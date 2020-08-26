 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Flexible online learning to enable young Saudi Arabians to train for a career in aviation

Details
Hits: 106
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Global learning technology leader, @D2L, today (26 Aug) announced that @AviationAust Riyadh College (AARC) has chosen its learning platform, Brightspace, to provide students in Saudi Arabia with engaging and flexible online learning.

AARC was founded to offer education and training in aviation maintenance and engineering to young Saudi Arabians seeking a career in the industry. It draws on the applied practical training expertise of Aviation Australia to produce skilled, motivated and dependable technicians. All courses across its three-year training programme, which combines academic study with on-the-job training, will be provided to AARC’s 4,000 students through the Brightspace platform.

The college had previously supported remote study for its students through a combination of tools, but this was a challenge when all learning moved online in response to the COVID-19 emergency. In time for the new academic year, AARC sought a feature-rich platform to bring all learning into one place, be engaging and easy for students to use and be suitable for access from a range of devices. It was also essential that content could be migrated from the incumbent solution to the new platform.

“Training excellence is at the heart of what we do, enabling young Saudi Arabians to pursue their ambitions and train for a career in aviation,” says Eric Smiley, Head of Curriculum for the Foundation program at AARC. “Due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, we need to ensure that we are in a position to facilitate an effective and engaging online learning environment for the health and safety of students, instructors and their families. Brightspace brings our online educational solutions into one engaging platform, so we are extremely pleased to start the new academic year with the new platform.”

The Brightspace platform will support all foundation and vocational courses AARC offers to students pursuing future careers in aviation.

“AARC’s courses provide technical training with very particular needs for students preparing for a career in the competitive aviation industry,” says Mr. Rosales, Regional Manager, EMEA at D2L. “Organisations everywhere are reevaluating their online learning capabilities due to events this year, and we are seeing increased demand from those seeking a more reliable, comprehensive solution. We are proud that AARC has chosen D2L to help it deliver learning in line with its digital strategy; the platform will support both students for whom technology-enabled learning is a new experience as well as those familiar with learning online as they progress through their studies.”

Boris Johnson and the â€˜mutant algorithmâ€™
Sector News
Commenting on @BorisJohnson's statement to students this lunchtime, in
After a tough year, Gower College Swansea looks forward
Sector News
After what has been a very challenging academic year, Gower College Sw
College staff should be allowed to wear face coverings
Sector News
College staff should be allowed to wear face coverings, says @UnisonTh

Aviation Australia Riyadh College (AARC) is a joint venture between Aviation Australia and Shamal Investments Saudi Arabia. Aviation Australia in Brisbane (AA) is a world-class registered training organisation which was established by the Queensland State Government in 2001 to support the development and growth of aviation and aerospace industries in both the Australian and international markets by providing applied practical training in aviation maintenance and engineering. AARC takes pride in training excellence, offering education and training to young Saudi Arabians seeking a career in the aviation industry. AARC is the international operator of International Aviation Technical College at Riyadh (IATC) where it aims to provide the aviation market with skilled, motivated, and dependable technicians.

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Face coverings in education
Sector News
All pupils, in all year groups, will return to education full-time fro
Welsh Government Statement: Face coverings in schools
Sector News
Vaughan Gething, Minister for Health and Social Services and @Kirsty_W
Boris Johnson and the ‘mutant algorithm’
Sector News
Commenting on @BorisJohnson's statement to students this lunchtime, in
After a tough year, Gower College Swansea looks forward
Sector News
After what has been a very challenging academic year, Gower College Sw
College staff should be allowed to wear face coverings
Sector News
College staff should be allowed to wear face coverings, says @UnisonTh
New research reveals schools need more tech support to cope post-lockdown
Sector News
Research from @IRISSoftwareGrp (IRIS), one of the largest portfolio su
A Princess Royal Award for Princess Yachts’ Apprenticeship Programme based at South Devon College
Sector News
South Devon College (@SDCollege) employer partner, @PrincessYachts, ar
Prospective students ‘feel safe’ as they enrol to start college
Sector News
Hundreds of new students have already enrolled @CitynIslington, @Westk
Teachers need leadership coaching more than ever as schools set to reopen
Sector News
LEADERSHIP will be key as schools prepare to re-open and welcome back
Syrian conflict the focus of redesigned global health degree
Sector News
Collaborations with on-the-ground expertise helped refocus Imperial's
Nick Gibb statement on home testing kits and PPE for schools and colleges
Sector News
Each school and college will receive 10 home test kits each - they can
Foster carer encouraged me to go further with education
Sector News
Bethany Townsend, 18 years old, came to live in Newtown from Nottingha

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4869)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page