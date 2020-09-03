 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Four Imperial engineers win ERC Starting Grants worth €6 million

Details
Hits: 121
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Four Imperial engineers have won European Research Council Starting Grants worth €6 million in total.

Academics from Bioengineering, Computing, and Materials, were rewarded in the latest wave of Starting Grants – worth around €1.5 million each.

ERC Starting Grants recognise talented early-career scientists who show potential to be research leaders and have a scientific track record showing great promise.

This year the ERC awarded more than 466 grants - including 62 to the UK-based researchers - worth a total of €677 million.

The successful awards:

  • Dr. Rodrigo Ledesma-Amaro, Bioengineering.
    Project: DEUSBIO
  • Dr. Juan Alvaro Gallego, Bioengineering.
    Project: IntuitiveBCI
  • Dr. Mario Berta, Computing.
    Project: QENTROPY
  • Dr. Florian Bouville, Materials.
    Project: SSTEEL

Imperial's Vice-Provost, Professor Nick Jennings, said:

"Congratulations to our four academics who have prestigious ERC Starting Grants. These grants reward the very best, young scientists across Europe and provide a platform for them to accelerate their innovative research and make world-changing discoveries.

"ERC grants have benefitted Imperial's scientists greatly over the last few years, and if the UK is to remain a science superpower, we must ensure that our scientists can continue to benefit from European funding and collaboration."

Dr. Juan Alvaro Gallego, Bioengineering - Brain-computer interfaces

Dr. Gallego's research could improve brain-computer interfaces, which allow users to control robots or computers with their thoughts.

Dr. Juan Alvaro Gallego's project is looking at improving brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) - devices that analyse brain signals to interpret the user's intended action, such as moving their hand to pick up an object. Dr. Gallego says that BCIs - such as Elon Musk's Neuralink, which was recently in the news - have been used in research labs to control robotic limbs or stimulate paralysed limbs to move how the person intends. However, current state-of-the-art BCIs are much slower and less precise than natural movements.

Dr. Gallego said: "We are aiming to improve current BCI use by taking advantage of the brain’s own resources to execute skilled movements, which we suspect are not fully incorporated in current solutions. First, we will try to understand how the many different brain areas involved in learning and performing skilled movements — such as things like signing your name or a virtuoso guitarist playing a complicated solo — interact."

Once the team have a better understanding of how the brain executes skilled movements, they will develop and test a new type of BCI.

Juan

Dr Juan Alvaro Gallego

 

Dr. Gallego said: "BCIs hold great promise to change the lives of many people, by restoring movement to hundreds of thousands of people with paralysis or very debilitating movement disorders.

"We hope to further the knowledge of what parts of the brain to look at and how to combine their information, so our findings could be broadly adopted in future BCIs.

Protecting each other in SERC - Safety for all Students and Staff is Paramount
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (SERC) has taken another delivery of br
Grant Thornton and BPP join forces to launch new Coaching Professional Apprenticeship
Sector News
Leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK LLP (@GrantTh
Get better at speaking English at Barnsley College
Sector News
Places are still available on @BarnsleyCollegeâ€™s English for Speaker

"BCIs are still under development, but the field is advancing rapidly. So, a sci-fi future with people controlling things with their mind may come to fruition during our lifetime."

Dr. Gallego will collaborate with colleagues at Imperial and Johns Hopkins University and the Janelia Research Campus in the US.

Dr. Gallego added: "Receiving an ERC grant is the dream of any scientist working in Europe. It means that you have funding for what these days is a long time period, five years, to assemble a great team of people to pursue an ambitious goal together.

"There is also happiness and pride that comes from having persuaded the many colleagues that review your proposal that you have an idea worth pursuing. That is very exciting and gives still young scientists like me confidence that we may be into something."

Dr. Mario Berta, Computing - Quantum information science

Dr Mario Berta

Dr. Mario Berta

 

Dr. Mario Berta's research is in quantum information science, a dynamic interdisciplinary field at the intersection of quantum physics, mathematics, theoretical computer science, and engineering.

In recent years, there has been tremendous progress in the design and control of quantum devices, promising revolutionary applications in information processing - such as the prospect of physically secure quantum communication over the envisioned quantum internet.

Dr. Berta said: "In my project, we will develop novel mathematical methods in matrix analysis and optimization theory that will build the basis of a computational framework of approximation algorithms revealing the ultimate, physical limits of quantum information science.

"This includes schemes for cryptography and communication, as well as algorithms for the description of strongly interacting many-body systems."

Dr. Berta, who will use part of the funding to expand his team, said: "The funding will allow me to establish an internationally leading team working on the most ambitious and fundamental questions in theory of quantum information processing."

