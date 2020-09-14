 
LAT Partners With University Of Exeter To Host Student Trading Event And Competition

Uni of Exeter

 

 

London Academy of Trading (@LATlondon) today (14 September 2020) announced its partnership with University of Exeter’s (@UniofExeter) Student Investment Fund (ExSIF).

The aim of the partnership is to provide real-time trading simulation sessions during the university’s freshers’ week, including a trading competition, with the most profitable trader winning a free Introductory Trading Course at LAT.

LAT tutors will host two live online trading sessions for students. The first session, on Wednesday 16 September, will introduce the concepts of trading and explain how macroeconomic data affects financial markets and how technical analysis can be used to build a structured trade plan. The start of the competition will also be announced.

The next session, on Friday 18 September, will enable students to review market activity, discuss their experiences and the competition winner will be declared. As part of the trading competition, lasting from Wednesday to Friday, students will each be given a £10,000 demo trading account to trade equities, currencies, commodities, and stock indices.

The most profitable trader will receive a free one-week online Introduction to Financial Markets and Trading course at LAT, including a series of pre-recorded video lectures on fundamental and technical analysis, trading psychology and risk management. The winner will also have access to 15 hours of live, interactive webinars during which the LAT tutors and traders answer questions, discuss trade set-ups and analyse live markets.

Commenting on the partnership and competition, Paddy Osborn, Academic Dean at LAT, said:

“We are excited to be partnering with University of Exeter’s investment society, ExSIF. Through this collaboration, we look forward to introducing students to the world of financial markets trading and providing them with access to real-time market information to apply newly equipped knowledge from the session.

“The trading simulation and competition is a great opportunity for those who have an interest in trading and want to take the first step in the financial market – without the risk of losing real money.”

Adding to this, Dayaanan Muthukrishnan, President of ExSIF said:

“The partnership between ExSIF and LAT for Fresher’s Week is a fantastic opportunity for students to gain first-hand experience in investing in the markets. Students will be able to test their ideas, and the winner will receive one of LAT’s great courses!

“LAT’s expertise in trading will equip students with skills that will serve them well not only during the Fresher’s Week trading game, but also during ExSIF’s investing competition in early 2021. We are looking forward to starting our year in such an exciting way, and hopefully we can partner with LAT in the future to deliver more great events like this.”

Established in 2010, LAT provides dedicated education on finance and trading-related subjects. LAT is accredited by the British Accreditation Council (BAC), its short courses are certified by Continuing Professional Development (CPD) and its three-month Advanced Trading Course is accredited by the Association of Business Executives (ABE).

