 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

More than 50 new free schools to open at start of new school term

Details
Hits: 92
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

More than 50 new free schools, including specialist maths and science colleges, are set to open their gates to new pupils this year, which will create over 24,000 new school places across the country.

These new schools are opening on schedule to welcome new pupils in September, reflecting the Government’s continued commitment to provide parents with a choice of high-quality school places, and as part of moves to build back better from the coronavirus pandemic.

All pupils in all year groups will be returning to school in September, with protective measures in place to reduce the risk of transmission of coronavirus.

Schools have received Public Health England endorsed guidance on protective measures they should implement to be as safe as possible and reduce the risk of transmission of coronavirus.

Measures such as staggered break times, increased hygiene and handwashing, and children remaining in consistent groups have contributed to minimising risks and will continue to do so, allowing schools to get back to doing what they do best – teaching.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“I am tremendously proud that we continue to create new, high-quality school places, and that more students will now have access to a good education to help them reach their potential.

“The new schools opening their doors this term will contribute to raising standards across the country, with rigorous curriculums that offer students the world-class education they deserve as we build back better from the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know all schools and colleges are now making their final preparations to open in September, and we are continuing to do everything in our power to ensure all children can be back in their classrooms safely, as this is the best place for them to be for their education, development and wellbeing.”

The new schools have been created through the successful free schools programme, which is delivering greater choice and higher standards for parents by bringing more diversity to the school system.

Secondary free schools are among the highest performing state-funded schools in the country and the programme is now focused on expanding its reach to areas where good school places are needed the most.

Among the new openers is University of Liverpool Maths School, which will give young people in the region the opportunity to take their mathematical talents to the next level.

It will provide space for 160 of the most talented mathematicians, aged 16-19, from across the North West. The school’s programme of lessons includes masterclass sessions with university lecturers, support from PhD students, training for prestigious maths and science challenges, and group research projects.

Open consultation: Recognition of professional qualifications and regulation of professions: call for evidence
Sector News
@BEISGovuk are seeking insight on the UKâ€™s approach to the recogniti
NDCS raises serious concerns over face masks in schools
Sector News
@NDCS_UK has responded to the idea of face masks being used schools an
DfE update on Face coverings for school pupils in Year 7 and above, and to learners in FE colleges
Sector News
The Department for Education is updating its advice on face coverings

The government remains committed to opening a maths school in every region across England to help more talented young people, regardless of their gender or background, to study maths at A level and beyond.

Damian Haigh, headteacher at University of Liverpool Maths School, said:

“We’re delighted to be one of the new free schools opening in September. Being a Free School has enabled us to work closely with the University of Liverpool to create a unique school with a very focused curriculum and a clear purpose: enabling students with high potential in the mathematical sciences to access the most challenging STEM degree courses in the UK.

“Many of our students come from less wealthy parts of our city and schools that face serious challenges. We’re setting them up to have a global impact through their careers in STEM.”

Also opening is the School of Science and Technology in Maidstone which will specialise in STEAM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics), provide 1,200 school places and partner with the School of Science and Technology in Singapore.

Julie Derrick, CEO Valley Invicta Academies Trust, Maidstone School of Science and Technology, said:

“Valley Invicta Academies Trust is very proud to at long last open our brand new School of Science and Technology Maidstone next month. 

“This fantastic, state-of-the-art new secondary school will be open to 192 Year 7 students and will offer a specialist curriculum for those students with a real flair for STEM subjects. We are very lucky to have the support of our strategic partner, SST Singapore, in developing an innovative, skills-based curriculum to prepare students for the 21st century. Our aim is for SST Maidstone students to leave school with a combination of excellent exam results and a unique STEM-based skill set.”

15 new special schools and one Alternative Provision school will also open, providing over 1,000 new school places for children with complex special educational needs once at full capacity.

The range of new openers announced today takes the total number of open free schools to 559.

In the Autumn, the Department is set to announce more new successful free school applicants following the launch of Wave 14 in September last year, which will see additional schools open in parts of the country with low educational standards and a need for more school places. This will provide even more opportunities to families who may not previously have had access to a high-quality education.

