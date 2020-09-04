Principal’s scholarship gives new degree students perfect start

Six deserving Fife College students have had an amazing start to their degree studies this year after being awarded a Principal’s Degree Scholarship.
Ashley Nimmo (35) and Chloe Hunter (23) were named winners of the scholarship which is offered by the College’s Principal, Hugh Hall. Morgan Pearce (22), Lauren Evans (19), Rachel Duncan (19) and Angela McArthur (31) were also awarded runners up scholarships.
Ashley and Chloe received £2,000 each for their scholarship wins while runners up, Morgan, Lauren, Rachel and Angela each received £500.
The scholarship was created by the Principal to support Fife College students who progress to degree level studies. Offered through the College’s Adam Smith Foundation, the scholarship was awarded to more students than normal this year due to the high standard of entries. It was also felt by the Principal that more students should be recognised given the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Scholarship winner Ashley Nimmo, from Dunfermline, is set to start a BA (Hons) Creative Enterprise Degree at the College’s Glenrothes Campus in the coming weeks. Delivered in partnership with Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh, the BA (Hons) Creative Enterprise is an innovative new course which equips students with the practical skills and expertise they need to transform their creative passion and talent into a sustainable freelance career.
Photography student Ashley said:
“I am over the moon to be awarded this scholarship, even more so with the large number of entrants that they had to choose from.
“This will help give me the push to get started properly with my photography business which I have wanted to do for years. It will allow me to purchase equipment that I haven't been able to buy yet to help me progress. I am absolutely delighted to be given this opportunity!”
Second scholarship winner Chloe Hunter, also from Dunfermline, is preparing to start a Fashion, Marketing and Retail Degree at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh later this month.
Chloe, who has studied fashion at the College since 2016, said:
“Winning the scholarship has been an amazing achievement to end my time at Fife College. I am thankful for the award and all the support I’ve received during my time at college.
“This scholarship will benefit me when starting university as I plan on using the financial award to help me supply materials and equipment as I will be progressing onto a practical course."
Fife College Principal, Hugh Hall, said:
“This year’s scholarship entries were of a really high standard. It was therefore only right, particularly given some of the adversities faced by so many in recent months, that we recognised more students for their efforts and commitment this year.
“All of the recipients are very deserving and I am delighted that these awards will give each of them some much-needed support as they embark on their university studies in the weeks ahead – best of luck to them all.”
Fife College has over 200 formally agreed routes mapping HNC/D qualifications into degree courses with agreed routes to support articulation on to degree study across 15 universities throughout the UK. The College’s aspiration is to enable HE level students to support an increasingly knowledge-based Fife economy, as well as fully supporting widening participation. Through partnership with businesses, charitable trusts and individual donors, the Adam Smith Foundation has developed a Scholarship Programme which provides recognition, a financial award, and in some cases, work experience, internships and trips abroad to support and encourage students to achieve their full potential.