Apprenticeships and traineeships: August 2020

Apprenticeship service data as at July 2020, and apprenticeship starts to June 2020, with separate July 2020 starts covering the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Apprenticeships and traineeships main text: August 2020 update

PDF, 347KB, 12 pages

Apprenticeship and levy statistics: August 2020 main tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 122KB

Apprenticeship and levy statistics: August 2020 main tables

ODS, 78.8KB

Apprenticeship starts for July 2020, reported to date

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 74KB

Apprenticeship starts for July 2020, reported to date

ODS, 42.3KB

Vacancies and adverts posted on the Find An Apprenticeship website, by level, from June 2018 to July 2020

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 45.4KB

Vacancies and adverts posted on the Find An Apprenticeship website, by level, from June 2018 to July 2020

ODS, 23.6KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Apprenticeship and traineeships: August 2020 metadata for underlying data files

PDF, 64.8KB, 2 pages

Unrounded raw data set (framework, standard, SSA, level, age): August 2014 to June 2020, reported to date

View onlineDownload CSV 11.3MB

Unrounded raw data set (framework, standard, SSA, level, age): July 2020, reported to date

View onlineDownload CSV 180KB

List of supplementary files published during the 2019 to 2020 academic year: August 2020 update

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 171KB

Apprenticeship and traineeships: August 2020 pre-release access list

Due to the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on further education and apprenticeship training activity, and the reporting of data, the Department for Education (DfE) replaced the planned further in-year statistics from the Apprenticeship and traineeships: April 2020 release onwards. We will publish the end-of-year releases normally published in November, but replacing the remaining in-year dates enables us to provide releases with more relevant information to cover the period affected by the pandemic.

We intend to make headline statistics such as apprenticeship starts available on a regular basis, and to similar timescales to those currently, but we intend to repurpose our releases to focus on the most relevant information available. Please see the main text document for more information on the replacement to publications.

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to tell us about your key data needs. We’d particularly like to know how often you need data and how you’d like it broken down. For example, by age, level and individual framework or standard.

Read Statistics at DfE to find out about any changes.

This release is an update to the Apprenticeships and traineeships: July 2020 statistics publication and is a repurposed transitionary approach during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Please see the document above, ‘Apprenticeships and traineeships: main text - August 2020 update’, for more information.

We have updated official statistics within the publication to provide:

  • the latest monthly apprenticeship starts to June 2020
  • the number of apprenticeship service commitments as reported at the end of July 2020
  • new, separate tables on apprenticeship starts as first reported for the month of July

The data for June is provided for transparency during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and would not normally be released due to high levels of underreporting at this point in the year (for example July starts as first reported at this point in 2019 were only 75.9% of the final figure). Additionally, the pandemic will have had an unknown impact on provider reporting, which may mean reporting has been affected further. Therefore extra care should be taken in interpreting these data.

For commentary and statistics relating specifically to the latest full academic year (2018 to 2019) please see Further education and skills: November 2019.

We may amend the content and timing of these statistics depending on user feedback and data reporting.

For further information about this publication or to provide feedback, please contact:

Further education statistical dissemination team

Matthew Rolfe
Department for Education
2 St Paul’s Place
125 Norfolk Street
Sheffield
S1 2FJ

EmailFEThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Published 27 August 2020