September 2020 openers

Local Authority

Two Rivers CE Primary

Bath and North East Somerset

Norton Hill Primary School

Bath and North East Somerset

Lotus School

Blackpool

North Brent School

Brent

Soundwell Academy

Bristol

The Axis Academy

Cheshire East

Addington Valley Academy

Croydon

Ark Blake

Croydon

Highfields Spencer Academy

Derbyshire

Glendinning House

Devon

Monkerton Community Primary School

Devon

Roundswell Community Primary Academy

Devon

Doncaster UTC

Doncaster

Bader Special Academy

Doncaster

Ropemakers Academy

East Sussex

The Workplace

East Sussex

Wren Academy Enfield

Enfield

Lakelands Primary School

Essex

Stoneham Park Academy

Hampshire

Barton Farm Primary Academy

Hampshire

Hujjat Primary School

Harrow

Ebbsfleet Green Primary School

Kent

Bearsted Primary Academy

Kent

Snowfields Academy

Kent

Springhead Park Primary School

Kent

Aspire School

Kent

School of Science and Technology Maidstone

Kent

Harris Academy Clapham

Lambeth

Beauchamp City Sixth Form

Leicester City

Foxfields Academy

Leicestershire

Fusion Academy

Leicestershire

University of Liverpool Mathematics School

Liverpool

Prospect House Specialist Support Primary School

Manchester

Outwood Academy Riverside

Middlesbrough

Watling Academy

Milton Keynes

Wymondham College Prep School

Norfolk

Rosecliffe Spencer Academy

Nottinghamshire

GEMS Wantage Primary Academy

Oxfordshire

Barton Park Primary School

Oxfordshire

Cherry Fields Primary School

Oxfordshire

Whitelands Academy

Oxfordshire

Green Park Village School

Reading

Waverley Junior Academy

Rotherham

The Isambard Kingdom Brunel Primary School

Somerset

Spa School Camberwell

Southwark

Sir Bobby Robson School

Suffolk

Harry Watts Academy

Sunderland

Westvale Park Primary Academy

Surrey

Orsett Heath Academy

Thurrock

Thames Park Secondary School

Thurrock

Anglo Portuguese School of London

Wandsworth

Alder Grove CofE Primary School

Wokingham

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Open consultation: Recognition of professional qualifications and regulation of professions: call for evidence
Sector News
@BEISGovuk are seeking insight on the UK’s approach to the recogniti
NDCS raises serious concerns over face masks in schools
Sector News
@NDCS_UK has responded to the idea of face masks being used schools an
DfE update on Face coverings for school pupils in Year 7 and above, and to learners in FE colleges
Sector News
The Department for Education is updating its advice on face coverings
Labour calls for use of facemasks in secondary schools
Sector News
Labour calls for use of facemasks in secondary schoolsLabour has calle
CITB proposes action to increase efficiency, cut costs, despite Build, Build, Build
Sector News
@CITB_UK proposes action to increase efficiency, cut costs - Consultat
School leavers urged to consider technical qualifications to be employment-ready by education leader
Sector News
@WCollegeGroup - Young people receiving their GCSE results are being e
Schools and Colleges invited to nominate Eco-Champs to join major youth climate change debate
Sector News
@Zurich Insurance is searching for three young green activists to join
Why investing in a Virtual Learning Environment is like buying a new car
Sector News
Would you buy a new car based on one recommendation alone? No of cours
The CIPD calls on employers to provide training for managers so they can support individuals through the pandemic and beyond
Sector News
One in five (21%) employers are failing to offer proactive support to
The International Baccalaureate and the World Academy of Sport extend partnership
Sector News
Today (25 Aug), it was announced that the successful project for stude
Barnsley College launch new podcast
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege launch new podcastBarnsley College has launched a new
Ufi Ventures Invests In Language Learning Company
Sector News
Midlands-based language learning specialists Learning Labs (@FlashAcad

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 3 hours

Ofsted Inspection Nominee Training (Zoom Conferencing)

Within inspection, Ofsted invites providers to nominate a senior member of staff to act as the main link with the inspection team. Ofsted suggests...

  • Tuesday, 29 September 2020 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Solvendis - updated event, Ofsted Inspection Nominee Training (Zoom Conferencing) 3 hours 29 minutes ago
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 3 hours

Level 3 Award in Education & Training (Zoom Conferencing)

  • Tuesday, 06 October 2020 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4865)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page