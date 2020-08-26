More than 50 new free schools to open at start of new school term

More than 50 new free schools, including specialist maths and science colleges, are set to open their gates to new pupils this year, which will create over 24,000 new school places across the country.

These new schools are opening on schedule to welcome new pupils in September, reflecting the Government’s continued commitment to provide parents with a choice of high-quality school places, and as part of moves to build back better from the coronavirus pandemic.

All pupils in all year groups will be returning to school in September, with protective measures in place to reduce the risk of transmission of coronavirus.

Schools have received Public Health England endorsed guidance on protective measures they should implement to be as safe as possible and reduce the risk of transmission of coronavirus.

Measures such as staggered break times, increased hygiene and handwashing, and children remaining in consistent groups have contributed to minimising risks and will continue to do so, allowing schools to get back to doing what they do best – teaching.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“I am tremendously proud that we continue to create new, high-quality school places, and that more students will now have access to a good education to help them reach their potential.

“The new schools opening their doors this term will contribute to raising standards across the country, with rigorous curriculums that offer students the world-class education they deserve as we build back better from the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know all schools and colleges are now making their final preparations to open in September, and we are continuing to do everything in our power to ensure all children can be back in their classrooms safely, as this is the best place for them to be for their education, development and wellbeing.”

The new schools have been created through the successful free schools programme, which is delivering greater choice and higher standards for parents by bringing more diversity to the school system.

Secondary free schools are among the highest performing state-funded schools in the country and the programme is now focused on expanding its reach to areas where good school places are needed the most.

Among the new openers is University of Liverpool Maths School, which will give young people in the region the opportunity to take their mathematical talents to the next level.

It will provide space for 160 of the most talented mathematicians, aged 16-19, from across the North West. The school’s programme of lessons includes masterclass sessions with university lecturers, support from PhD students, training for prestigious maths and science challenges, and group research projects.

The government remains committed to opening a maths school in every region across England to help more talented young people, regardless of their gender or background, to study maths at A level and beyond.

Damian Haigh, headteacher at University of Liverpool Maths School, said:

“We’re delighted to be one of the new free schools opening in September. Being a Free School has enabled us to work closely with the University of Liverpool to create a unique school with a very focused curriculum and a clear purpose: enabling students with high potential in the mathematical sciences to access the most challenging STEM degree courses in the UK.

“Many of our students come from less wealthy parts of our city and schools that face serious challenges. We’re setting them up to have a global impact through their careers in STEM.”

Also opening is the School of Science and Technology in Maidstone which will specialise in STEAM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics), provide 1,200 school places and partner with the School of Science and Technology in Singapore.

Julie Derrick, CEO Valley Invicta Academies Trust, Maidstone School of Science and Technology, said:

“Valley Invicta Academies Trust is very proud to at long last open our brand new School of Science and Technology Maidstone next month.

“This fantastic, state-of-the-art new secondary school will be open to 192 Year 7 students and will offer a specialist curriculum for those students with a real flair for STEM subjects. We are very lucky to have the support of our strategic partner, SST Singapore, in developing an innovative, skills-based curriculum to prepare students for the 21st century. Our aim is for SST Maidstone students to leave school with a combination of excellent exam results and a unique STEM-based skill set.”

15 new special schools and one Alternative Provision school will also open, providing over 1,000 new school places for children with complex special educational needs once at full capacity.

The range of new openers announced today takes the total number of open free schools to 559.

In the Autumn, the Department is set to announce more new successful free school applicants following the launch of Wave 14 in September last year, which will see additional schools open in parts of the country with low educational standards and a need for more school places. This will provide even more opportunities to families who may not previously have had access to a high-quality education.

September 2020 openers Local Authority Two Rivers CE Primary Bath and North East Somerset Norton Hill Primary School Bath and North East Somerset Lotus School Blackpool North Brent School Brent Soundwell Academy Bristol The Axis Academy Cheshire East Addington Valley Academy Croydon Ark Blake Croydon Highfields Spencer Academy Derbyshire Glendinning House Devon Monkerton Community Primary School Devon Roundswell Community Primary Academy Devon Doncaster UTC Doncaster Bader Special Academy Doncaster Ropemakers Academy East Sussex The Workplace East Sussex Wren Academy Enfield Enfield Lakelands Primary School Essex Stoneham Park Academy Hampshire Barton Farm Primary Academy Hampshire Hujjat Primary School Harrow Ebbsfleet Green Primary School Kent Bearsted Primary Academy Kent Snowfields Academy Kent Springhead Park Primary School Kent Aspire School Kent School of Science and Technology Maidstone Kent Harris Academy Clapham Lambeth Beauchamp City Sixth Form Leicester City Foxfields Academy Leicestershire Fusion Academy Leicestershire University of Liverpool Mathematics School Liverpool Prospect House Specialist Support Primary School Manchester Outwood Academy Riverside Middlesbrough Watling Academy Milton Keynes Wymondham College Prep School Norfolk Rosecliffe Spencer Academy Nottinghamshire GEMS Wantage Primary Academy Oxfordshire Barton Park Primary School Oxfordshire Cherry Fields Primary School Oxfordshire Whitelands Academy Oxfordshire Green Park Village School Reading Waverley Junior Academy Rotherham The Isambard Kingdom Brunel Primary School Somerset Spa School Camberwell Southwark Sir Bobby Robson School Suffolk Harry Watts Academy Sunderland Westvale Park Primary Academy Surrey Orsett Heath Academy Thurrock Thames Park Secondary School Thurrock Anglo Portuguese School of London Wandsworth Alder Grove CofE Primary School Wokingham