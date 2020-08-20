 
The London Institute of Banking & Finance welcomed into CFA Institute University Affiliation Program

Details
The London Institute of Banking & Finance (@StudyLIBF) has become the latest university to be welcomed into the @CFAinstitute University Affiliation Program 

Students of the BSc Banking and Finance and the BSc Finance, Investment and Risk are taking steps to career success through preparation for the CFA Program. 

The BSc Banking and Finance and the BSc Finance, Investment and Risk have been acknowledged as incorporating at least 70% of the CFA Program Candidate Body of Knowledge (CBOK) and placing emphasis on the CFA Institute Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice within the programme. These programmes position students well to obtain the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation, which has become the most respected and recognised investment credential in the world.  

Entry into the CFA Institute University Affiliation Program signals to potential students, employers, and the marketplace that the LIBF curriculum is closely tied to professional practice and is well suited to preparing students to sit for the CFA examinations. Through participation in this programme, LIBF is eligible to receive a limited number of student scholarships for the CFA Program each year. 

LIBF undergraduate degrees 

Employability underpins both the BSc in Banking and Finance and BSc in Finance, Investment and Risk programmes.  

Both degrees provide the perfect combination of theory and practical skills to prepare students for a successful career in the finance sector and can be studied over three years, or four years with industry placement. 

The BSc in Finance, Investment and Risk teaches the core elements of investment, financial analysis, and risk management that underpin sound decision-making.  

The practical elements of the course introduce students to a variety of financial instruments within the contemporary market environment – developing the skills and experience that many financial institutions actively seek. 

The BSc in Banking and Finance gives students a practical, real-world understanding of the financial services industry and financial markets.  

In each year of the programme, students gain a foundation in subjects that can be applied in many professional roles within the competitive word of finance. The third year explores advanced themes including strategy, management and risk. 

Maria Carapeto, Dean of The London Institute of Banking & Finance, says: 

“We are delighted to have been welcomed onto the prestigious CFA Institute University Affiliation Program. It ties in beautifully with our established learning and teaching approach and offers our students a tremendous opportunity to excel at a global level.  

“We also welcome the chance to build on our existing scholarship offering as part of our continued efforts to promote opportunity and diversity in the banking and finance sector.”

