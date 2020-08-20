Petitions Committee Chair calls on Government to urgently respond to petitions relating to A-level and GCSE grades

Chair of the Petitions Committee, @CatMcKinnell MP, has written to the Secretary of State for Education @GavinWilliamson MP, to request urgent responses to two #petitions on student grading that have received over 180,000 signatures.
Since A-level students received their results last week, Parliament’s e-petitions website has seen two petitions relating to exam grading reach the threshold for a Government response. A petition to review the decision to use previous data to calculate exam grades received over 148,000 signatures, and a petition calling for the Government to reverse all exam grades back to teacher’s own predictions has received over 33,000 signatures.
In a letter to the Secretary of State for Education, Committee Chair Catherine McKinnell MP urged the Government to expedite responses to these petitions, setting out the actions they are taking in response to the concerns expressed by these petitions.
On the day GCSE students receive their results, the correspondence acknowledges that the Government’s announcement that grades will now be awarded on the basis of predictions by teachers will be welcomed by many, but there are still questions that need to be answered with the deadline for University offer conditions to be met fast approaching.
In light of the significant support these petitions have seen in such a short space of time, the letter calls on the Government to give students, their parents, universities and potential employers the confidence that their results are robust and fair.
Chair of the Petitions Committee, Catherine McKinnell MP, said:
“Results day is a crucial time for many young people who are waiting to see what their future will hold. Many A-level students were left stressed, anxious and disappointed last week by the often severe, inexplicable and unfair reduction in their grades, and the intensity of feeling on this issue has been made clear by thousands of petitioners.
“Although many students, parents and schools will welcome the Government’s announcement that A-Level and GCSE students will now be awarded their Centre Assessment Grades, there is still an urgent need for the Government to clarify arrangements for students who have been affected.
“It is vital that the Government expedites its responses to these petitions. We as MPs are hearing directly from affected students and parents in our constituencies and they deserve clarity on the Government’s position and its plans to ensure that students are not unfairly disadvantaged at such a crucial stage in their lives.”
Read the full letter from the Petitions Committee here.
Editors Notes:
- For media enquiries or interview requests with the Petitions Committee, please contact the Committee Media Officers Hannah Olbison or Paul Connolly on 0207 219 0969 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
- For news and updates follow the Petitions Committee on Twitter @HoCPetitions. Find further information on Petitions Committee, including details of how the Committee handles e-petitions, at: www.parliament.uk/petitions. To unsubscribe from these emails, please contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
- The Petitions Committee is set up by the House of Commons to look at e-petitions and public (paper) petitions. It can:
- ask for more information in writing—from petitioners, the Government, or other relevant people or organisations
- ask for more information in person—from petitioners, the Government, or other relevant people or organisations. This might be in Parliament or somewhere else in the UK
- write to the Government or another public body to press for action on a petition
- ask another parliamentary committee to look into the topic raised by a petition
- put forward petitions for debate in the House of Commons
- The Committee is currently made up of 11 backbench Members of Parliament from Government and Opposition parties. The number of seats each party has is calculated to reflect the membership of the House as a whole. The Chair of the Committee was elected on 29 January 2020. The members of the Committee are:
- Catherine McKinnell (Chair) - Labour
- Martyn Day - Scottish National Party
- Elliot Colburn - Conservative
- Steve Double - Conservative
- Chris Evans - Labour
- Katherine Fletcher - Conservative
- Nick Fletcher - Conservative
- Mike Hill - Labour
- Tom Hunt - Conservative
- Tonia Antoniazzi - Labour
- Theresa Villiers – Conservative
For details of how the House of Commons collects and uses your personal data please read our Privacy Notice.