More than 50 new free schools to open at start of new school term

More than 50 new free schools, including specialist maths and science colleges, are set to open their gates to new pupils this year, which will create over 24,000 new school places across the country.
These new schools are opening on schedule to welcome new pupils in September, reflecting the Government’s continued commitment to provide parents with a choice of high-quality school places, and as part of moves to build back better from the coronavirus pandemic.
All pupils in all year groups will be returning to school in September, with protective measures in place to reduce the risk of transmission of coronavirus.
Schools have received Public Health England endorsed guidance on protective measures they should implement to be as safe as possible and reduce the risk of transmission of coronavirus.
Measures such as staggered break times, increased hygiene and handwashing, and children remaining in consistent groups have contributed to minimising risks and will continue to do so, allowing schools to get back to doing what they do best – teaching.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:
“I am tremendously proud that we continue to create new, high-quality school places, and that more students will now have access to a good education to help them reach their potential.
“The new schools opening their doors this term will contribute to raising standards across the country, with rigorous curriculums that offer students the world-class education they deserve as we build back better from the coronavirus pandemic.
“I know all schools and colleges are now making their final preparations to open in September, and we are continuing to do everything in our power to ensure all children can be back in their classrooms safely, as this is the best place for them to be for their education, development and wellbeing.”
The new schools have been created through the successful free schools programme, which is delivering greater choice and higher standards for parents by bringing more diversity to the school system.
Secondary free schools are among the highest performing state-funded schools in the country and the programme is now focused on expanding its reach to areas where good school places are needed the most.
Among the new openers is University of Liverpool Maths School, which will give young people in the region the opportunity to take their mathematical talents to the next level.
It will provide space for 160 of the most talented mathematicians, aged 16-19, from across the North West. The school’s programme of lessons includes masterclass sessions with university lecturers, support from PhD students, training for prestigious maths and science challenges, and group research projects.
The government remains committed to opening a maths school in every region across England to help more talented young people, regardless of their gender or background, to study maths at A level and beyond.
Damian Haigh, headteacher at University of Liverpool Maths School, said:
“We’re delighted to be one of the new free schools opening in September. Being a Free School has enabled us to work closely with the University of Liverpool to create a unique school with a very focused curriculum and a clear purpose: enabling students with high potential in the mathematical sciences to access the most challenging STEM degree courses in the UK.
“Many of our students come from less wealthy parts of our city and schools that face serious challenges. We’re setting them up to have a global impact through their careers in STEM.”
Also opening is the School of Science and Technology in Maidstone which will specialise in STEAM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics), provide 1,200 school places and partner with the School of Science and Technology in Singapore.
Julie Derrick, CEO Valley Invicta Academies Trust, Maidstone School of Science and Technology, said:
“Valley Invicta Academies Trust is very proud to at long last open our brand new School of Science and Technology Maidstone next month.
“This fantastic, state-of-the-art new secondary school will be open to 192 Year 7 students and will offer a specialist curriculum for those students with a real flair for STEM subjects. We are very lucky to have the support of our strategic partner, SST Singapore, in developing an innovative, skills-based curriculum to prepare students for the 21st century. Our aim is for SST Maidstone students to leave school with a combination of excellent exam results and a unique STEM-based skill set.”
15 new special schools and one Alternative Provision school will also open, providing over 1,000 new school places for children with complex special educational needs once at full capacity.
The range of new openers announced today takes the total number of open free schools to 559.
In the Autumn, the Department is set to announce more new successful free school applicants following the launch of Wave 14 in September last year, which will see additional schools open in parts of the country with low educational standards and a need for more school places. This will provide even more opportunities to families who may not previously have had access to a high-quality education.
|
September 2020 openers
|
Local Authority
|
Two Rivers CE Primary
|
Bath and North East Somerset
|
Norton Hill Primary School
|
Bath and North East Somerset
|
Lotus School
|
Blackpool
|
North Brent School
|
Brent
|
Soundwell Academy
|
Bristol
|
The Axis Academy
|
Cheshire East
|
Addington Valley Academy
|
Croydon
|
Ark Blake
|
Croydon
|
Highfields Spencer Academy
|
Derbyshire
|
Glendinning House
|
Devon
|
Monkerton Community Primary School
|
Devon
|
Roundswell Community Primary Academy
|
Devon
|
Doncaster UTC
|
Doncaster
|
Bader Special Academy
|
Doncaster
|
Ropemakers Academy
|
East Sussex
|
The Workplace
|
East Sussex
|
Wren Academy Enfield
|
Enfield
|
Lakelands Primary School
|
Essex
|
Stoneham Park Academy
|
Hampshire
|
Barton Farm Primary Academy
|
Hampshire
|
Hujjat Primary School
|
Harrow
|
Ebbsfleet Green Primary School
|
Kent
|
Bearsted Primary Academy
|
Kent
|
Snowfields Academy
|
Kent
|
Springhead Park Primary School
|
Kent
|
Aspire School
|
Kent
|
School of Science and Technology Maidstone
|
Kent
|
Harris Academy Clapham
|
Lambeth
|
Beauchamp City Sixth Form
|
Leicester City
|
Foxfields Academy
|
Leicestershire
|
Fusion Academy
|
Leicestershire
|
University of Liverpool Mathematics School
|
Liverpool
|
Prospect House Specialist Support Primary School
|
Manchester
|
Outwood Academy Riverside
|
Middlesbrough
|
Watling Academy
|
Milton Keynes
|
Wymondham College Prep School
|
Norfolk
|
Rosecliffe Spencer Academy
|
Nottinghamshire
|
GEMS Wantage Primary Academy
|
Oxfordshire
|
Barton Park Primary School
|
Oxfordshire
|
Cherry Fields Primary School
|
Oxfordshire
|
Whitelands Academy
|
Oxfordshire
|
Green Park Village School
|
Reading
|
Waverley Junior Academy
|
Rotherham
|
The Isambard Kingdom Brunel Primary School
|
Somerset
|
Spa School Camberwell
|
Southwark
|
Sir Bobby Robson School
|
Suffolk
|
Harry Watts Academy
|
Sunderland
|
Westvale Park Primary Academy
|
Surrey
|
Orsett Heath Academy
|
Thurrock
|
Thames Park Secondary School
|
Thurrock
|
Anglo Portuguese School of London
|
Wandsworth
|
Alder Grove CofE Primary School
|
Wokingham