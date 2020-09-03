 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

West London College HND Healthcare Practice Level 5 Students Share Their Lockdown Experiences

Details
Hits: 89
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Rosemary, Health and Social care student at West London College

@WestLondonCol is very proud of its many Health and Social care students who looked after patients throughout Lockdown. Memories of the Thursday #ClapforCarers may fade, but at the College, the contribution made by our students is still very much in the forefront of our minds.

Rosemary

Like Rosemary, many health and social care students are already working in the sector and come to College to enhance their knowledge and professional skills, as well as, to develop their careers.

Rosemary (38) has been working in the care sector for the past 17 years. Often asked to act up as a Team Leader at work, she realised she would never land a permanent leadership role without qualifications. She enrolled at the College to achieve her Higher National Diploma in Healthcare Practice Level 5. 

She says: “In my first year, juggling childcare, work and study was challenging, but I kept going and with support from my teachers it became easier in the second year.” 

Rosemary works for Certitude, a company specialising in support for people with learning disabilities and mental health issues. During Lockdown the day centre she normally worked at was closed and she worked at a residential home for elderly people. 

Rosemary says: “I am passionate about helping other people and I like organising things and offering my support to people who are less privileged.” 

Thanks  to achieving her HND, Rosemary has been offered a deputy manager role which she has accepted. She has deferred her university plans until 2023.

Roxanne 

Studying for health and social care qualifications also makes it a lot easier to find work in the sector, as Roxanne explains.

RoxanneRoxanne (37) first became interested in a career in health and social care when she worked as a Rehab Worker for women with drug, alcohol and mental health issues in Liverpool. 

A Londoner, on returning to the capital, she decided she wanted a qualification to complement her work experience: “I found it much easier to get a job in the sector once I started my course.” Roxanne explains. 

She works as a care worker for Bluebird Care in Ealing, and spends up to five nights a week at the homes of elderly clients, making sure they are well. 

In uncertain times especially for employment, currently, as Roxanne found, there are a lot of Health and Social care jobs available.

Roxanne worked throughout Lockdown. She says: “Many people were made redundant during Lockdown, but I felt fortunate that I still had a job. I also felt safe as I travelled on the tube at night when there were few other people. The clients I worked with were unlikely to contract the virus as they didn’t go out, and I took all the safety precautions.”

Mush appreciation for Llysfasi land-based college's unique sled dog partnership
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA students need look snow further for a unique work placem
Labour calls for a national â€˜Close the Gapâ€™ strategy for students to catch-up
Sector News
@UKLabour calls for a national #CloseTheGap strategy for school and co
World university rankings puts Bristol in UK top 10
Sector News
The latest results, from the Times Higher Education (THE) World Univer

The isolation of Lockdown affected Roxanne though. She said: “I live alone and so the only people I saw were my clients. I couldn’t mix with my friends and family and that could be tough.”

Once Roxanne has achieved her qualification, she plans to work with younger people and to move into management. She says:

“I’d like to work with care leavers as they transition from fostering or residential care to living independently. I also want to move into a leadership role.”

Aissata

Aissata

Working full-time, often with families to look after, plus studying is a challenging mix, and the College recognises that.  Like Rosemary, Aissata is also a busy mother of two, and has just completed the first year of her Higher National Diploma in Healthcare Practice, while also working at night as a care assistant.

Aissata says: “I love the course, it is giving me so much knowledge and has already helped me develop my skills at work.” 

Aissata worked at a care home throughout Lockdown and is dedicated to her work. 

She says: “I was studying business and then a friend told me about working in health and social care. I was attracted to the role and I really enjoy my job. The residents I work with are so lovely.”

And as to Aissata’s future, she says: “In five years time, I see myself working as a care home manager.”

Health and Social Care Head of School, Ros O’Garro says: 

 “Studying while working, especially if you have young children can be daunting. Rest assured, at West London College we put the support structures in place, and motivate our students to achieve, ensuring the process overall is much more rewarding than it is challenging.”

HND Healthcare Practice Level 5 is equivalent to the second year of university study. 

West London College also offers Health and Social Care at Levels 1, 2 and 3.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Mush appreciation for Llysfasi land-based college's unique sled dog partnership
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA students need look snow further for a unique work placem
SERC Celebrates BTEC Success
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College is celebrating the success of hundreds
Labour calls for a national ‘Close the Gap’ strategy for students to catch-up
Sector News
@UKLabour calls for a national #CloseTheGap strategy for school and co
World university rankings puts Bristol in UK top 10
Sector News
The latest results, from the Times Higher Education (THE) World Univer
Gain the Certified Outside Plant Technician Certification with CNet Training
Sector News
The five-day Certified Outside Plant Technician (COPT®) program launc
Triton Appointed on £1.95 Million Project to Extend Girls School
Sector News
Triton Construction has secured a contract through competitive tender
Labour calls for a national ‘Close the Gap’ strategy for school catch-up
Sector News
Studies suggest Covid closures have significantly widened gaps between
Govt must work with Universities to ensure students have access to equipment and internet
Sector News
Govt must work with Universities to ensure students have access to equ
Misleading claims about children being taken from their parents for coronavirus screening
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/09/02/misleading-claims-about-childr
Pupils returning to school this week
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/09/02/pupils-returning-to-school-thi
NEOMA Business School launches innovative blog to help management professionals thrive
Sector News
On the occasion of the International Blog Day, NEOMA (@NEOMAbs) unveil
National research confirms COVID-19 impact on NHS workforce skills
Sector News
A report released today, 2nd September, by Skills for Health confirms

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: Mush appreciation for Llysfasi land-based college's unique sled dog partnership 18 minutes ago
West London College
West London College has published a new article: West London College HND Healthcare Practice Level 5 Students Share Their Lockdown Experiences 22 minutes ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 27 minutes ago

Webinar: Prevent in a post-COVID19 world (9 October 2020)

On Friday 9 Oct, we’re hosting a webinar with the Department for Education, exploring the impact of lockdown on Prevent and wider safeguarding...

  • Friday, 09 October 2020 09:30 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4893)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page