IA grade should be applied. Example:  

Predicted Grade  IA Grade  Current Final Grade  Revised Final Grade 
6 6 5  6

 

If the PG is one grade point below the IA, then the IA grade should be awarded. Example: 

Predicted Grade  IA Grade  Current Final Grade  Revised Final Grade 
5 6 4  6

 

Students revised final grades can be accessed via IBIS by schools from 5AM GMT 17 August.  For those schools who submitted a review, we thank you for putting your students first and providing us with the detailed information so that we could make this important adjustment.  

Enquiry Upon Results service 

For those students who have already received an IA grade change as a result of a completed EUR, we have used the revised IA grade when awarding the revised final grade. For more information about EURs please see the FAQs available here. 

Recognition 

Our research has shown that universities around the world recognize the rigour of an IB education and the preparedness of IB students for higher education.  It is for this reason that we made this critical adjustment to ensure fairness to this year’s graduating students, whilst maintaining the validity and recognition of IB Assessments for the benefit of all students including both past and future cohorts.  

We are communicating this change to ministries and universities from today so that they are aware of the steps we have taken and the rationale for the changes. It is vitally important for all of us that universities maintain trust in the IB awarding system and the IB preparation. Both of which universities around the world significantly value.  

We know that this has been an extremely difficult time for our schools, students and their families. Our educators have shown dedication, commitment and resilience whilst supporting our students. We are committed to our schools and students. We have earned your trust for 50 years and in this unprecedented year we continue to serve our community. We all want the same thing: to ensure a bright future for all our students across the globe. 

The IB appreciates the inquiries, questions and comments received over the last several weeks, and will continue to support IB students and schools as they build a better world.

About the International Baccalaureate: In 2018, the International Baccalaureate (IB) celebrated its 50th anniversary. Pioneering a movement of international education in 1968, the non-profit foundation now offers four high quality and challenging educational programmes to students aged 3-19 years old. Through a unique curriculum with high academic standards, we champion critical thinking and a flexibility for learning by crossing disciplinary, cultural and national boundaries. The IB currently engages with more than 1.8 million students in over 5,284 schools across 158 countries.

 

 

 

 

 



