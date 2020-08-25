 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Amanda Spielman will chair a new board committee at Ofqual until the end of 2020

Details
Hits: 115
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The @Ofqual Board has agreed interim leadership arrangements with @OfstedNews to support the ongoing work on this summer’s GCSE, A level and vocational qualifications 

It has been announced that Amanda Spielman is to chair a new board committee at Ofqual that will oversee much of the work of the exam regulator to the end of the year.

These arrangements are part of a package of measures to ensure that Ofqual has the extra capacity, support and oversight it needs both to tackle the remaining issues from this year’s awarding process and to ensure that next year’s arrangements command public confidence.

Amanda will remain in her role as HMCI at Ofsted during this period. At this time, Ofsted’s routine inspection work remains suspended, but inspectors will be visiting schools and colleges through the autumn to gauge how the education system is getting back up to speed after the lockdown. Inspectors will also continue to regulate social care and early years providers.

The Ofqual Board has agreed temporary support arrangements with Ofsted to support the ongoing work on this summer’s GCSE, A level and vocational qualifications, including appeals and autumn exams, and preparations for next year’s exam season.

The Chief Regulator, Sally Collier, has decided that the next stage of the awarding process would be better overseen by new leadership. The Ofqual Board supports Sally in this decision, and thanks her for her leadership and service over the past 4 years, which has included overseeing the successful introduction of an entirely new set of GCSEs and A levels, and a new grading system.

As a result, the Ofqual Board has asked Dame Glenys Stacey to assume a temporary leadership role as acting Chief Regulator until December 2020, having previously served as Chief Regulator between 2011 and 2016. She will be supported by a new committee of the Ofqual Board, which will include one or more of the current Ofsted Board members. This new committee will be chaired by Amanda Spielman and will oversee the work of Ofqual to the end of the year. Roger Taylor remains Ofqual Chair.

If required, Ofsted will also provide additional staff to support Ofqual during the autumn, as they have been supporting other government departments through the summer.

Taken together these arrangements will ensure that Ofqual has the extra capacity, support and oversight it needs both to tackle the remaining issues from this year’s awarding process and to ensure that next year’s arrangements command public confidence.

Why investing in a Virtual Learning Environment is like buying a new car
Sector News
Would you buy a new car based on one recommendation alone? No of cours
Ufi Ventures Invests In Language Learning Company
Sector News
Midlands-based language learning specialists Learning Labs (@FlashAcad
Reece lights the way with career path that makes the grade in STEM
Sector News
A young Brighton manager is stepping up as a company ambassador to hig

You may also be interested in these articles:

Why investing in a Virtual Learning Environment is like buying a new car
Sector News
Would you buy a new car based on one recommendation alone? No of cours
Ufi Ventures Invests In Language Learning Company
Sector News
Midlands-based language learning specialists Learning Labs (@FlashAcad
Reece lights the way with career path that makes the grade in STEM
Sector News
A young Brighton manager is stepping up as a company ambassador to hig
Coronavirus and occupational switching: The future of employment
Sector News
#CareerChangers - Labour market movements during the pandemic This art
Improving your apprenticeship delivery with an eportfolio
Sector News
As we move forward to the last quarter of 2020, it’s hard to imagine
MBA students receive Imperial College’s first Sainsbury Management Fellows scholarships
Sector News
Two incoming MBA students @ImperialCollege Business School have been a
School leavers can earn while they learn with unique industry scholarship
Sector News
@MbroCollege has been chosen by the Engineering Construction Industry
Uxbridge College GCSE students look to the future after lockdown results
Sector News
@UxbridgeCollege students are celebrating their hard work and commitme
Digital learning courses unveiled by Avado in partnership with Google
Sector News
Digital learning courses unveiled by @AVADOlearning in partnership wit
Children's Commissioner warns 420,000 children in England are at risk of eviction unless Government acts
Sector News
Anne Longfield, Children’s Commissioner for England, is warning that
Barclays announces skills boost for female entrepreneurs
Sector News
@Barclays @YourLifeSkills announces skills boost for female entreprene
Meet the new University Challenge team as they prepare for Paxman
Sector News
Broadcasting tonight on BBC 2 at 8pm, the team is one of 28 who will f

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Sharon Walpole
Sharon Walpole shared a video in channel. 1 hour 31 minutes ago

Untitled

Untitled

Wayne Hall
Wayne Hall has published a new article: Why investing in a Virtual Learning Environment is like buying a new car 3 hours 28 minutes ago
Jo Foster
Jo Foster has published a new article: Reece lights the way with career path that makes the grade in STEM 3 hours 40 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4861)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page