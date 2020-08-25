 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The CIPD calls on employers to provide training for managers so they can support individuals through the pandemic and beyond

Details
Hits: 132
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

One in five (21%) employers are failing to offer proactive support to workers on issues of drugs and alcohol misuse, according to newly published research from the @CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development. 

The report, Managing drug and alcohol misuse at work,  highlights the need for employers to take a preventative and proactive approach to drug and alcohol misuse. Few employers currently train managers about their organisation’s drug and alcohol policies and procedures – just 12% provide one-off training for line managers and only a quarter (25%) provide regular refresher training.

Just a quarter (26%) train managers to recognise the symptoms of drug and alcohol problems, or improving management practice more generally, for example how to manage and support employees (32%). This is despite investments in line manager capability being rated highly in terms of effectiveness in helping to prevent drug and alcohol misuse.

The findings are of concern as misuse is an issue many people managers may need to be prepared to deal with at some point. Just over a third (35%) of employers have disciplined someone in the past two years for alcohol misuse and just over a quarter (26%) for drug misuse. 

Investment in training and proactive support through services such as Employee Assistance Programmes or access to occupational health is particularly important at a time when 27% of employees said their alcohol consumption has increased as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic and related restrictions[1].

Those reporting a high workload were significantly more likely to say their alcohol consumption had increased (31%) compared to those saying their workload was about right (24%). More than a third (37%) of those who had seen a change in their caring responsibilities were significantly more likely to say their alcohol consumption had increased compared to those who hadn’t (25%).  

Dr Jill Miller, Senior Policy Adviser at the CIPD, comments:

“The Coronavirus pandemic and the current period of economic uncertainty could make people feel more anxious or vulnerable, which has led to concern about whether people may be more likely to use alcohol or drugs as a coping mechanism. With around a quarter of people saying that their alcohol consumption has increased over the last few months, this has the potential to negatively impact on their work. 

“It is vitally important for organisations to recognise drug or alcohol misuse as a health, safety and employee wellbeing concern, not just a disciplinary issue. Support for people struggling with alcohol and drug misuse must be part of an organisations’ wellbeing offering. By having a clear policy in place that sets expectations about behaviour and prioritises genuine support for wellbeing, employers can create a safe environment where people feel able to ask for support. This could encourage people to seek help before a concern becomes a real issue.

Open consultation: Recognition of professional qualifications and regulation of professions: call for evidence
Sector News
@BEISGovuk are seeking insight on the UKâ€™s approach to the recogniti
NDCS raises serious concerns over face masks in schools
Sector News
@NDCS_UK has responded to the idea of face masks being used schools an
DfE update on Face coverings for school pupils in Year 7 and above, and to learners in FE colleges
Sector News
The Department for Education is updating its advice on face coverings

“Organisations must also train line managers so they feel confident to respond appropriately to an employee disclosing a problem with alcohol or drugs, as well as guidance on how to support them to get help. Line managers are best placed to manage workloads, spot early warning signs of issues, and signpost people to support, but they need to have the training to feel confident and capable to do so effectively.”

Other key findings from the survey of 787 HR decision makers include:

  • Only 27% of organisations provide information for employees about how to disclose a problem with alcohol or drugs.
  • Around two thirds (69%) of organisations said the most recent employee they had referred to treatment or rehabilitation support had remained working for the organisation. This suggests that employer support can have positive long-term impacts for people's careers and for employers in retaining their staff.
  • A significant number of organisations don’t provide paid or unpaid time off for treatment – 61% don’t provide paid time off for treatment to support staff with alcohol misuse, and 65% don’t provide it for treatment for drug misuse. 49% don’t provide unpaid time off for treatment for alcohol misuse and 50% don’t provide unpaid time off for drug misuse.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Open consultation: Recognition of professional qualifications and regulation of professions: call for evidence
Sector News
@BEISGovuk are seeking insight on the UK’s approach to the recogniti
NDCS raises serious concerns over face masks in schools
Sector News
@NDCS_UK has responded to the idea of face masks being used schools an
DfE update on Face coverings for school pupils in Year 7 and above, and to learners in FE colleges
Sector News
The Department for Education is updating its advice on face coverings
Labour calls for use of facemasks in secondary schools
Sector News
Labour calls for use of facemasks in secondary schoolsLabour has calle
CITB proposes action to increase efficiency, cut costs, despite Build, Build, Build
Sector News
@CITB_UK proposes action to increase efficiency, cut costs - Consultat
School leavers urged to consider technical qualifications to be employment-ready by education leader
Sector News
@WCollegeGroup - Young people receiving their GCSE results are being e
Schools and Colleges invited to nominate Eco-Champs to join major youth climate change debate
Sector News
@Zurich Insurance is searching for three young green activists to join
Why investing in a Virtual Learning Environment is like buying a new car
Sector News
Would you buy a new car based on one recommendation alone? No of cours
The International Baccalaureate and the World Academy of Sport extend partnership
Sector News
Today (25 Aug), it was announced that the successful project for stude
Barnsley College launch new podcast
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege launch new podcastBarnsley College has launched a new
Ufi Ventures Invests In Language Learning Company
Sector News
Midlands-based language learning specialists Learning Labs (@FlashAcad
Reece lights the way with career path that makes the grade in STEM
Sector News
A young Brighton manager is stepping up as a company ambassador to hig

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 24 minutes ago

Ofsted Inspection Nominee Training (Zoom Conferencing)

Within inspection, Ofsted invites providers to nominate a senior member of staff to act as the main link with the inspection team. Ofsted suggests...

  • Tuesday, 29 September 2020 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Solvendis - updated event, Ofsted Inspection Nominee Training (Zoom Conferencing) 25 minutes ago
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 30 minutes ago

Level 3 Award in Education & Training (Zoom Conferencing)

  • Tuesday, 06 October 2020 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4865)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page