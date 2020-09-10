 
LCCA’s Sadie Clayton exhibits work for Parkinson’s fundraising

Box of art

London College of Contemporary Arts (@LCCAUK) is proud to announce that its Fashion Course Director, Sadie Clayton, took part in the Cure Parkinson’s Trust (CPT) exhibition at Bonhams, London, from 5 September to 8 September.

Sadie was selected as one of 90 artists of international standing tasked with creating a piece of artwork for the Cure3 exhibition, devised to raise awareness and funds for CPT’s vital research for a cure for Parkinson’s.

The initiative, now in its third edition, invited artists to create an artwork using a bespoke Perspex box, allowing for multiple approaches and interpretations from the visitors. Sadie commented: “It was such an honour to be showcasing alongside some incredible artists and designers. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to be involved in this project and to support such an important cause.”

Sadie’s artwork – entitled 'OFF CuTS' – was inspired by the difficulty of sourcing supplies during lockdown, leading her to think about a more sustainable way of working. Utilising copper as the main material, she wanted to create a piece showcasing its characteristics and reflecting on the current situation.

“Copper has both healing and spiritual properties. I wanted the piece to not only trap negative energy but also to radiate positivity. It's also a play on imperfections; none of us are perfect but that doesn't stop us from being beautiful in our own way.

“Harnessing the positive energy of many different fragments of copper shows how versatile it is as a metal. For me, it also represents our own versatility as humans even if we are constrained and restricted like we were in lockdown,” Sadie explained.

All the artworks at the exhibition had been auctioned to the public, with all the proceedings destined to support CPT’s work.

Photo Credits: Danielle Kendry.

