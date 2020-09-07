 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Youth Futures Foundation announces new Impact and Evidence leadership team

Details
Hits: 75
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Chris Goulden

The Youth Futures Foundation (@YF_Foundation), the independent, not-for-profit organisation set up to help tackle youth unemployment, has appointed a new team to build the evidence base of what works to support young people into meaningful work.

The Impact and Evidence team will be led by Director, Chris Goulden, who was previously Deputy Director of Evidence and Impact at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation. Chris has led JRF’s influential poverty research agenda for nearly two decades. He has a wealth of other experience as a researcher in the Home Office, Cabinet Office and the NHS and as a member of the UK Commission for Employment and Skills Policy Expert Group.

Chris will be supported by two outstanding experts in youth employment, diversity and social mobility. Dr. Jane Colechin, Head of Evidence and Evaluation, is a social researcher with a decade of experience working on high profile labour market, education and welfare reform evaluations and studies. Newly appointed Head of Research, Sope Otulana, joins Youth Futures from Oxford Policy Management where she was the Gender, Equity and Social Inclusion Lead.

chris gouldenChris Goulden commented:

“I'm extremely delighted to be taking up this exciting new role at the Youth Futures Foundation. With a deep recession looming and unemployment rising, stopping a generation of young people from being trapped in poverty is one of the most important issues facing us as a country right now. 

“I want to bring the best evidence to bear on innovative solutions that create opportunities for all young people to thrive. I look forward to taking on this challenge, working alongside young people themselves and with my new colleagues and partners at Youth Futures.” 

Youth Futures Foundation Chief Executive, Anna Smee, commented:

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our Impact and Evidence Team. We were overwhelmed by the response to our call for talent to join the Youth Futures Foundation at this exciting point in our journey. The work of this team will be at the heart of what we do. In Chris, Jane and Sope, we have secured a breadth of experience, expertise and passion for empowering young people which will drive our work forward and help to realise our ambitions.”

Innovative Firms Across Sectors Benefit From Future Fund
Sector News
@RishiSunak announces funding for innovative firms!Innovative firms ac
Welsh Government commits Â£2.3m to provide face coverings for secondary school and further education learners
Sector News
@Kirsty_Williams from @WelshGovernment announces Â£2.3m funding provid
UCU response to SAGE report on Covid in higher education
Sector News
@DrJoGrady @ucu comments on COVID in higher education, findings from @

You may also be interested in these articles:

South Staffordshire College, scoops best Further Education College for Apprenticeship Training award at The School Leaver Awards!
Sector News
South Staffordshire College (@southstaffs) is delighted to be announce
Coronavirus transmission in schools: your questions answered
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/09/04/coronavirus-transmission-in-sc
Labour to table Commons motion to force publication of all official documents relating to exams fiasco
Sector News
@UKLabour is calling on Gavin Williamson and Boris Johnson to “come
Innovative Firms Across Sectors Benefit From Future Fund
Sector News
@RishiSunak announces funding for innovative firms!Innovative firms ac
Welsh Government commits £2.3m to provide face coverings for secondary school and further education learners
Sector News
@Kirsty_Williams from @WelshGovernment announces £2.3m funding provid
UCU response to SAGE report on Covid in higher education
Sector News
@DrJoGrady @ucu comments on COVID in higher education, findings from @
IBM Unveils Free Digital Learning Platform SkillsBuild Reignite
Sector News
@IBM Unveils Free Digital Learning Platform SkillsBuild Reignite to Re
Shift to online teaching means universities and governments must act now to ensure no one left behind
Sector News
Governments and universities need to take swift action to ensure no on
Amazon announces more than 1,000 jobs at huge distribution centre in Sutton-in-Ashfield
Sector News
ATTFE College Amazon Sector Based AcademyAcademy Transformation Trust
Parents' Concerns Revealed Ahead of Schools Returning
Sector News
Vicki Raven, Teacher and Founder of Caterpillar Learners and Calm Cate
Student Union President, Laimis Lisauskas reflects on his first few days back at College
Sector News
With the reopening of schools and colleges earlier this week, I though
Principal’s scholarship gives new degree students perfect start
Sector News
Six deserving Fife College students have had an amazing start to their

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 1 hours ago

SDN Online workshops: Safeguarding essentials (24 & 30 Sept)

If you are a Designated Safeguarding Officer, we would encourage you to book onto both sessions. You can do so at a reduced rate below. Workshop 1:...

  • Thursday, 24 September 2020 09:30 AM
  • Online
Academy Transformation Trust Further Education (ATTFE) College
Academy Transformation Trust Further Education (ATTFE) College has published a new article: Amazon announces more than 1,000 jobs at huge distribution centre in Sutton-in-Ashfield 2 days ago
South Staffordshire College
South Staffordshire College has published a new article: South Staffordshire College, scoops best Further Education College for Apprenticeship Training award at The School Leaver Awards! 2 days ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4902)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page