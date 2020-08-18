 
Changes to results: what does this mean at Gower College Swansea?

Following the announcement of 17 August by Welsh Government, students who have received A Level / AS Level / Welsh Baccalaureate (Skills Challenge Certificate) results this summer from the WJEC will have their grade updated to the grade we submitted to the exam board (Centre Assessed Grade or CAG).

In addition, please note:

  • No grade will go down
  • Students with an improved A Level grade based on an AS grade, will still receive the higher grade.

You do not need to apply to do this, our systems will update on eILP (Engage app) when we receive the file from WJEC. We will be in touch with you via text message as soon as we are able to. 

We will be sending CAGs out in next few days and this will be followed up with confirmed official grades from WJEC as soon as they are released.

You will not be able to appeal your Centre Assessed Grade, but you can submit a complaint.

