 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Why investing in a Virtual Learning Environment is like buying a new car

Details
Hits: 82
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Would you buy a new car based on one recommendation alone? No of course you wouldn't. You would look at what others are driving, narrow it down to a shortlist of cars that you like, ask friends and colleagues what their experiences are and then take a couple for a test drive before making your decision.

So why would your school invest in a Virtual Learning Environment on one recommendation?

Well that is just what many schools are doing. In the rush to go online and be prepared to deliver remotely, some schools are being directed towards one VLE over another without being given the opportunity to look at others first.

I’m not saying that they are making poor decisions, but I am saying that they may, in time, regret making a decision in haste or trusting in those that should have known better.

A recent (unscientific) Twitter poll by TES showed that UK schools are using a range of over 50 VLE’s and other online tools.

Of course there are the two big ones supported by the DfE’s VLE scheme, Google Classroom (48.3%) and Microsoft Teams (37.5%), but there is also PurpleMash and Tapestry in third and fourth place. Not to mention others such as SeeSaw, Show My Homework and Moodle.

So how does a teacher, Head or governor find that one which is best for their school?

Well, it's just like buying a new car. They need to take the time to look at what is available, research the abilities and limitations of each, talk with other schools about what their experiences have been and finally choose one. Obviously you can’t take a VLE for a test drive for a short period of time and then decide to go with another, but you can take guidance from those that have met the pitfalls before you.

However schools should be wary of taking their lead from their IT support department or their local authority. That’s a bit like asking a Mazda salesperson whether to buy a Mazda 6 or a Ford Mondeo; they have a vested interest in the outcome. They will consider what will be easiest for them to support and whatever platform they are familiar with, but that might not be the best for the pupils, parents and teachers. 

Help shape the future of funding for apprenticeships
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education launches a c
Reece lights the way with career path that makes the grade in STEM
Sector News
A young Brighton manager is stepping up as a company ambassador to hig
Improving your apprenticeship delivery with an eportfolio
Sector News
As we move forward to the last quarter of 2020, itâ€™s hard to imagine

So where do you start?

First, reach out to other schools in your area and ask to see the platform they are using and discuss its use. Take a look at The Key for Schools Leaders, read their comparisons and general advice, and then get in touch with the Edtech Demonstrator Schools and Colleges Programme who will put you in touch with a school that can coach you through your adoption of the VLE and other educational technology.

Remember, just like buying a car you are investing in a platform that you are going to have to be comfortable using for four or five years, because, as with cars, there's always a new model on the market.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Help shape the future of funding for apprenticeships
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education launches a c
Reece lights the way with career path that makes the grade in STEM
Sector News
A young Brighton manager is stepping up as a company ambassador to hig
Coronavirus and occupational switching: The future of employment
Sector News
#CareerChangers - Labour market movements during the pandemic This art
Improving your apprenticeship delivery with an eportfolio
Sector News
As we move forward to the last quarter of 2020, it’s hard to imagine
MBA students receive Imperial College’s first Sainsbury Management Fellows scholarships
Sector News
Two incoming MBA students @ImperialCollege Business School have been a
School leavers can earn while they learn with unique industry scholarship
Sector News
@MbroCollege has been chosen by the Engineering Construction Industry
Uxbridge College GCSE students look to the future after lockdown results
Sector News
@UxbridgeCollege students are celebrating their hard work and commitme
Digital learning courses unveiled by Avado in partnership with Google
Sector News
Digital learning courses unveiled by @AVADOlearning in partnership wit
Children's Commissioner warns 420,000 children in England are at risk of eviction unless Government acts
Sector News
Anne Longfield, Children’s Commissioner for England, is warning that
Barclays announces skills boost for female entrepreneurs
Sector News
@Barclays @YourLifeSkills announces skills boost for female entreprene
Early Years Workforce Commission launches Employee Survey and Call for Evidence
Sector News
The Early Years Workforce Commission have today launched an employee s
Meet the new University Challenge team as they prepare for Paxman
Sector News
Broadcasting tonight on BBC 2 at 8pm, the team is one of 28 who will f

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4861)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page