 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

School governors and trustees say they are prepared for COVID impact

Details
Hits: 112
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@OfstedNews and the National Governance Association (@NGAMedia) have published a study that shows the business of school governance has continued throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governing schools in the immediate response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) crisis meant rapidly adapting to new challenges, governors and trustees say.

While they are uncertain about the longer-term impact of COVID-19 on pupil outcomes, mental health and well-being, governors and trustees said they were confident in their ability to continue to monitor and address these as part of their governance role.

The study "Governing in unprecedented times" from Ofsted and the National Governance Association (NGA) shows that the business of governing has continued throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the support provided to governing boards to address the challenges posed by COVID-19 has varied depending on school and area, governors and trustees said.

The research explores the views of governors and trustees in the months during lockdown when schools were closed to most pupils. It looks at how those governing responded to COVID-19, as well as the longer-term challenges they face as all pupils return to school.

Governors and trustees said they had adopted new ways of working to respond to a fast-moving situation. This included delegating decisions to governing board chairs and setting up dedicated committees for COVID-19-related issues. Online tools and apps have been pivotal in enabling the work of governance to continue. While some governors and trustees felt that online meetings had drawbacks, others said that online tools could hold benefits for the future, potentially helping to recruit from a more diverse pool of governors and trustees.

The level of support provided to governors varied from school to school, from trust to trust, and across different areas, the report shows. Governors and possibly heads in multi-academy trusts (MATs) tended to feel better supported by the trust in their decisions than schools not in a MAT, although there was much variation in which decisions were delegated to academy level. Some governors relied on informal networks of schools where support wasn’t available.

Responding to the pandemic, governors said their priorities were:

Catching up on missed learning and children’s mental health and well-being: governors felt confident they would be able to monitor pupil progress and hold heads to account without exam data from September. But they warned of longer-term challenges in monitoring the progress of pupils who have fallen behind while not in school, and who weren’t already identified as being in need before schools closed.

UK Statistics Authority non-executive board member appointment: Helen Boaden
Sector News
Helen Boaden has been appointed as a non-executive board member of the
Government safeguards UK elections
Sector News
Government announces a range of new measures to crack down on intimida
London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine launches free vector-borne diseases course
Sector News
@LSHTM and its ARCTEC (@ARCTEC_LSHTM) team, IVCC (@invectorcontrol) an

Inequality of access to digital technology and the varying quality of online education: the sudden introduction of remote and online learning raised concerns for several governors about equal access to online technologies and the quality of remote learning. Schools are at different stages in establishing online remote education, but governors suggested that greater oversight of the quality of that learning and pupil access was vital.

Some governors and trustees said that they were concerned about how long it would take for pupils to catch up and the long-term impact of school closure on different groups of children. Many were reconsidering their strategic plans to take the impact of school closures into account. Most governors and trustees felt that adjustments, including changes to the curriculum, would need to be made over the next academic year.

Amanda Spielman, Ofsted’s Chief Inspector, said:

Strong governance is good for schools and their pupils. The challenge and support that governors and trustees bring will no doubt be even more crucial as schools reopen to all pupils. Children have missed out on a great deal in recent months. Every part of the system must play its part in making the return to school a success.

Emma Knights, chief executive, National Governance Association said:

Governing boards have adapted remarkably well to governing remotely, keeping on top of essential business and responding to a fast-changing landscape. They have been ensuring that senior leaders have robust plans in place to enable the successful further opening of schools while supporting the wellbeing of those executive leaders. Over the coming weeks and months, governors and trustees will be taking great care to understand the impact of partial school closures on all pupils, especially the most disadvantaged, and make sure that resources are used in the best way to enable pupils to recover as quickly as possible.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Three million granted status under the EU Settlement Scheme
Sector News
More than three million have been granted status under the EU Settleme
£8 million to help vulnerable people apply to the EU Settlement Scheme
Sector News
Home Office announces further funding for charities and local authorit
Landmark Immigration Bill to end free movement introduced to Parliament
Sector News
The bill will end free movement and give the government full control o
Serco awarded contract to run Gatwick immigration removal centres
Sector News
Home Office announces new contractor to run Brook House and Tinsley Ho
Home Secretary announces new UK points-based immigration system
Sector News
New points-based immigration system will open up the UK to the brighte
UK Government Minister for Wales to commemorate the liberation of ’s-Hertogenbosch
Sector News
EnglishCymraegMinister Foster: Privileged to pay my respects to those
Welsh police forces to recruit new officers in first wave of 20,000 uplift
Sector News
EnglishCymraegUK Government confirms recruitment target across the fou
New high-tech Army reconaissance vehicles built in Merthyr Tydfil
Sector News
EnglishCymraegMinister Kevin Foster MP to visit General Dynamics, resp
National Democracy Week 2019
Sector News
Events, talks and a range of activities to celebrate National Democrac
UK Statistics Authority non-executive board member appointment: Helen Boaden
Sector News
Helen Boaden has been appointed as a non-executive board member of the
Government safeguards UK elections
Sector News
Government announces a range of new measures to crack down on intimida
London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine launches free vector-borne diseases course
Sector News
@LSHTM and its ARCTEC (@ARCTEC_LSHTM) team, IVCC (@invectorcontrol) an

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Unionlearn
Unionlearn added a new event 3 minutes ago

Digital skills and work

Digital is changing our work and personal lives. Changing workplaces and adapting under coronavirus are driving the growth of digital too. What are...

  • Thursday, 22 October 2020 11:00 AM
  • Online
Unionlearn - updated event, Empowering dyslexic learners 7 minutes ago
Unionlearn
Unionlearn added a new event 12 minutes ago

Unionlearn Annual Conference 2020

Unionlearn is the learning and skills organisation of the TUC. Unionlearn works to assist unions in the delivery of learning opportunities for their...

  • Tuesday, 03 November 2020 10:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4917)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page