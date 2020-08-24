 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Uxbridge College GCSE students look to the future after lockdown results

Details
Hits: 151
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@UxbridgeCollege students are celebrating their hard work and commitment and looking to the future after receiving their GCSE results. 

Controversies around this year’s academic and vocational results, which have been subject to major revisions under Government policy changes due to the Covid crisis, are not stopping the college’s students going from strength to strength and progressing on to the right programme of study for them.

Our 2019/20 students have continued a strong tradition of progressing in high numbers with the majority of students achieving the GCSE grades that enable them to continue to a Level 3 qualification. Many will be coming back to college to do A Levels or a Level 3 BTEC, often planning to continue to university. 

Uxbridge College Sixth Form Centre, which offers a full-time one year GCSE programme for students who are either doing the exams for the first time or who didn’t fulfil their potential at school, achieved an 81% pass rate at GCSE grades 9-4 (equivalent to the old A*-C) and 99% overall pass rate, grades 9-1.

The college’s top performer at GCSE this year was Toluwalase Lawale (pictured left, doing the 'Covid handshake' with Principal Dr Darrell DeSouza after collecting his results), who achieved three grade 9s - the equivalent to what used to be A* - in Maths, Biology, and Chemistry, a grade 8 (formerly A*/A) in Physics, and a grade 6 in English (formerly B).

The 17-year-old, who studied in Nigeria before coming to the UK and plans to study A Levels, said: “I have had a fantastic experience at Uxbridge College and made really good friends. It was fine studying during lockdown but now it’s time to take a fresh breath and be chill - everyone gets to relax now.”

Marion Pinto, 17, who achieved a grade 9 in Biology, and 8 in English, and 7s (formerly grades A* & A) will be going on to take science A Levels so she can become a doctor. She said:

“I preferred coming to college than being at home during lockdown, but the study material the teachers gave me helped me a lot. I was a bit worried about the results because we did not know if our predicted grades were being taken into account, but I am happy with what I have got.”

Sumayya Noor, who came to Uxbridge College after studying GCSEs at school, got a grade 9 in Chemistry, 8s in Biology and Physics, and 6s in Maths and English. She said: “College is more relaxed than school and I am looking forward to coming back to study A Level sciences. I’m really happy with my results and my family will be happy too.”

Digital learning courses unveiled by Avado in partnership with Google
Sector News
Digital learning courses unveiled by @AVADOlearning in partnership wit
Cardiff and Vale College welcomes back its Sports Academies for socially distanced pre-season training
Sector News
@CAVC has welcomed back its talented Sports Academies students for soc
Meet the new University Challenge team as they prepare for Paxman
Sector News
Broadcasting tonight on BBC 2 at 8pm, the team is one of 28 who will f

Dr Darrell DeSouza, Group Principal of Uxbridge College and HCUC said:

“All our students have worked extremely hard particularly with the additional challenges of continuing their studies during lockdown, and I am extremely proud of the commitment both they and our staff have shown during this time. Congratulations to everyone.

“Uxbridge College is pleased to continue to run a successful full-time GCSE programme where students can either sit the exams for the first time, or study them again if they have not been able to fulfil their potential at school. This gives young people a chance to progress to higher study at A Level or join vocational programmes including Apprenticeships, which means they can then progress to University or into a career of their choice.

“As the college GCSE programme is completed across just one year, students normally take up to five subjects as opposed to the higher numbers taken at school, where this is part of the final two years of high school study.”

BTEC Levels 1 and 2 and some other vocational qualifications which would normally have been released on the same day as GCSEs, have been delayed due to changes in how they are calculated. A Levels and Level 3 vocational qualifications such as BTECs are also due to be re-graded.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Digital learning courses unveiled by Avado in partnership with Google
Sector News
Digital learning courses unveiled by @AVADOlearning in partnership wit
Cardiff and Vale College welcomes back its Sports Academies for socially distanced pre-season training
Sector News
@CAVC has welcomed back its talented Sports Academies students for soc
Meet the new University Challenge team as they prepare for Paxman
Sector News
Broadcasting tonight on BBC 2 at 8pm, the team is one of 28 who will f
Global learning platform Quizlet launches free GCSE Resource Centre for UK teachers & students
Sector News
@Quizlet - the global learning platform and app known for its engaging
WCG preparing to re-open six colleges for new academic year
Sector News
@WCollegeGroup - Steps are being taken to ensure colleges which are pa
Up to £9 million to support for five-year-olds whose spoken language skills may have suffered as a result of the pandemic
Sector News
Targeted funding for Reception pupils to help schools boost early lang
School staff must be allowed to wear masks for safe reopening, says UNISON
Sector News
School staff must be allowed to wear masks for safe reopening, says @u
Report reveals young people felt less anxious and more connected to school in lockdown
Sector News
The striking results of research led by the University of Bristol are
Why getting pupils back to school is more important than ever
Sector News
Writing in the Sunday Times, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson exp
Derby Well Invites Local People To Get Creative For Launch Weekend
Sector News
Art & Design students from @DerbyCollege Group will be amongst the
DCG Student’s University Future Confirmed
Sector News
After a tense week of uncertainty, Derby College Group A level student
Cardiff to Chicago: Star student set to study Stateside thanks to Seren’s support
Sector News
Cardiff to Chicago: Star student set to study @UChicago Stateside than

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Uxbridge College
Uxbridge College has published a new article: Uxbridge College GCSE students look to the future after lockdown results 1 hour 49 minutes ago
AVADO
AVADO has published a new article: Digital learning courses unveiled by Avado in partnership with Google 2 hours 33 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 4 hours

POWERPOINT PRESENTATIONS: BEST PRACTICE AND MAKING THEM...

Overview This webinar demonstrates how to use PowerPoint functionality to engage your audience; whether a webinar, classroom delivery or an online...

  • Wednesday, 30 September 2020 10:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4859)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page