 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Childcare crisis risks pushing women out of workforce, says TUC

Details
Hits: 78
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

According to the latest TUC poll announced today, 3rd September, around 2 in 5 (41%) working mums with children under 10 can’t get – or are unsure whether they will get – enough childcare to cover the hours they need for work this September. This means it will push more women out of work due to the difficulty in juggling work and childcare.

The research revealed that mums are struggling to get enough childcare from September:

 

  • Nearly half (45%) said they don’t have their usual help from friends and family 
  • More than a third (35%) told the TUC they can't get places at afterschool clubs   
  • Nearly 1 in 3 (28%) have lost childcare provided by school breakfast clubs 
  • The same proportion (28%) don’t have their usual nursery or childminder available

 

It also shined a light on the huge pressures of juggling work and childcare during the pandemic:

  • More than 2 in 5 (43%) said they have had to combine working at home and childcare – compared to less than 3 in 10 (29%) of their partners 

  • 3 in 10 (30%) mums told the TUC they regularly worked early in the morning (pre-8am) or late at night (post-8pm) to balance work and childcare 

  • 1 in 6 (16%) – mostly those in low-paid jobs – said that they have had no choice but to reduce their working hours. 

What this research means, is that it is important for employers to be empathic and embrace flexible working for those juggling work and childcare. Family-friendly policies are invaluable and can help to build a supportive environment, and - when done right - can build tremendous goodwill and employee loyalty.

Agata Nowakowska 100x100Agata Nowakowska, AVP EMEA at Skillsoft said;

"These numbers paint a stark picture in the context of children going back to school this week - the lack of access to childcare is putting a big strain on working mothers, one that risks them being pushed out of the workforce entirely. Businesses need to recognise this issue quickly and find ways of offering the support working mothers need. At its core, this means better embedding gender equality initiatives into HR policies and company culture. 

“With 1 in 6 (16%) revealing they are worried that is impacting their chances of a promotion in the future, organisations need to ease the pressure working mums feel about how their situation is being perceived by their managers. It’s critical that organisations offer support to their employees, being empathetic and understanding of individual circumstances during this uncertain time. Companies should continue to identify talented women and look for the best career paths to accelerate their growth and impact, despite juggling work and home commitments. 

“During this challenging time, it’s crucial we ensure decades of progress towards gender equality in the workplace is not reversed. This means getting management and executives – who often have unfair, unconscious biases – to recognise their own decision-making processes and make the necessary changes to support and help those that need us the most.  We must not forget – in the current climate, these are the people we need the most.”

LCCA Expands Programmes Portfolio with UCA
Sector News
London College of Contemporary Arts (@LCCAUK) has today announced the
81% of Brits want schools to teach mental health & self-confidence skills
Sector News
Matalan has released a study showing which skills and subjects Brits w
New research shows that roughly 20,000 pupils (14%) with special educational needs are unlikely to return to special schools in September.
Sector News
Roughly 20,000 pupils (14%) with special educational needs are unlikel

Kathryn Barnes, European Employment Counsel at Globalization Partners said;

"In striving for workplace equality and flexibility, businesses must never forget that management and cultural authenticity determine the success of every relevant decision, activity and message. The ability of employers to enact meaningful change is directly linked to the quality of their organisational values and whether they are effectively shared across their entire team.

"The obligations and options for European employers to implement family-friendly working include part-time roles, job shares, remote and home working, antenatal and maternity/paternity support, childcare support and career breaks/leave, among others. But among the most important is whether employers are genuinely able to accommodate flexible working requests. If an employee is struggling with the hours they are working, for example, employers should be facilitating temporary or permanent change without any impact on job security where possible. If an employer unjustifiable refuses a flexible working request the employee has the ability to challenge that in a legal forum.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

LCCA Expands Programmes Portfolio with UCA
Sector News
London College of Contemporary Arts (@LCCAUK) has today announced the
81% of Brits want schools to teach mental health & self-confidence skills
Sector News
Matalan has released a study showing which skills and subjects Brits w
New research shows that roughly 20,000 pupils (14%) with special educational needs are unlikely to return to special schools in September.
Sector News
Roughly 20,000 pupils (14%) with special educational needs are unlikel
Protecting each other in SERC - Safety for all Students and Staff is Paramount
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (SERC) has taken another delivery of br
Grant Thornton and BPP join forces to launch new Coaching Professional Apprenticeship
Sector News
Leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK LLP (@GrantTh
Get better at speaking English at Barnsley College
Sector News
Places are still available on @BarnsleyCollege’s English for Speaker
Four Imperial engineers win ERC Starting Grants worth €6 million
Sector News
Four Imperial engineers have won European Research Council Starting Gr
West London College HND Healthcare Practice Level 5 Students Share Their Lockdown Experiences
Sector News
@WestLondonCol is very proud of its many Health and Social care studen
Mush appreciation for Llysfasi land-based college's unique sled dog partnership
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA students need look snow further for a unique work placem
Kaligo launches Cloud version to help provide seamless school to home learning to support the recovery curriculum
Sector News
Kaligo (@KaligoApps_EN) has further developed their handwriting EdTech
Labour calls for a national ‘Close the Gap’ strategy for students to catch-up
Sector News
@UKLabour calls for a national #CloseTheGap strategy for school and co
World university rankings puts Bristol in UK top 10
Sector News
The latest results, from the Times Higher Education (THE) World Univer

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) has liked an Event 28 minutes ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 29 minutes ago

Masterclass: Connectedness in a disconnected world – a...

As an experienced manager you know how to motivate people, organise work and create the conditions for teams to succeed. There’s a risk in a more...

  • Tuesday, 13 October 2020 01:00 PM
  • Online
1
1 person likes this.
Global University Systems
Global University Systems has published a new article: LCCA Expands Programmes Portfolio with UCA 43 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4893)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page