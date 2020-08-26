 
Prospective students ‘feel safe’ as they enrol to start college

Details
Hundreds of new students have already enrolled @CitynIslington, @Westking, @CollegeNELondon and many more are expected over the next month. 

Prospective students enrolling at three of London’s top colleges say they ‘feel safe and reassured’ ahead of their studies in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Capital City College Group (CCCG) is London’s largest college group and comprises the three colleges and apprenticeship provider Capital City College Training (CCCT).

Throughout the summer the CCCG has been putting measures in place around its colleges to reduce the risk of Covid-19 and it is encouraging students to come to its centres to enrol, to give them any reassurance they need for when their course starts in September.

The Group is also offering free courses for 16-18s and up to Level 2 to adults and free short courses up to Level 3 as the country looks to recover from the impact of Covid-19.

Carlet Biyeya, 16, who is looking to study a Business Level 3 Diploma, said: “I feel safe in this environment. All the staff are keeping their distance when you enrol, and when we go to college we’ll have online classes, which gives us less chance of getting coronavirus.

“I’m excited to be studying here because I’ve never felt the vibe of being at college. I’m looking forward to exploring that new part of my life.”

Sadia Mobasshir, 18, who is returning to study a Health and Social Care Level 3 Diploma, said:

“I think everything is going to be alright. The college is doing everything it can and hopefully it will be a bit more normal now. I feel safe and reassured about coming back.

““I’ve missed coming to college and my friends, and my teachers as well, they’re so nice.”

To reduce the number of people in buildings at any time, lessons will be given through a mix of online and classroom learning, with the proportion of online and classroom learning varying depending on the course.

When in college, students and staff will follow social distancing rules with one-way systems in place and staggered start and finish times. Classrooms have been reorganised and there will be limited access to lifts and other public spaces in the building where people could congregate. Hand sanitisers are also available, and an enhanced and more frequent cleaning regime is in place at all sites.

Staff and students will also receive a Covid-19 handbook that gives information about the safety measures in place, as well as a guide on what to do if they get any symptoms.

They will be required to check in and out of college using their ID card and all visitors will be required to complete a ‘track and trace’ form before they can enter a building.

Roy O Shaughnessy, CEO of CCCG, said:

“We are proud of our long record of educating Londoners of all ages, but this year has been a very different and exceptional one in many ways.

“We have followed the Government advice along with that provided by the World Health Organization and others, and have taken timely decisions to ensure that the health and safety of our staff and students are always at the forefront of our minds.

“Infection rates in London have reduced considerably, but we cannot be complacent. Our priority is always to ensure the safety of our staff and students, while ensuring that students can continue to learn.”

As well as supporting students’ safety for the new academic year, CCCG is also helping hundreds get online so they can learn effectively at home as well as in college.

Since the lockdown started in March, the Group has provided more than £188,000 to help provide 577 students purchase laptops and 3,500 get equipment to get internet access, but wants to do more.

The Group has launched a Laptops4Learners campaign to provide 2,500 laptops and raise £250,000 to help buy more equipment to enable them to study at home.

