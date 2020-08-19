City of Glasgow College expands geographical reach with digital learning hub

@Klik2Learn signs deal with Scotland’s largest college @CofGCollege
Specialist online course developer, Klik2learn has developed a Digital Learning Hub to enable City of Glasgow College students to take courses and gain certification remotely.
As part of the deal, covering 915 different licenses, the company aims to digitise popular content from the College’s suite of vocational educational programmes for both the UK and overseas markets. The technology will also be made available to other educational institutions and training providers across the UK to purchase under license.
The first courses to be developed as part of the collaboration are aimed at students of English as a Second or Other Language (ESOL) to allow the College to meet local demand and continue recruiting students from overseas during the pandemic and afterwards.
Company founder Ann Attridge said:
"This deal also reflects the huge demand from students and tutors for accredited online learning content. “Together, we’re pushing the boundaries of online learning and demonstrating how our products can optimise tutor time, raise attainment levels, enhance vocational skills and close the employability gap.”
Paul Little, Principal and Chief Executive at City of Glasgow College, added:
“Our College offers an extensive portfolio of online and blended learning programmes to meet business and industry needs. I welcome our new partnership with Klik2learn which will further enhance our offering and add to our range of digital options for students.”
Students using Klik2Learn’s Learning Hub will be guided through courses remotely, with access to digital, audio and video source material as well as being able to collaborate with other students and communicate remotely with tutorial staff in real time.
Klik2learn’s new product, Journey2BasicSkills, fills a gap in the market for learners with no prior knowledge of English. Combined with Journey2English, all levels of English language are covered from pre-beginner to upper intermediate levels. The software, which can be downloaded onto smartphones, has already been used by refugees from Syria and Iraq in the UK to learn English.
Journey2English has been accredited by the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) and City and Guilds and can be delivered with or without any tutor involvement. Journey2English gives students the reading, writing, listening, and speaking skills necessary for studying, working, and living in an English-speaking environment.
Students who complete the course will have an English proficiency level aligned to CEFR Level B2, certified by City & Guilds along with a Digital Credentials Badge to add to their CVs.
Cathy Glover, Head of ESOL Curriculum at City of Glasgow College, said:
“This is a fantastic opportunity to make ESOL learning more relevant and accessible to our many students, both at home and abroad; while increasing employment opportunities. The learning hub will also provide up to date resources for teachers and trainers that can support learning in an innovative and stimulating way.”
Jacqui Massie, Head of Business and International Development said:
“We recognise the importance of developing online and blended learning opportunities to meet the changing study and skills needs of our learners.
“City of Glasgow College has a large global footprint and we are already in discussion with our partners across the world to deliver our suite of online and blended learning programmes to meet and address identified skills gaps.”