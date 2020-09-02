 
SERC Celebrates BTEC Success

South Eastern Regional College is celebrating the success of hundreds of students who have received outstanding BTEC qualifications following delays with grading.

Many students had extra reason to celebrate by achieving triple distinction stars (D*D*D*) which is the equivalent to 3 A* grades at A Level. 28% of students achieved distinction profiles gaining triple distinction and above and, out of 38 programmes, the College had an overall 95% achievement rate.  

Rebecca Jane Bailie, (20) from Cloughey, completed the BTEC Extended Diploma in Health and Social Care (Health Care) and achieved Triple Distinction Stars (D*D*D*). She said, “I am absolutely delighted at achieving triple distinction stars – the result of two years hard and steady work.  I am progressing to Ulster University to study Social Work.”

She added, “I would recommend the BTEC Health and Social Care course at SERC to anyone thinking of career in the health sector.   The course has prepared me for university and covers a wide range of topics which give you an insight into different career options and further study.”

Lisburn girl, Molly McCormick (18), who progressed to SERC from St Patrick’s Academy in Lisburn, achieved Triple Distinction Two stars (D*D*D) (equivalent to 2 A* and 1 A at A Level) and said, “I am delighted that I have done so well.  I am looking at all my options but hope to pursue a career in science or medicine, or perhaps dog handling for customs.”

She added, “I loved the BTEC course. The coursework and assignments were well planned and steady and it meant I still had time throughout my studies to keep involved with outside interests, as a young leader with Scouts and with archery, a sport in which I have represented Northern Ireland.”

Dr Michael Malone, Director of Curriculum and Information Services at SERC said,

“All students are to be congratulated.   This has been a challenging year for everyone, and the results are the culmination of hard work and focus throughout the year - particularly from March onwards when studies moved online - and I am delighted for all their efforts.

“The overall achievement rate for our BTEC Extended Diploma students is just over 95% which is testament to the high level of teaching and learning that goes on within the College.  We wish the students every success as they progress to further studies and careers.”

He added, “More students are opting for the Extended Diploma courses which are a three A-Level equivalent qualification that extends and deepens knowledge in specialist vocational areas such as animal management,  business, construction, manufacturing engineering, IT and sport to mention but a few.”

He concluded, “These qualifications prepare learners for employment in specific career sectors and act as an entry requirement for university or other higher education qualifications. Extended Diplomas give students the opportunity to study their chosen subject in greater depth, with more assessments through coursework, rather than exams, which can often better suit some students.”  

 