Dr. Rodrigo Ledesma-Amaro, Bioengineering - Engineering microbes

Dr Ledesma-Amaro

Dr. Ledesma-Amaro

 

 

Dr. Rodrigo Ledesma-Amaro's laboratory is engineering microbes to provide them with new functionalities that allow them to sustainably produce fuels, chemicals, materials or food.

 

Microbial biomanufacturing has the potential to enable the transition to a green bio-based economy where our commodities and speciality chemicals do not depend on petroleum.

Dr. Ledesma-Amaro explains: "In this project, we will explore novel ways of engineering microorganisms by looking at how individual cells organise themselves within the population and how we can coordinate their behaviours by applying design principles."

"This project has the potential to enable the creation of robust microbial cell factories that can synthesise the chemicals of the future in a sustainable manner."

Dr. Ledesma-Amaro added: "This is an amazing recognition to my research career and the great dedication of all the members of my team, colleagues and mentors"

"The ERC starting grant will allow me to expand the lab over the next five years, with exciting new projects combining both applied and foundational research."

Dr. Florian Bouville, Materials - Stopping materials from cracking

Florian

Dr. Florian Bouville's work could lead to more durable mobile phones

 

Dr. Florian Bouville is trying to find a way to mitigate or even remove brittle behaviour in material of any composition.

Dr. Bouville explains: "We experienced brittle fracture in our everyday life, think about our kitchenware or now cell phone screen and casing. But it has more dramatic consequences in place where brittle materials have to be used, at high temperature, in contact with the human body, or because they present unique functionalities.

"Some materials, for instance metals or polymers can deal easily with brittle fracture with naturally occurring reinforcing mechanisms. But the goal of this project is to program reinforcements in any material that could delay or stop a crack by shaping the part into very small individual bricks that can interlock."

Dr. Bouville is aiming to develop a new process capable of precisely shaping these tiny elements to control how efficiently they will interlock when a crack wants to start, independently of the material composition used.

Dr. Bouville added: "This delicate tuning will allow my team and I to hit a sweet spot where we can have excellent damage tolerance without lowering the other properties of the materials."

The project could potentially benefit structural ceramics used for biomedical implants or in aeronautics. It could also make some components of energy storage or generation devices safer and more durable, and could even lead to more resistant mobile phones.

Speaking about his award success, Dr. Bouville said: "This grant will give me the funding, tools, and flexibility to explore this blue-sky research topic for the next five years and make the most of it. It is also a recognition of both the project’s potential and of my nascent research group."

Enabling the brightest minds

Mariya Gabriel, European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and YouthMariya Gabriel, European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, said:

“With European Research Council grants, the EU is leveraging the talent and curiosity of some of the best young researchers in Europe.

"Their ideas are set to break fresh ground and open new ways to deal with pressing challenges in the areas of health, energy and digital technologies, as well as many other fields."

President of the European Research Council (ERC), Professor Jean-Pierre Bourguignon, commented: “The present health crisis showed that despite spectacular progress in research over the past decades, there still remain plenty of unsolved scientific mysteries, as well as lessons to be learnt from the past. Therefore, the best strategy to tackle it is to enable some of the brightest minds to pursue their most innovative ideas, in order to create opportunities for serendipitous discoveries."

You may also be interested in these articles:

Protecting each other in SERC - Safety for all Students and Staff is Paramount
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (SERC) has taken another delivery of br
Grant Thornton and BPP join forces to launch new Coaching Professional Apprenticeship
Sector News
Leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK LLP (@GrantTh
Get better at speaking English at Barnsley College
Sector News
Places are still available on @BarnsleyCollege’s English for Speaker
West London College HND Healthcare Practice Level 5 Students Share Their Lockdown Experiences
Sector News
@WestLondonCol is very proud of its many Health and Social care studen
Mush appreciation for Llysfasi land-based college's unique sled dog partnership
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA students need look snow further for a unique work placem
Kaligo launches Cloud version to help provide seamless school to home learning to support the recovery curriculum
Sector News
Kaligo (@KaligoApps_EN) has further developed their handwriting EdTech
SERC Celebrates BTEC Success
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College is celebrating the success of hundreds
Labour calls for a national ‘Close the Gap’ strategy for students to catch-up
Sector News
@UKLabour calls for a national #CloseTheGap strategy for school and co
World university rankings puts Bristol in UK top 10
Sector News
The latest results, from the Times Higher Education (THE) World Univer
Govt must work with Universities to ensure students have access to equipment and internet
Sector News
Govt must work with Universities to ensure students have access to equ
Misleading claims about children being taken from their parents for coronavirus screening
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/09/02/misleading-claims-about-childr
Pupils returning to school this week
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/09/02/pupils-returning-to-school-thi

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4893)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page