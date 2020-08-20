 
Statement from FAB Chief Executive on VTQ results

On behalf of the Board of Directors, @TomBewick, Chief Executive of the Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB) @AwardingBodies, said:

“Earlier this week the government was forced to make a U-turn on the model of calculating this summer’s A-Level and GCSE results because of an algorithm used for statistical standardisation. This was to ensure fairness to students and to enable them to progress.

“Because of this decision, awarding organisations offering vocational and technical qualifications have wanted to ensure that no students taking VTQ awards are treated differently or disadvantaged. Statements have already been put out by the individual awarding organisations concerned about which VTQs are affected.

“We would like to stress that tens of thousands of VTQ students will be receiving their valid and reliable results on time and in the next few weeks. However, we accept that there will still be a significant number of students, because of the government U-turn on Monday, who will now experience a delay.

“The Federation completely understands the frustration and confusion that this will cause for many learners. For those VTQs affected, awarding organisations are working hard to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

“We will be working closely with ministers and the regulators over the coming days to rectify the situation.”

