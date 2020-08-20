 
City College Plymouth and All Saints Academy Plymouth Partnership Aims to Boost Aspirations

Details
Lee Sargeant, Headteacher of All Saints Academy in Plymouth, is pictured with Jackie Grubb, Principal and Chief Executive of City College Plymouth.

@CityPlym and @AllSaintsPlym are delighted to announce new partnership which has been formed to further raise the aspirations of Plymouth City’s teenagers 

Pupils who attend All Saints Academy will receive an enhanced programme of careers and employment activities that will allow them to make informed choices about their futures from the moment they start the school in Year 7. 

With a focus on the diverse range of skills needed in the City, students will be provided with impartial insights into the different opportunities in a caring and supportive environment, with clear understanding that they can achieve their potential and exceed their expectations. 

College Principal and Chief Executive, Jackie Grubb, said:

“The College is delighted to be able to work closely with All Saints Academy in a way that will benefit its students and the wider community. 

“Both the College and the school are committed to ensuring these children have everything they need to make informed decisions, but there will be no expectations that they study at the College after Year 11. While the College has a great deal to offer school-leavers and those looking to access higher education, this is about more than just City College Plymouth. This is about benefiting the wider community through bridging the gap between education and employment, and ensuring that Plymouth has the skills necessary to really drive our economy forward.”

Lee Sargeant, Headteacher at All Saints Academy, said:

“We are committed to providing the best options available for our young people and, by working collaboratively in co-operation with our education partners, we can show them that there are bright futures ahead. Our goal for every student is to move either into further education, higher education, an Apprenticeship or full-time employment, therefore accessing additional resources with another education partner makes perfect sense.” 

Working together, the College and All Saints Academy will provide students with access to an array of resources that will both broaden their horizons and reinforce the shared joint values that will allow for a smooth transition to wherever they choose to study after leaving school.

Activities will include participation in city-wide events such as the annual Lego League Tournament, multiple opportunities to take part in subject taster sessions, careers fairs, and focus groups that will involve students, parents and staff. 

There is also discussion about possible schemes to help parents with their own English and maths skills should they wish to improve these, and the College will be developing fantastic work experience opportunities for students in Year 10. 

ENDS

 

Thursday 20 August 2020

 

Press enquiries contact:

Charlotte Nicholson on 01752 305105 / 07771 870781



Note to Editors

 

Caption: 

 

About City College Plymouth

City College Plymouth is a leading provider of innovative, technical and professional education and training, with a reputation for promoting enterprise, employability and science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM). Find out more at cityplym.ac.uk.

  • The College’s Apprenticeship achievement rates place us 1st in the South West and 2nd nationally out of all General Further Education Colleges (source: National Achievement Rates Tables 2018/19).

 

  • The College is first in the South West for overall and timely achievement for 16-18 year olds and for those on level 3 courses (source: National Achievement Rates Tables 2018/19).

 

  • City College Plymouth is the first general further education college in the country for student satisfaction, with a 97.1% positive rating (FE Choices Learner Feedback Survey 2017/18).

 

  • The College was awarded Gold on the Teaching Excellence Framework in relation to its higher education provision in June 2017.

 

  • City College Plymouth is the third highest performing general further education college in the country for employer satisfaction with a 98.1% positive rating (2017/18 FE Choices Employer Satisfaction Survey).

 

  • Ofsted rated the College as ‘good’ in its 2020 inspection visit (source: Ofsted Inspection Report 2020).

 

  • City College Plymouth is a Highly Trusted Sponsor of UK Visas and Immigration and has been awarded the International Charter by the Association of Colleges.

About All Saints Academy Plymouth
All Saints Church of England Academy is a mixed secondary academy with approximately 596 pupils on roll. The school is a Church of England academy, sponsored by the Exeter Diocesan Education Network. 

 

  • All Saints Academy describes its missions as simple: to ensure every student is well-educated, prepared for the future and is able to live life to the full.

  • The mission is underpinned by four values. They are: faith, foundations, family and futures. 

 

  • The school is part of the Ted Wragg Multi Academy Trust, which allows partnership working for the benefit of all of our students with six other schools in Devon.

  • All Saints Academy is also sponsored by the University of St Mark and St John and Plymouth City Council. These partnerships have enabled the school to provide its pupils with excellent learning experiences both in and out of the classroom.

 

