Adult Learners' Week 2020 - Free Taster Sessions

Throughout Adult Learners’ Week 2020, Gower College Swansea will be offering a variety of free taster sessions, providing an insight into a number of our professional qualifications, including what they have to offer and the benefits to the learner.
All sessions will be delivered online via Microsoft Teams.
Find a full list of taster sessions that you can join on our eventbrite page > https://bit.ly/2R6NmjB
All course dates...
Monday 21/09/20
10:00 – 10:30 – Food Safety (Levels 2 – 4)
10:00 – 10.30 – Information, Advice and Guidance (Level 4)
10:30 – 11:00 – Leadership and Management (Level 3)
14:00 – 14:30 – Warehousing (Level 2)
14.30 – 15.00 – Information, Advice and Guidance (Level 3)
15:00 – 15:30 – Leadership and Management (Level 5)
Tuesday 22/09/20
09.30 – 10.00 – Customer Service (Levels 2 and 3)
09.30 – 10.00 – Contact Centre Operations (Levels 2 & 3)
10:00 – 10:30 – NEBOSH General
10.30 – 11.00 – Customer Service (Levels 2 & 3)
10.30 - 11.00 – Information, Advice and Guidance (IAG) (Level 4)
10:30 – 11:00 – Leadership and Management (Level 3)
10:30 – 11:00 – Social Media and Digital Marketing
11:00 – 11:30 – Food Safety (Levels 2 – 4)
11:00 – 11:30 – Health & Social Care (Levels 2 & 3)
11.30 – 12.00 – Customer Service (Levels 2 & 3)
11.30 – 12.00 – Contact Centre Operations (Levels 2 & 3)
14.00 - 14.30 – Advocacy (Level 2)
14:00 – 14:30 – Housing (Homelessness) (Level 3)
15:00 – 15:30 – Clinical Health (Levels 2 & 3)
15:00 – 15:30 – Leadership and Management (Level 5)
15:00 – 15:30 – Social Media and Digital Marketing
15.30 - 16.00 – Contact Centre Operations (Levels 2 & 3)
Wednesday 23/09/20
09.30 – 10.00 – Customer Service (Levels 2 & 3)
09.30 – 10.00 – Information, Advice and Guidance (Level 3)
10:00 – 10:30 – Housing (Homelessness) (Level 3)
10:00 – 10.30 – Information, Advice and Guidance (Level 4)
10.30 – 11.00 – Information, Advice and Guidance (Level 3)
10.30 – 11.00 – Customer Service (Levels 2 & 3)
10:30 – 11:00 – Leadership and Management (Level 3)
10:30 – 11:00 – Social Media and Digital Marketing
11:00 – 11:30 – Facilities Management (Level 4)
11:30 – 12:00 – Facilities Management (Level 2)
11:00 – 11:30 – Health & Social Care (Levels 2 & 3)
11.30 – 12.00 – Customer Service (Levels 2 & 3)
14.00– 14.30 – Information, Advice and Guidance (Level 4)
14:00 – 14:30 – Occupational Health and Safety (Level 5)
15:00 – 15:30 – Health & Social Care (Levels 2 & 3)
15:00 – 15:30 – Leadership and Management (Level 5)
15:00 – 15:30 – Social Media and Digital Marketing
Thursday 24/09/20
10:00 – 10:30 – Housing (Level 2)
10:30 – 11:00 – Leadership and Management (Level 3)
10:30 – 11:00 – Social Media and Digital Marketing
11:00 – 11:30 – Clinical Health (Levels 2 & 3)
11:00 – 11:30 – Digital Application Support
11:00 – 11:30 – Warehousing (Level 2)
11:30 – 12:00 – Digital Application Support
14.00 – 14.30 – Information, Advice & Guidance (Level 3)
14:00 – 14:30 – Occupational Health and Safety (Level 5)
14.30 - 15.00 – Information, Advice & Guidance (Level 4)
15:00 – 15:30 – Health & Social Care (Levels 2 & 3)
15:00 – 15:30 – Leadership and Management (Level 5)
15:00 – 15:30 – Social Media and Digital Marketing
15:00 – 15:30 – Waste Management (Level 2)
Friday 25/09/20
09.30 – 10.00 – Contact Centre Operations (Levels 2 & 3)
10.00 - 10.30 - Advocacy (Level 2)
10.30 – 11.00 – Contact Centre Operations (Levels 2 & 3)
11.00– 11.30 – Information, Advice and Guidance (Level 4)
11.30 - 12.00 - Contact Centre Operations (Levels 2 & 3)
11:30 – 12:00 – Waste Management (Level 2)
13.00 – 13.30 – Information, Advice and Guidance (Level 3)
14.00– 14.30 – Information, Advice and Guidance (Level 3)