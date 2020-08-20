Why You Should Start Pursuing Further Education Now

You've probably heard plenty of sayings about not putting things off and doing them now instead. Well, all those sayings are right, as the things you do and learn today will affect your future in ways you can't imagine. If you know you want to learn a new skill, get a certification, or go back to school for a degree, here are some reasons why you should start that process now.

1. Everything Takes Longer Than You Think

When it comes to systems like schools and training programs, they typically start accepting applications and admitting students earlier than most people think. This means you'll need to spend time researching the programs you want to participate in, planning how you're going to pay for it and taking any preliminary entrance exams now. This will help you make sure you're ready to apply when that date comes around. Your time researching and preparing will also help you make sure that this is the path that you want to go down.

2. There are Plenty of Options That Fit Your Schedule

Whether you're working full-time or busy taking care of kids, you don't need to wait until life becomes conducive to attending classes full-time. There are plenty of online undergraduate and short-term training programs available, but did you also know that you can also get an online LLM and other advanced degrees? If you still need a physical classroom setting to get the training you need, many community colleges and career and technical education centers also offer programs in the evenings or on weekends to accommodate students with full-time jobs.

3. You Can Get to Your New Career Faster

If you know you're not on the career path that you want to be on, why put off starting the process to change that? Beginning the education that will get you started in a new direction is the first step in changing careers, and then it's a long journey to get there after that. Start moving now so that you don't have to wait any longer than you have to to begin a new job.

4. It's an Opportunity To Be an Example

Chances are, whether you have kids or not, there is someone in your life who is watching and looking up to you. Show them what it means to be driven when going after your goals by doing what you say you are going to do. Help them see that it takes sacrifice and determination to make dreams a reality, and that they can't just talk about the things they want to do and expect them to happen. You never know, you might just inspire them to take action to change their own lives.

5. If You Don't Start Now, Will You?

You've probably heard that most New Year's resolutions fail within the first few weeks of people making them. This is because simply deciding that you're going to do something isn't enough to make it happen. You have to be willing to take the first step to commit to the process in order to reach your goals. Registering for classes is a great way to force yourself to make your resolutions a reality so that you don't get trapped in the cycle of complaining about your circumstances and then using them as an excuse to remain sedentary. There will always be an excuse to not start something, so if you know that this is what you want to do, start now.

Pursuing a new degree, certification or skill takes time, energy and money. If you've already talked to those closest to you about your desire to do this and have agreed that it's the best option, the most important thing to do to make it happen is to just get started. Don't wait for the perfect opportunity, because chances are there won't be one. If you want it, you're going to have to just figure out a way to make it happen. What are you going to do today to make your dream a reality?