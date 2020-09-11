 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

LSHTM launches free vector-borne diseases course

Details
Hits: 81

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
cells

@LSHTM and its ARCTEC (@ARCTEC_LSHTM) team, IVCC (@invectorcontrol) and LSTM (@LSTMnews) are launching a brand new free online course on the control of vector borne diseases such as malaria, dengue and Zika, to help fight these diseases, which remain as prevalent and dangerous as ever during the current COVID-19 pandemic. 

Vector borne diseases account for 17% of all infectious diseases. In recent months, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the suspension of many national vector control programmes in disease-endemic countries, despite a plea from the World Health Organization (WHO) to government officials discouraging such action. 

For example, a recent study has predicted 81,000 additional deaths in Nigeria due to the disruption to malaria control programs caused by COVID-19, further highlighting a critical need for education and training at a community level in coordinating effective vector control practices. 

Progress on the control of all vector borne diseases is at great risk and now, more than ever, accurate information and education is needed to ensure vector control is not disrupted.  

Now, the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and its ARCTEC team, in partnership with the Innovative Vector Control Consortium (IVCC) and Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM), has designed a massive open online course (MOOC) titled ‘The global challenge of vector borne diseases and how to control them’. 

This innovative and exciting six-week free online course will allow participants to explore the wide range of vectors and the diseases they transmit and learn about traditional and modern vector control. The course will cover state of the art vector control and importantly, participants will also learn about the suitability of vector control practices in the world today.

Using videos, presentations, articles and discussions, participants will hear from a wide range of world-leading experts from around the world, and across disciplines including epidemiology, entomology, vector biology, social science and health systems.  

The course is specifically designed for anyone with an interest in vector borne diseases and public health. We particularly encourage those working in global and public health to enrol; including government stakeholders, health workers, those working on vector control programmes, vector researchers and industry employees. 

The MOOC, which will officially launch on Monday 21st September, is open for free enrolment on the FutureLearn site via this link

LSHTM’s Professor James Logan, lead educator for this course, said,

“We are thrilled to launch this exciting new course on controlling vector borne diseases in partnership with IVCC and the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt national vector control programs, it is critically important that education and training in coordinating effective vector control practices happens at a community level and this free course will help to achieve this.”

National Democracy Week 2019
Sector News
Events, talks and a range of activities to celebrate National Democrac
UK Statistics Authority non-executive board member appointment: Helen Boaden
Sector News
Helen Boaden has been appointed as a non-executive board member of the
Government safeguards UK elections
Sector News
Government announces a range of new measures to crack down on intimida

Nick Hamon, CEO of IVCC said:

“IVCC is delighted to have supported the development of this MOOC.  Vector control has proven to be a critical intervention in the fight against malaria.  This MOOC will help anyone with an interest in vector control learn not just the history of vector control but also the advances being made by organisations like IVCC to bring to market novel vector control interventions to address the growing threat of insecticide resistance.”

LSTM’s Dr Michael Coleman said:

“LSTM is delighted to have partnered with IVCC and LSHTM to put together this course. Online learning has proved itself to be extremely important during the current situation, especially for those that are unable to attend courses in person, so the MOOC opens the doors and gives access to those who wouldn’t normally have it. Vector control has been critical to the reduction of malaria cases in recent decades and increasing the capacity of vector control now, particularly given the backdrop of programmes being interrupted by COVID and the issue of insecticide resistance, has never been more vital.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

More than 3.5 million applications to the EU Settlement Scheme
Sector News
The milestone was reached with over a year still to go until the 30 Ju
Three million granted status under the EU Settlement Scheme
Sector News
More than three million have been granted status under the EU Settleme
£8 million to help vulnerable people apply to the EU Settlement Scheme
Sector News
Home Office announces further funding for charities and local authorit
Landmark Immigration Bill to end free movement introduced to Parliament
Sector News
The bill will end free movement and give the government full control o
Serco awarded contract to run Gatwick immigration removal centres
Sector News
Home Office announces new contractor to run Brook House and Tinsley Ho
Home Secretary announces new UK points-based immigration system
Sector News
New points-based immigration system will open up the UK to the brighte
UK Government Minister for Wales to commemorate the liberation of ’s-Hertogenbosch
Sector News
EnglishCymraegMinister Foster: Privileged to pay my respects to those
Welsh police forces to recruit new officers in first wave of 20,000 uplift
Sector News
EnglishCymraegUK Government confirms recruitment target across the fou
New high-tech Army reconaissance vehicles built in Merthyr Tydfil
Sector News
EnglishCymraegMinister Kevin Foster MP to visit General Dynamics, resp
National Democracy Week 2019
Sector News
Events, talks and a range of activities to celebrate National Democrac
UK Statistics Authority non-executive board member appointment: Helen Boaden
Sector News
Helen Boaden has been appointed as a non-executive board member of the
Government safeguards UK elections
Sector News
Government announces a range of new measures to crack down on intimida

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Unionlearn
Unionlearn has published a new article: #BuildBackBetter Unionlearn webinar to explore future skills and recovery 4 minutes ago
Unionlearn
Unionlearn has published a new article: Unionlearn Supporting Learners events around the regions this autumn 6 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 26 minutes ago

RT @coventrycollege: We were honoured to have our local MP Zarah Sultana visit our City campus this afternoon. She chatted to our students…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4917)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page