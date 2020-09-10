 
Focus on recruitment, training, and mentoring of women helps FDM Group to minimise gender pay gap

Sheila Flavell CBE, Chief Operating Officer, FDM Group

@FDMgroup reports median gender pay gap of -2.1% for 2020 

FTSE 250 professional services company further improves gender pay gap despite economic uncertainty and huge operational challenges posed by the Covid-19 outbreak

FDM Group, a global leader in the recruit, train and deploy sector, today announces that it has achieved a median gender pay of -2.1 per cent for 2020, an improvement on the -1.7 per cent figure for 2019 and 0 per cent for 2018 and 2017. The results mean that FDM Group, which is committed to continually building a diverse and inclusive workforce, is now one of the best places for women to work in the technology industry.

FDM Group is already recognised as an early adopter of gender pay gap reporting introduced by the UK Government in April 2017 and has chosen to disclose its figures this year, despite the mandatory requirement being removed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Gender pay gap reporting requires employers with 250 or more employees to publish statutory calculations every year showing how large the pay gap is between their male and female employees. In 2016, a report from McKinsey & Co showed that eliminating work-related gender pay gaps could add £150bn to annual UK GDP by 2025 through enhanced productivity and business reputation.

FDM has achieved this through a relentless focus on the recruitment, training, and mentoring of women across the business, including a substantial proportion of ‘Returners to Work’. This has enabled FDM to reward high performing women with better pay and bonuses.

Additionally, FDM Group has ensured that 33.5 per cent of women are in the company’s higher quartile pay bracket, up from 28.3 per cent last year. The company’s bonus pay gap has been decreased once again to just -3.6 per cent, down substantially from -5.0 per cent in 2019 and 14.8 per cent in 2018.

Also, the report reveals that the proportion of females receiving a bonus at FDM Group stands at 85.8 per cent, up from 84.9 per cent two years ago. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, FDM Group has invested heavily in empowering employees to reach their full potential.

The company also continue to sponsor the FDM everywoman in Technology Awards, as well as playing an active role in events such as London Tech Week. Key to the continued success this year and beyond is the commitment to innovation and a relentless effort to recruit, train and deploy the next generation of talent.

Sheila Flavell CBE, Chief Operating Officer, FDM Group comments:

“We have always been a strong supporter of gender pay gap reporting and are proud to announce a median gender pay of -2.1% per cent - our best results to date. These figures underline the fact that we honour our commitment to building an increasingly diverse workforce and ensure women are given access exciting new careers.  

"Achieving these results has not been easy, it has required a concerted effort from the board and the wider company to ensure we have the right recruitment, training, and support systems in place to ensure pay is fair, even when employees have taken time out to have a family or career break.

"Developing the next generation of female leaders is critical for FDM’s continued success. Diversity is in our DNA and in times of disruption, FDM Group’s values and vision for the future will always shine through.”

