 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Schools and Colleges invited to nominate Eco-Champs to join major youth climate change debate

Details
Hits: 165
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@Zurich Insurance is searching for three young green activists to join the panel of the UK’s first carbon neutral eco-summit – The Youth Against Carbon Conference (#YACCon)

The three panellists will join young climate champions Mya-Rose Craig (aka Birdgirl), Kids Against Plastic and Mikeala Loach in debate chaired by TV presenter Maddie Moate

All panellists invited to pitch for a potential £5,000 bursary to scale their eco-passion or project

YAC Con to be streamed via Instagram on 13th October at 6pm

A major new initiative to help young people get their voices heard in the climate change debate is to take place this Autumn.

On Tuesday 13 October 2020, the UK’s first carbon neutral eco-summit for young people, The Youth Against Carbon Conference (YAC Con), organised by Zurich Insurance, will be held to better understand the role young people can play in the climate crisis.

Streamed lived on Instagram (IGTV), YAC Con will feature an all youth panel, who will debate a range of topics, from lessons to be taken from Covid-19 lockdown measures to issues including fast fashion, food consumption, plastic usage, eco travel and transport pollution.

Zurich is now searching for three young eco-champions (aged up to 24 years old) to join the panel and is calling on teaching professionals to encourage pupils and students to apply. The chosen three will join Edinburgh Medical Student and climate justice activist, Mikaela Loach (22), prominent naturalist and President of Black2Nature, Mya-Rose Craig (aka Birdgirl) (18) and founders of successful eco-charity Kids Against Plastic, Amy and Ella Meek (16 & 14) in a debate chaired by BAFTA award winning TV presenter, Maddie Moate.

Successful applicants will also be eligible to pitch for one of two bursaries of £2,500 to support their cause or project, as well as consultancy from Zurich’s senior sustainability experts.  Deadline for entries is Monday 14th September 2020.

Laura McAlpine, Head of Sustainability at Zurich, commented: “We’re looking for three inspirational young people to complete our panel line up. It will be a unique opportunity for someone to share their passion on a national stage and inspire others in the fight against climate change. We want to hear from people (7 – 24) who are actively campaigning or taking action to affect change, whether it be on a national or local scale, or just in their school, college or University.”

Why investing in a Virtual Learning Environment is like buying a new car
Sector News
Would you buy a new car based on one recommendation alone? No of cours
The International Baccalaureate and the World Academy of Sport extend partnership
Sector News
Today (25 Aug), it was announced that the successful project for stude
Ufi Ventures Invests In Language Learning Company
Sector News
Midlands-based language learning specialists Learning Labs (@FlashAcad

YAC Con comes in response to young people’s fears that action on climate change has stalled as a result of the pandemic. Research* by the organiser, Zurich Insurance, suggests young people are concerned climate change has fallen off the public agenda, with almost two thirds (61%) of the 7-17 year olds surveyed saying they are worried the Government is only focused on the economy in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

Laura McAlpine continues: “We have launched YAC Con to make sure climate change stays on the public agenda, while giving young people a platform to voice their concerns, take action and play their part in the UK’s transformation to a low carbon economy. As insurers we take our role very seriously. We have an opportunity to help drive a sustainable Covid-19 recovery, to improve global resilience by building back better, supporting our customers and our communities. As a responsible business we want to grasp this with both hands.”

 Panellists Amy and Ella Meek from Kids Against Plastic commented; “We are looking forward to being part of Zurich’s Youth Against Carbon conference later this year, as we think it is really important, even during this time of the Covid-19 pandemic, that environmental issues are still high on the global agenda. We also think it's really important for young people to be engaged in environmental issues like climate change and keen to take action to address them.”

Maddie Moate, chair of YAC Con commented: “As we contemplate a return to our previous way of life, it’s vital that we put sustainability and the fight to tackle climate change at the heart of it. For many young people, the impact of a changing climate is a huge concern, and one of the biggest threats the planet faces, yet so many young people feel helpless and confused about what they can do. If you’re one of these people, join us at YAC Con to hear more about what you can do to help change the world.”

 YAC Con will be streamed on IGTV on 13th October 2020 from 6-7.30 pm.

The launch of YAC Con builds on Zurich’s existing commitments to reducing its environmental impact and supporting the global transition to a low carbon economy.  In 2019, Zurich became the first insurer to sign up to the UN Global Compact Business Ambition Pledge that aims to limit average global temperature increases to 1.5°C. It is also working towards achieving 100% renewable energy across all global operations by 2022.  The conference will take place virtually (travel to London by panellists required) and all carbon emissions generated during the conference will be offset using the Tree Nation scheme.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Why investing in a Virtual Learning Environment is like buying a new car
Sector News
Would you buy a new car based on one recommendation alone? No of cours
The International Baccalaureate and the World Academy of Sport extend partnership
Sector News
Today (25 Aug), it was announced that the successful project for stude
Ufi Ventures Invests In Language Learning Company
Sector News
Midlands-based language learning specialists Learning Labs (@FlashAcad
Reece lights the way with career path that makes the grade in STEM
Sector News
A young Brighton manager is stepping up as a company ambassador to hig
Coronavirus and occupational switching: The future of employment
Sector News
#CareerChangers - Labour market movements during the pandemic This art
Improving your apprenticeship delivery with an eportfolio
Sector News
As we move forward to the last quarter of 2020, it’s hard to imagine
Cheryl’s delight at finishing course ahead of schedule
Sector News
@BordersCollege Social Service and Healthcare student Cheryl Shoemaker
Education and Training Foundation Mentoring programme applications now open
Sector News
Applications are now open for two new Education and Training Foundatio
MBA students receive Imperial College’s first Sainsbury Management Fellows scholarships
Sector News
Two incoming MBA students @ImperialCollege Business School have been a
The psychological impacts of working from home
Sector News
Due to Covid-19, many workers were forced to work from home, with staf
School leavers can earn while they learn with unique industry scholarship
Sector News
@MbroCollege has been chosen by the Engineering Construction Industry
Uxbridge College GCSE students look to the future after lockdown results
Sector News
@UxbridgeCollege students are celebrating their hard work and commitme

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4865)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page